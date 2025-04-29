DC vs KKR Match Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals will be hosting Kolkata Knight Riders tonight in the Match No. 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Stay connected to this space for all the latest and live updates.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Match Score: Match No. 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Axar Patel-led Capitals are currently sitting at the 4th position with 12 points and 6 wins, whereas the Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata side is in the lower half of the Points Table with 7 points. Now that the 18th edition of IPL is in its second half of the scheduled 70 matches, each contest is important for every team to qualify for the Playoffs.

Delhi Capitals started its IPL 2025 campaign with a banger, winning all four games in a row, but things went south recently for the team as they lost 3 out of 5 of their last matches. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders also have not had a good season so far, as the Men in Purple and Golden managed to clinch just one game out of the last five. So, it will be interesting to see which team turns out to be on the top tonight. Stay updated with every detail of the DC vs KKR match at this space.