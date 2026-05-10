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CSK vs LSG Match 53 IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings win Toss, elect to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants

CSK vs LSG Match 53 IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings set to host Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial league game at Chepauk. Catch all the live updates, key moments, and turning points of the highly anticipated clash.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 10, 2026, 03:14 PM IST

CSK vs LSG Match 53 IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings win Toss, elect to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants
CSK vs LSG Live Scorecard. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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CSK vs LSG Match 53 IPL 2026 Live Score: Match No 53 is between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Chepauk. Both sides won their last games, but it is CSK that will be under more pressure as they look to strengthen their Playoffs chances, as they are now sitting in the 6th spot in the Points Table with 10 points. On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant and Co are in a far tougher position, with their chances of qualifying for the next round hanging in the balance.

On paper, Lucknow has a better record against Chennai as they have won three games out of six, whereas the Yellow Army have emerged victorious on only two occasions. So, catch all the live updates, key moments, and turning points from this high-voltage encounter.

CSK vs LSG Live Updates:

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 10 May 2026, 03:05 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: Playing XI

    CSK - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noora Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, and Mukesh Choudhary.

    Impact Players (CSK) - Gurjapneet Singh, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, and Akash Madhwal.

    LSG - Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nichoas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, Mohammad Shami, Prince Yadav, and Digvesh Singh.

    Impact Players (LSG) - Avesh Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, and Mayank Yadav.

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  • 10 May 2026, 03:04 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: Toss

    Chennai Super Kings skipper flicked the Toss coin and it landed in his favour as well. CSK chose to field first against LSG.

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  • 10 May 2026, 03:03 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of Match 53 of the IPL 2026 between CSK and LSG.

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