CSK vs MI Highlights IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad steers CSK to comfortable win, complete season double over MI

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CSK vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: The two fierce competitors are struggling in the bottom half of the standings. CSK still has an opportunity to remain in the playoff race, whereas MI understands that a defeat could extinguish their chances of advancing.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. You know, when you think of IPL royalty, these two always come up — ten titles between them, and crowds that pack the stadium every time. This season, though, both teams look way off their usual pace. Mumbai’s stuck at four points with just two wins; Chennai’s only slightly better with three wins on the board.
Honestly, neither side can afford to drop another game now. With fourteen points probably not enough for a playoff spot, Mumbai risks crashing out if they lose tonight — they’d still have five games left, but the math gets bleak. Chennai’s got a little more breathing room, staying neck-and-neck with Delhi Capitals, and they’re hoping someone above them trips to keep their qualifying hopes alive.
And the fans? They’re missing the old guard. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma won’t play — both are sidelined by injuries this season. Yeah, it’s frustrating, but everyone’s crossing their fingers for Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, or Hardik Pandya to finally hit some form after weeks of disappointment.
It feels messy for both teams. Mumbai finally got their batting act together, posting a massive score against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but their bowlers fell apart under pressure. For Chennai, there was some promise once they found the right mix of overseas spin and reliable Indian batsmen, except things never really clicked for long. Ruturaj Gaikwad, as captain, hasn’t led from the front yet — he’s gotta set the tone by scoring up top, or the whole setup wobbles.
In the middle, Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis for CSK haven’t shaped up, still chasing that spark. Same goes for MI’s middle order — Suryakumar and Hardik just haven’t found their groove. Tilak Varma is finally showing signs of life, but he can’t carry the load on his own. The others need to step up — and soon.
That brings us to the end of a one-sided contest as Chennai Super Kings comfortably chase down the target to complete the double over Mumbai Indians this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front with a composed knock, ensuring CSK stayed firmly in control of the chase despite MI’s attempts to pull things back.
With this result, CSK strengthen their position in the playoff race, while MI are left with plenty to ponder after another disappointing outing. Thank you for joining us for the live coverage of this IPL 2026 clash. Stay tuned for more cricket updates, analysis, and match reports.
Kartik Sharma seals the win in style, reverse-lapping Trent Boult for four as Chennai Super Kings defeat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets. Kartik celebrates with Ruturaj Gaikwad after another dominant CSK victory over MI this season.
MI 159/7(20)
CSK 160/2(18.1)
Kartik Sharma takes charge against AM Ghazanfar, first slapping a drag-down for four, then charging down to whip a powerful six over deep midwicket. He finishes the over with a blistering drive past long-off for another four, bringing CSK within touching distance of victory.
Ruturaj Gaikwad keeps the chase under control, stepping down the track to Boult and driving a full delivery straight past mid-off for a classy four. Boult mixes pace with a slower bouncer and full toss, while Kartik Sharma rotates strike as CSK edge closer.
Chennai Super Kings need just 31 from 30, with Ruturaj Gaikwad well set and Kartik Sharma supporting him. The chase looks firmly in control as MI struggle to build pressure. Even Bumrah couldn’t break the stand, and only something special can bring Mumbai back into the contest.
Ruturaj Gaikwad brings up back-to-back fifties with a single, continuing to anchor the chase with a fluent knock. He then finishes the over in style, creaming an overpitched delivery from AM Ghazanfar wide of cover for a boundary.
Ruturaj Gaikwad punishes a drag-down from AM Ghazanfar, kneeling to swat it for six over deep backward square leg. But Ghazanfar hits back next ball as Urvil Patel chops a carrom ball onto his stumps while attempting a slog, ending his quick cameo for 24.
Sanju Samson punches Jasprit Bumrah for a boundary through the off-side but falls soon after. Bumrah gets extra bounce and outswing outside off, Samson slashes at it without footwork and edges behind, where Ryan Rickelton takes a sharp catch. Samson departs for 11.
Hardik Pandya flicks Anshul Kamboj for four but falls soon after while attempting a straight loft, only to be caught by Dewald Brevis at deep midwicket for 18. Kamboj claims his third wicket. Trent Boult then walks in and smashes his first ball for a huge six over deep midwicket.
Robin Minz briefly counterattacks with a classy lofted drive over extra cover for four, but Anshul Kamboj strikes next ball. Minz tries to force a back-of-length delivery through the off-side, gets an inside edge, and the ball crashes into the stumps. He departs for 5.
Naman Dhir brings up a fine fifty with a single after a top-edge for two earlier in the over. He then pulls Jamie Overton for a six over fine leg but falls soon after, as substitute Sarfaraz Khan takes the catch to end his innings on 57 off 37.
Hardik Pandya gets a boundary off Ramakrishna Ghosh with an outside edge. The slower ball outside off invites the big shot, and Hardik throws his bat at it, getting a thick edge that flies past the diving slip fielder for four.
Noor Ahmad strikes again as Tilak Varma departs for 5. Attempting a slog sweep against the leg-break, Tilak gets a thick top-edge that lobs towards cover. Ruturaj Gaikwad calls for it and holds on safely despite nearly colliding with Urvil Patel.
Naman Dhir hits two classy fours off Ramakrishna Ghosh, first lofting over extra cover and then punching a back-of-length ball on the rise past mid-off. But Ghosh strikes back in the over, removing Suryakumar Yadav for 21 as Dewald Brevis takes the catch.
Suryakumar Yadav shifts gears against Noor Ahmad. He first cuts a short, wide delivery fiercely past backward point for four, then brings out the slog sweep to a full googly, getting down on one knee and launching it for a towering six.
Noor Ahmad breaks the 50-run stand as Ryan Rickelton falls for 37, slogsweeping straight to deep backward square leg where Urvil Patel takes the catch. Suryakumar Yadav gets off the mark in style next ball, late-cutting a googly past slip for four to third man.
Ryan Rickelton takes apart Prashant Veer with three sixes in the over. He first slog-sweeps a slower ball over long leg, then clears long-on with another powerful slog. Veer goes wider for the third, but Rickelton shuffles across and sends it over long-on again, collecting 18 runs.
Ryan Rickelton goes back-to-back! He first crouches low and stylishly carves a fuller delivery over sweeper cover for six, then stands tall to a shorter ball and thumps a powerful pull over deep midwicket as Mukesh Choudhary is taken apart.
Anshul Kamboj strikes early for CSK as Will Jacks departs for 1. Jacks steps out and swings across the line but gets an outside edge. Ramakrishna Ghosh runs in from deep backward point and takes a superb diving catch inches above the turf, ensuring the ball stays secure on impact.
Hardik Pandya: We're gonna bat first. Looks like a good track. The way we batted in the last game, we want to give another opportunity to our batters to score runs. We have to play our best cricket and see what happens. The mood has been good, it's been challenging. We have to fight. It's about playing for pride as well. Play good cricket overall. In 40 overs, we've lost game in 2-3 overs which were big moments. We have one debut - the leggie plays his first game and Krish comes back.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks good, little bit on the direr side, won't change much. A tough track to bat on, last game. Confidence-wise everyone is right up there. Stick to the process, do the process right and result will come. (Ramakrishna) Ghosh comes in for Gurjapneet Singh and Prashant Veer comes in as well.
The IPL is quite top-heavy this season, with four teams already accumulating over 12 points. It appears that to secure a playoff spot, a team will likely need to achieve 16 points, or 8 wins.
With MI already facing 8 losses, they simply cannot afford to lose another match. They must focus on one game at a time and strive for perfection from this point forward, meaning that no mistakes can be made tonight.
CSK boasts a solid team in various aspects, yet they haven't managed to find their rhythm – much like MI. Although Sanju Samson has shone in his first season with CSK and the spinners have been performing well, things haven't fully come together just yet. They remain quite a distance from the playoff positions, but they understand that a victory today could bring them closer to catching up, potentially unsettling the teams currently holding onto the top four spots.
The Chennai Super Kings are currently positioned seventh in the standings with six points, just above the Mumbai Indians, who are in ninth place with four points. MI is only ahead of LSG, while CSK is looking up at the playoff contenders, eager to secure a place among those vying for a postseason spot.
CSK: Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jasprit Bumrah have experienced underwhelming seasons. Nevertheless, Bumrah boasts an impressive track record against players such as Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. But can you guess which CSK player has consistently performed well against Bumrah? It's none other than the captain! That matchup is sure to be exciting.
MI: CSK tends to utilize Akeal as a specialist during the Powerplay. However, MI's latest opening duo - Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks - have shown a strong performance against the left-arm spinner.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matthew Short, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan
Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. It’s a high-stakes encounter as both teams find themselves in must-win territory in the race for the playoffs. All eyes will be on the iconic duel between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as two of IPL’s most successful leaders look to guide their sides to a crucial victory.