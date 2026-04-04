DC vs MI Highlights, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl against the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 match on Saturday.

DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals are finally playing their first home match of IPL 2026 at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium, and they’re up against a real heavyweight: Mumbai Indians. Mumbai isn’t just any team—they’ve got five titles and smashed Kolkata Knight Riders in their opener at the Wankhede.

Delhi’s first match wasn’t nearly as smooth. They beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets at the Ekana Stadium, but it got dicey. Chasing 142 on a tough pitch, Delhi collapsed to 26 for 4. At that point, it looked like a lost cause. But then Sameer Rizvi, the impact player, pulled them back from the edge with a brilliant 70 off 47 balls. Tristan Stubbs backed him up nicely with 39 off 32, and together they kept Delhi out of trouble. Funny thing, David Miller was supposed to come in next after the fourth wicket, but coach Hemang Badani changed his mind and sent in Stubbs instead. That switch really paid off.

Mumbai, on the other hand, barely broke a sweat in their last outing. Even after KKR put up a big total—220—MI’s openers took charge. Ryan Rickelton blasted 81 off just 43 deliveries, and Rohit Sharma smashed 76 from 38. They put up 148 for the first wicket, and, honestly, that partnership was all they needed. The rest of the lineup didn’t add much, but MI was already well ahead by then.

Heading into tonight’s game, Mumbai definitely look like the favorites. They’re packed with 2026 T20 World Cup winners—Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah. Delhi have a solid group this season, but on paper, they don’t quite match up to Mumbai’s firepower. If DC want to pull off a win, they’ll have to play something special. One more thing: Mitchell Santner has joined the MI squad, and he’s expected to play tonight.