The stage is set for an epic finale as defending champions Mumbai Indians go head-to-head with Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 final. Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals are determined to break their title drought, while Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians are eyeing their second championship victory.

Delhi Capitals hold a psychological advantage heading into the final, having defeated MI twice this season. A third consecutive victory over the defending champions would be the ideal way for Delhi to clinch their first-ever WPL title. However, Mumbai Indians have shown remarkable resilience, overcoming a demanding schedule to secure a spot in the final with a convincing 47-run win over Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator.

With both teams showcasing top-tier talent, fans can anticipate a thrilling showdown as Delhi and Mumbai vie for WPL supremacy. Will Mumbai continue their reign as champions, or will Delhi script a new chapter in WPL history? Stay tuned for the latest updates on this exciting matchup.