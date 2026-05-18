CSK vs SRH, Match 63 IPL 2026 Live: Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel depart early, Chennai lose 2nd wicket at 48

CSK vs SRH Live Score: Catch all the latest updates and key updates from the blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk.

CSK vs SRH Live Score: The last league match at the iconic Chepauk is here. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial league match tonight. The contest holds much importance to both sides as one loss from here could damage their Playoffs chances heavily. If CSK lose tonight, they will be officially eliminated from the Playoffs race, whereas if SRH lose tonight, their chances to reach the next round will be dented effectively. However, SRH will not be officially eliminated from the race if they lose tonight.

The match is also important for CSK fans as they are awaiting to see 'Thala' (MS Dhoni) for the final time at their home turf in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Will he play tonight? Well, we will find it out together here. Catch all the latest updates and key moments from this high-voltage clash at this space.

CSK vs SRH Live Score: