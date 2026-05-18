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CSK vs SRH, Match 63 IPL 2026 Live: Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel depart early, Chennai lose 2nd wicket at 48

CSK vs SRH Live Score: Catch all the latest updates and key updates from the blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 18, 2026, 08:07 PM IST

CSK vs SRH, Match 63 IPL 2026 Live: Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel depart early, Chennai lose 2nd wicket at 48
CSK vs SRH Live Score (AI-Generated)
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CSK vs SRH Live Score: The last league match at the iconic Chepauk is here. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial league match tonight. The contest holds much importance to both sides as one loss from here could damage their Playoffs chances heavily. If CSK lose tonight, they will be officially eliminated from the Playoffs race, whereas if SRH lose tonight, their chances to reach the next round will be dented effectively. However, SRH will not be officially eliminated from the race if they lose tonight.

The match is also important for CSK fans as they are awaiting to see 'Thala' (MS Dhoni) for the final time at their home turf in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Will he play tonight? Well, we will find it out together here. Catch all the latest updates and key moments from this high-voltage clash at this space.

CSK vs SRH Live Score:

LIVE BLOG

  • 18 May 2026, 08:01 PM

    CSK vs SRH Live Score: Powerplay ends

    After the end of 6 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 57/2 with Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma out in the middle.

     

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  • 18 May 2026, 07:56 PM

    CSK vs SRH Live Score: Sakib strikes

    The fifth bowling option was used for the fifth over by Pat Cummins. Sakib Hussain, on the third ball of the 5th over, dismissed Urvil Patel at 13. CSK lose 2nd wicket at 48.

     

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  • 18 May 2026, 07:49 PM

    CSK vs SRH Live Score: After 4 overs

    With just three runs in the 4th over, CSK are 46/1 with Ruturaj Gaikwad 5 (6) and Urvil Patel 13 (6) at the crease.

     

     

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  • 18 May 2026, 07:37 PM

    CSK vs SRH Live Score: Samson departs

    In his first over, SRH skipper Pat Cummins dismissed 'dangerous' Sanju Samson at 27. CSK lose 1st wicket at 31.

     

     

     

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  • 18 May 2026, 07:34 PM

    CSK vs SRH Live Score: First over

    In the first over, Nitish Kumar Reddy conceded 17 runs, including two boundaries and a six.

     

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  • 18 May 2026, 07:12 PM

    CSK vs SRH Live Score: No Ball!

    Nitish Kumar Reddy opened the bowling for SRH and started with a no-ball. Making full use of the Free Hit, Sanju Samson smashed the ball over the boundary for a maximum.

     

     

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  • 18 May 2026, 07:02 PM

    CSK vs SRH Live Score: Playing XI

    Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein (replacing Gujapneet Singh), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, and Spencer Johnson.

    Impact Players (CSK) - Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, and Gujrapneet Singh.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, and Praful Hinge.

    Impact Players (SRH) - Aniket Verma, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, and Harshal Patel.

     

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  • 18 May 2026, 06:47 PM

    CSK vs SRH Live Score: Toss

    CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad flipped the Toss coin, and it landed in his favour as well. CSK elected to bat first against SRH.

     

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  • 18 May 2026, 06:47 PM

    CSK vs SRH Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the high-voltage blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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