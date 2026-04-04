DC vs MI Highlights, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations, turns the tables on Gaurav Gogoi over wife’s alleged Pakistan links

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt accelerates trials for solutions to reduce air pollution

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans issue injury update on Shubman Gill ahead of Delhi Capitals clash

'Stay where you are for next 48 hours': Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens in Iran

'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s struggles mount in IPL 2026

Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah kickstarts shoot with mahurat pooja, motion poster promises 'pralay aayega', fans react

Glory Teaser: Pulkit Samrat’s intense boxer transformation steals the spotlight ahead of Netflix release

Karan Johar meets 'guru' Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2: 'This image is going in my will'

'A whole civilization will die tonight,' threatens Donald Trump, hints at wiping out Iran

Pakistani terrorist on run for 16 years arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, Lashkar-e-Taiba module busted

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations, turns the tables on Gaurav Gogoi over wife’s alleged Pakistan links

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt accelerates trials for solutions to reduce air pollution

Delhi govt accelerates trials for solutions to reduce air pollution

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans issue injury update on Shubman Gill ahead of Delhi Capitals clash

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans issue injury update on Shubman Gill ahead of DC clash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

HomeCricket

CRICKET

DC vs MI Highlights, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl against the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 match on Saturday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 07:07 PM IST

DC vs MI Highlights, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals are finally playing their first home match of IPL 2026 at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium, and they’re up against a real heavyweight: Mumbai Indians. Mumbai isn’t just any team—they’ve got five titles and smashed Kolkata Knight Riders in their opener at the Wankhede.

Delhi’s first match wasn’t nearly as smooth. They beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets at the Ekana Stadium, but it got dicey. Chasing 142 on a tough pitch, Delhi collapsed to 26 for 4. At that point, it looked like a lost cause. But then Sameer Rizvi, the impact player, pulled them back from the edge with a brilliant 70 off 47 balls. Tristan Stubbs backed him up nicely with 39 off 32, and together they kept Delhi out of trouble. Funny thing, David Miller was supposed to come in next after the fourth wicket, but coach Hemang Badani changed his mind and sent in Stubbs instead. That switch really paid off.

Mumbai, on the other hand, barely broke a sweat in their last outing. Even after KKR put up a big total—220—MI’s openers took charge. Ryan Rickelton blasted 81 off just 43 deliveries, and Rohit Sharma smashed 76 from 38. They put up 148 for the first wicket, and, honestly, that partnership was all they needed. The rest of the lineup didn’t add much, but MI was already well ahead by then.

Heading into tonight’s game, Mumbai definitely look like the favorites. They’re packed with 2026 T20 World Cup winners—Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah. Delhi have a solid group this season, but on paper, they don’t quite match up to Mumbai’s firepower. If DC want to pull off a win, they’ll have to play something special. One more thing: Mitchell Santner has joined the MI squad, and he’s expected to play tonight.

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 Apr 2026, 07:01 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals won by 6 wkts

    Corbin Bosch to David Miller, FOUR, a full toss down the leg-side and Miller deftly flicks it past the fielder at 45. Delhi Capitals secure victory by 6 wickets with 11 balls remaining.

    MI 162/6(20)

    DC 164/4(18.1)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 07:00 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: DC 152/4 in 17 overs

    Sameer Rizvi’s brilliant innings came to an end as he sliced a lofted shot off Corbin Bosch high in the air, with Tilak Varma completing the catch at long-off, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 06:58 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: DC 138/3 in 15 overs

    Sameer Rizvi continued his onslaught against Shardul Thakur, smashing two boundaries and a six — including a powerful hit over deep extra cover — to race to 87 with his seventh six.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 06:00 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: DC 121/3 in 14 overs

    Sameer Rizvi started aggressively against Deepak Chahar, first slapping a cut through extra cover for four and then whipping a low full toss over deep backward square leg for six.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 05:51 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: DC 39/2 in 5 overs

    Pathum Nissanka went on the attack against Shardul Thakur, smashing a six over deep square leg followed by two powerful boundaries — one straight back over the bowler and another lofted drive over mid-off.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 05:42 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: DC 23/2 in 4 overs

    Pathum Nissanka struck back-to-back fours off Mitchell Santner, first executing a clever reverse sweep past point and then getting a fortunate inside edge on a flick that raced fine to the boundary.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 05:36 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: DC 8/2 in 2 overs

    Jasprit Bumrah to Nitish Rana, and Nitish Rana is run out!! A run-out at the bowler's end means Nitish Rana is out - The Capitals face early trouble once more.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 05:17 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: DC 2/1 in 1 over

    KL Rahul was dismissed early as Deepak Chahar induced a faint edge down the leg side. Ryan Rickelton dived to his left to take a sharp catch behind, giving Mumbai Indians an early breakthrough.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 05:08 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: MI 162/6 in 20 overs

    Corbin Bosch finished the innings in style, smashing two consecutive boundaries off Mukesh Kumar. The first was slapped through extra cover off a short delivery, followed by a flick through square leg where Nitish Rana’s fumble in the deep allowed the ball to reach the boundary.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 04:51 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: MI 148/6 in 19 overs

    Natarajan to Naman Dhir, out Caught by Tristan Stubbs!! He has holed out now! Naman Dhir stands firm, judges the short length, and prepares to pull. He strikes it hard and makes solid contact. However, it's towards the longer side, and he's hit it directly into Stubbs' hands at deep midwicket. It was a slower bouncer from Natarajan.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 04:43 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: MI 124/5 in 16 overs

    Lungi Ngidi delivers to Suryakumar Yadav, and he's given out lbw!! Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled lbw. He discusses with Naman and decides to review. It appeared to be a pace-off delivery from Ngidi, pitched just short of a good length. There was also a bit of low bounce, causing the ball to sneak under SKY's bat as he attempts to pull. He gets struck on the back thigh. UltraEdge verifies there's no under-edge. Now, it's time for ball-tracking, and SKY waits for the result with anticipation. Here it comes. Three reds, and MI loses their review.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 04:39 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: MI 117/4 in 15 overs

    Kuldeep Yadav to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX, fantastic footwork on display! A tossed-up delivery sees Suryakumar Yadav shimmy down the pitch, slightly shifting to the leg side, turning it into a half-volley and smashing it over straight long-on for a massive six. SIX, what an incredible shot from Naman Dhir! At 83.7kph, the ball is tossed up and full around off, Naman Dhir creates space, bends his back leg, leans forward, and then elegantly lifts it inside-out over deep extra cover.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 04:24 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: MI 100/4 in 14 overs

    Natarajan to Naman Dhir, FOUR, Natarajan responds with a boundary. A slower ball pitched short, Naman Dhir recognizes it and drives it straight down the ground. Long-on had no opportunity to intercept that. A flat-batted shot from the right-hander.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 04:17 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: MI 73/3 in 10 overs

    Axar Patel to Rohit Sharma, out Caught by Nitish Rana!! He hit it hard and straight to the cover fielder, where Nitish Rana was waiting and he made no error. He snatched it from the air and sends Rohit packing - the delivery was slightly slower and wider of off, Rohit stepped back for the inside-out shot but failed to keep it low. The shot lacked elevation and Nitish executed a clever catch.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 04:01 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: MI 69/2 in 9 overs

    Kuldeep Yadav to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, a stunning shot! It was slower and wider of off - Rohit steps back, holds his position, and then smashes the drive past cover for a boundary.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 04:01 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: MI 41/2 in 6 overs

    Lungi Ngidi to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, a fortunate boundary, another slower delivery, this one a dipping full-toss that catches the inside half of the bat as Rohit swings, the thick inside edge races away behind square on the on-side. FOUR, beautifully struck, a much improved shot from Rohit

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 03:54 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: MI 32/2 in 5 overs

    Vipraj Nigam to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR, a daring shot resulting in four runs, delivered full on middle and leg, Suryakumar skillfully swept across, positioning himself perfectly on the bounce, and successfully evaded backward square leg to his left.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 03:49 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: MI 22/2 in 3 overs

    Mukesh Kumar to Ryan Rickelton, out Caught by Axar Patel!! This was inevitable - Rickelton was eager to break free and he fell victim to some clever bowling from Mukesh. Bowled on a good length and angled across the left-hander - Rickelton aimed to swing it over mid-wicket, but the ball caught the outer edge and popped up to the right of mid-off. Axar sprinted over and made an easy catch.

    Tilak Varma, out Caught&Bowled!! Two wickets in the same over and Mukesh is on fire. It was the change of pace that got Tilak Varma here - a slower ball outside off and Tilak was far too early with his drive, attempting to adjust his shot at the last second and instead ended up lifting it to the left of the bowler. Mukesh, in his follow-through, bent low and snatched it as he tumbled onto the ground.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 03:37 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: MI 8/0 in 1 over

    Mukesh Kumar to Ryan Rickelton, FOUR, well played, a solid beginning for Rickelton, the ball is on a good length and aimed at the stumps, Mukesh isn't getting any swing either - Rickelton leans in, allows the ball to come to him, and then deftly guides it into the gap just past mid-on for a boundary. FOUR, too straight from Mukesh, it’s on the pads and is casually whipped away, placed behind square on the on-side, and the ball races away to the boundary.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 03:36 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Teams

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2026, 03:36 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl

    Axar Patel: I choose to bowl first. First match at home, I want to see how the wicket is behaving. It looks a bit dry, a bit hard. We chased well in the last match. To chase down the target from 26/ 4 in the powerplay, it gives a lot of confidence to the group. Even the top-order know that there are batters in the lower order who can step up if they fail. Playing a home game is always beneficial. Our DC supporters will cheer for us. Same team.

    Suryakumar Yadav: (News on Hardik) He's not well, doesn't look good, so he was not fit for today's game. So just getting into his shoes today. (On the win against KKR) If you win the first game after 13-14 years, there's a lot of positivity in the camp, and we're very happy, but completely different venue here from Wankhede. We have to take good responsibility and have a good game here. (On the surface) Looks good, The toss was irrelevant. We wanted to bat first, they wanted to bowl first, but yeah, very happy to bat first. Looks good one. We've done here really well when we've batted first and defended. Quite a few changes. Deepak Chahar comes in for Hardik. Corbin Bosch comes in for Boulty, that's a tactical change. Boulty had a good game in the last game at Wankhede. And Mitch Santner comes in for Allah Ghazanfar.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations, turns the tables on Gaurav Gogoi over wife’s alleged Pakistan links
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt accelerates trials for solutions to reduce air pollution
Delhi govt accelerates trials for solutions to reduce air pollution
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans issue injury update on Shubman Gill ahead of Delhi Capitals clash
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans issue injury update on Shubman Gill ahead of DC clash
'Stay where you are for next 48 hours': Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens in Iran
'Stay where you are': Indian embassy's advisory for citizens in Iran
'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s struggles mount in IPL 2026
'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s strugg
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement