DC vs CSK, Match 48 IPL 2026 Live: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul depart early, Delhi Capitals lose two wickets in Powerplay

DC vs CSK, Match 48 IPL 2026 Live: The upcoming clash brings a perfect opportunity for Delhi Capitals to avenge against Chennai Super Kings for their last encounter, where they suffered a 23-run loss at Chepauk. Catch all the live and key updates from the upcoming match.

DC vs CSK Live Score: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) set to host 5-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams are still in contention for the Playoffs, as they won their last game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.

As per the Points Table, both teams have equal points and wins in nine matches, where CSK is in the 6th spot, and DC stand at the 7th position due to a negative Net Run Rate (NRR). The last time both teams faced each other, the Yellow Army defeated DC by 23 runs at Chepauk. So, the upcoming clash holds much importance for both sides, as they look to continue with the winning momentum and better chances for the Playoffs.

Live Updates: