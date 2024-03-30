DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals eye first win of the season against CSK

Cricket
Follow live score and updates from match 13 of TATA IPL 2024 between DC and CSK here.
The Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face off on March 31 at the Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM. This will mark the third match in the IPL 2024 season for both teams.
Currently, Delhi Capitals find themselves at the bottom of the points table with zero points from two matches. In contrast, Chennai Super Kings are leading the table with 4 points from two matches.
Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 4 wickets in their opening match on March 23. They then faced another loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 12 runs in their second match on March 28.
On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings started their campaign with a victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 6 wickets on March 22. They followed this up with a dominant performance against Gujarat Titans (GT), winning by 63 runs on March 26.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish