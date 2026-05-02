CSK vs MI Highlights IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad steers CSK to comfortable win, complete season double over MI

CSK vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: The two fierce competitors are struggling in the bottom half of the standings. CSK still has an opportunity to remain in the playoff race, whereas MI understands that a defeat could extinguish their chances of advancing.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. You know, when you think of IPL royalty, these two always come up — ten titles between them, and crowds that pack the stadium every time. This season, though, both teams look way off their usual pace. Mumbai’s stuck at four points with just two wins; Chennai’s only slightly better with three wins on the board.

Honestly, neither side can afford to drop another game now. With fourteen points probably not enough for a playoff spot, Mumbai risks crashing out if they lose tonight — they’d still have five games left, but the math gets bleak. Chennai’s got a little more breathing room, staying neck-and-neck with Delhi Capitals, and they’re hoping someone above them trips to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

And the fans? They’re missing the old guard. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma won’t play — both are sidelined by injuries this season. Yeah, it’s frustrating, but everyone’s crossing their fingers for Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, or Hardik Pandya to finally hit some form after weeks of disappointment.

It feels messy for both teams. Mumbai finally got their batting act together, posting a massive score against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but their bowlers fell apart under pressure. For Chennai, there was some promise once they found the right mix of overseas spin and reliable Indian batsmen, except things never really clicked for long. Ruturaj Gaikwad, as captain, hasn’t led from the front yet — he’s gotta set the tone by scoring up top, or the whole setup wobbles.

In the middle, Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis for CSK haven’t shaped up, still chasing that spark. Same goes for MI’s middle order — Suryakumar and Hardik just haven’t found their groove. Tilak Varma is finally showing signs of life, but he can’t carry the load on his own. The others need to step up — and soon.