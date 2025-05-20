Today IPL Match CSK vs RR Live Score Updates: After facing a 6-run defeat from Rajasthan Royals earlier this season in Guwahati, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are all set to avenge the defeat at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Updates: Match No. 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to be played between the finalists of the 2008 edition, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The high-voltage clash is scheduled to be played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Although both teams have been eliminated from the Playoffs race, the upcoming contest surely will be a battle for pride, a chance to salvage respect, and an opportunity to experiment with team combinations for the next season.

The two teams met each other earlier this season on March 30 in Guwahati, where the Rajasthan Royals outshone the five-time champions by 6 runs. Will the MS Dhoni-led side avenge the defeat, or Sanju Samson's team end their IPL 2025 campaign on a positive note?