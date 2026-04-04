DC vs MI Highlights, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

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DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl against the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 match on Saturday.
DC vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals are finally playing their first home match of IPL 2026 at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium, and they’re up against a real heavyweight: Mumbai Indians. Mumbai isn’t just any team—they’ve got five titles and smashed Kolkata Knight Riders in their opener at the Wankhede.
Delhi’s first match wasn’t nearly as smooth. They beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets at the Ekana Stadium, but it got dicey. Chasing 142 on a tough pitch, Delhi collapsed to 26 for 4. At that point, it looked like a lost cause. But then Sameer Rizvi, the impact player, pulled them back from the edge with a brilliant 70 off 47 balls. Tristan Stubbs backed him up nicely with 39 off 32, and together they kept Delhi out of trouble. Funny thing, David Miller was supposed to come in next after the fourth wicket, but coach Hemang Badani changed his mind and sent in Stubbs instead. That switch really paid off.
Mumbai, on the other hand, barely broke a sweat in their last outing. Even after KKR put up a big total—220—MI’s openers took charge. Ryan Rickelton blasted 81 off just 43 deliveries, and Rohit Sharma smashed 76 from 38. They put up 148 for the first wicket, and, honestly, that partnership was all they needed. The rest of the lineup didn’t add much, but MI was already well ahead by then.
Heading into tonight’s game, Mumbai definitely look like the favorites. They’re packed with 2026 T20 World Cup winners—Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah. Delhi have a solid group this season, but on paper, they don’t quite match up to Mumbai’s firepower. If DC want to pull off a win, they’ll have to play something special. One more thing: Mitchell Santner has joined the MI squad, and he’s expected to play tonight.
Corbin Bosch finished the innings in style, smashing two consecutive boundaries off Mukesh Kumar. The first was slapped through extra cover off a short delivery, followed by a flick through square leg where Nitish Rana’s fumble in the deep allowed the ball to reach the boundary.
Natarajan to Naman Dhir, out Caught by Tristan Stubbs!! He has holed out now! Naman Dhir stands firm, judges the short length, and prepares to pull. He strikes it hard and makes solid contact. However, it's towards the longer side, and he's hit it directly into Stubbs' hands at deep midwicket. It was a slower bouncer from Natarajan.
Lungi Ngidi delivers to Suryakumar Yadav, and he's given out lbw!! Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled lbw. He discusses with Naman and decides to review. It appeared to be a pace-off delivery from Ngidi, pitched just short of a good length. There was also a bit of low bounce, causing the ball to sneak under SKY's bat as he attempts to pull. He gets struck on the back thigh. UltraEdge verifies there's no under-edge. Now, it's time for ball-tracking, and SKY waits for the result with anticipation. Here it comes. Three reds, and MI loses their review.
Kuldeep Yadav to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX, fantastic footwork on display! A tossed-up delivery sees Suryakumar Yadav shimmy down the pitch, slightly shifting to the leg side, turning it into a half-volley and smashing it over straight long-on for a massive six. SIX, what an incredible shot from Naman Dhir! At 83.7kph, the ball is tossed up and full around off, Naman Dhir creates space, bends his back leg, leans forward, and then elegantly lifts it inside-out over deep extra cover.
Natarajan to Naman Dhir, FOUR, Natarajan responds with a boundary. A slower ball pitched short, Naman Dhir recognizes it and drives it straight down the ground. Long-on had no opportunity to intercept that. A flat-batted shot from the right-hander.
Axar Patel to Rohit Sharma, out Caught by Nitish Rana!! He hit it hard and straight to the cover fielder, where Nitish Rana was waiting and he made no error. He snatched it from the air and sends Rohit packing - the delivery was slightly slower and wider of off, Rohit stepped back for the inside-out shot but failed to keep it low. The shot lacked elevation and Nitish executed a clever catch.
Lungi Ngidi to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, a fortunate boundary, another slower delivery, this one a dipping full-toss that catches the inside half of the bat as Rohit swings, the thick inside edge races away behind square on the on-side. FOUR, beautifully struck, a much improved shot from Rohit
Vipraj Nigam to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR, a daring shot resulting in four runs, delivered full on middle and leg, Suryakumar skillfully swept across, positioning himself perfectly on the bounce, and successfully evaded backward square leg to his left.
Mukesh Kumar to Ryan Rickelton, out Caught by Axar Patel!! This was inevitable - Rickelton was eager to break free and he fell victim to some clever bowling from Mukesh. Bowled on a good length and angled across the left-hander - Rickelton aimed to swing it over mid-wicket, but the ball caught the outer edge and popped up to the right of mid-off. Axar sprinted over and made an easy catch.
Tilak Varma, out Caught&Bowled!! Two wickets in the same over and Mukesh is on fire. It was the change of pace that got Tilak Varma here - a slower ball outside off and Tilak was far too early with his drive, attempting to adjust his shot at the last second and instead ended up lifting it to the left of the bowler. Mukesh, in his follow-through, bent low and snatched it as he tumbled onto the ground.
Mukesh Kumar to Ryan Rickelton, FOUR, well played, a solid beginning for Rickelton, the ball is on a good length and aimed at the stumps, Mukesh isn't getting any swing either - Rickelton leans in, allows the ball to come to him, and then deftly guides it into the gap just past mid-on for a boundary. FOUR, too straight from Mukesh, it’s on the pads and is casually whipped away, placed behind square on the on-side, and the ball races away to the boundary.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
Axar Patel: I choose to bowl first. First match at home, I want to see how the wicket is behaving. It looks a bit dry, a bit hard. We chased well in the last match. To chase down the target from 26/ 4 in the powerplay, it gives a lot of confidence to the group. Even the top-order know that there are batters in the lower order who can step up if they fail. Playing a home game is always beneficial. Our DC supporters will cheer for us. Same team.
Suryakumar Yadav: (News on Hardik) He's not well, doesn't look good, so he was not fit for today's game. So just getting into his shoes today. (On the win against KKR) If you win the first game after 13-14 years, there's a lot of positivity in the camp, and we're very happy, but completely different venue here from Wankhede. We have to take good responsibility and have a good game here. (On the surface) Looks good, The toss was irrelevant. We wanted to bat first, they wanted to bowl first, but yeah, very happy to bat first. Looks good one. We've done here really well when we've batted first and defended. Quite a few changes. Deepak Chahar comes in for Hardik. Corbin Bosch comes in for Boulty, that's a tactical change. Boulty had a good game in the last game at Wankhede. And Mitch Santner comes in for Allah Ghazanfar.