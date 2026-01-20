DC vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues wins Toss, Delhi to bowl first against Mumbai

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026, Live Score: Mumbai Indians to lock horns with Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals in Vadodara after losing two back-to-back games to UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium. Catch all the live and latest updates of the DC vs MI match here.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026 Live Score: After losing two back-to-back games to UP Warriorz, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Jemimah Rodrigues's Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Kotambi in Match No 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. As per the latest Points Table standings, MI are in the second position with four points and two wins in five matches, whereas DC are at the bottom of the list with two points and just one win in four matches.

With tonight's game, both sides will look to bounce back with a win in the ongoing tournament to better their chances for the Playoffs. Meanwhile, MI suffered a major blow on Tuesday when Ganulan Kamilini was ruled out of the remainder of WPL 2026 due to an injury. Vaishnavi Sharma has been roped in as Kamilini's replacement in the squad. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already qualified for the Playoffs.

Catch all the live and latest updates from Match No 13 of WPL 2026.