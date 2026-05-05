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DC vs CSK, Match 48 IPL 2026 Live: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul depart early, Delhi Capitals lose two wickets in Powerplay

DC vs CSK, Match 48 IPL 2026 Live: The upcoming clash brings a perfect opportunity for Delhi Capitals to avenge against Chennai Super Kings for their last encounter, where they suffered a 23-run loss at Chepauk. Catch all the live and key updates from the upcoming match.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 05, 2026, 08:10 PM IST

DC vs CSK, Match 48 IPL 2026 Live: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul depart early, Delhi Capitals lose two wickets in Powerplay
DC vs CSK Live Score Updates. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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DC vs CSK Live Score: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) set to host 5-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams are still in contention for the Playoffs, as they won their last game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.

As per the Points Table, both teams have equal points and wins in nine matches, where CSK is in the 6th spot, and DC stand at the 7th position due to a negative Net Run Rate (NRR). The last time both teams faced each other, the Yellow Army defeated DC by 23 runs at Chepauk. So, the upcoming clash holds much importance for both sides, as they look to continue with the winning momentum and better chances for the Playoffs.

Live Updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 05 May 2026, 08:01 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: 3rd wicket!!!

    On the last ball of the 8th over, Karun Nair became prey to Noor Ahmad. DC lose 3rd wicket at 52.

     

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  • 05 May 2026, 07:57 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: Powerplay ends

    With the end of the 6th over, DC are 37/2 with Nitish Rana 5 (4) and Karun Nair 1 (4) out in the middle. 

     

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  • 05 May 2026, 07:56 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: KL Rahul GONE

    Akeal Hosein removed star DC batter KL Rahul, who was seemingly struggling at the crease. He returned back to the dugout at 12. DC 36/2 after 5.2 overs.

     

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  • 05 May 2026, 07:50 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: After 5 overs

    With the end of the 5th over, DC are 36/1 with KL Rahul and Nitish Rana at the crease.

     

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  • 05 May 2026, 07:48 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Mukesh Choudhary gets first breakthrough for CSK as he dismissed Pathum Nissanka at 19. DC lose 1st wicket at 29 after 4 overs.

     

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  • 05 May 2026, 07:13 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: First over

    In the first over of the game, DC opener Pathum Nissanka played all six balls and added 8 runs to the board.

     

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  • 05 May 2026, 07:03 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: Playing XI

    Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, and T Natarajan.
     
    Impact Players (DC) - Vipraj Nigam, Sameeri Rizvi, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi, and David Miller.
     
    Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, (replacing Prashant Veer), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, and Gurjapneet Singh (replacing Ramakrishna Ghosh).
     
    Impact Players (CSK) - Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Akash Madhwal, and Sarfaraz Khan.
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  • 05 May 2026, 06:45 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: Toss Update

    Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel flicked the Toss coin, and Ruturaj Gaikwad called for Tails. Axar won the Toss and elected to bat first.

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  • 05 May 2026, 06:41 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome the live blog of the DC vs CSK match, to be played at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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