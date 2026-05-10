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CSK vs LSG Match 53 IPL 2026 Live Score: Jamie Overton's 3-wicket haul halts Lucknow's pace

CSK vs LSG Match 53 IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings set to host Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial league game at Chepauk. Catch all the live updates, key moments, and turning points of the highly anticipated clash.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 10, 2026, 05:04 PM IST

CSK vs LSG Match 53 IPL 2026 Live Score: Jamie Overton's 3-wicket haul halts Lucknow's pace
CSK vs LSG Live Scorecard. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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CSK vs LSG Match 53 IPL 2026 Live Score: Match No 53 is between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Chepauk. Both sides won their last games, but it is CSK that will be under more pressure as they look to strengthen their Playoffs chances, as they are now sitting in the 6th spot in the Points Table with 10 points. On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant and Co are in a far tougher position, with their chances of qualifying for the next round hanging in the balance.

On paper, Lucknow has a better record against Chennai as they have won three games out of six, whereas the Yellow Army have emerged victorious on only two occasions. So, catch all the live updates, key moments, and turning points from this high-voltage encounter.

CSK vs LSG Live Updates:

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 10 May 2026, 05:01 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: 150 up for Lucknow

    In the 15th over, Lucknow Super Giants breached the 150-run mark with Shahbaz Ahamad and Himmat Singh at the crease.

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 04:55 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: Raghuwanshi departs

    Jamie Overton completed his 3-wicket haul after he dismissed Akshat Raghuwanshi at 18.

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 04:43 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: Strategic Timeout

    LSG are 145/5 after 14 overs with Shahbaz Ahamad and Akshat Raghuvanshi at the crease.

     

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 04:37 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: Run out

    It is going from bad to worse for LSG as Aiden Markram got dismissed through run out. 

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 04:29 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: 11 overs gone

    After the end of the 11th over, LSG are 123/4 with Aiden Markram and Akshat Raghuvanshi at the crease.

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 04:23 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: Back-to-back wickets

    Jamie Overton removed Josh Inglis and Rishabh Pant in the same over. LSG are 115/4 after 9.4 overs.

     

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 04:18 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: 100 up for Lucknow

    In the 8th over, Lucknow Super Giants finally breached the 100-run mark with Josh Inglis and Rishabh Pant at the crease.

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 04:06 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: 2nd wicket

    Noor Ahmad struck in his very first over of the game, and he dismissed Nicholas Pooran at 1. LSG are 92/2 after 6.2 overs.

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 04:05 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: Powerplay ends

    After the end of the 6th over, LSG are 91/1 with Josh Inglis and Nicholas Pooran out in the middle.

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 03:54 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Anshul Kamboj brought the first breakthrough for CSK as he dismissed Mitchell Marsh at 10. Lucknow 77/1 after 5.1 overs.

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 03:52 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: Inglis hits 50

    Josh Inglis completed his half-century, which came off just 17 balls. This is his fastest fifty in T20 cricket.

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 03:43 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: 50 up for Lucknow

    In the 4th over, LSG crossed the 50-run mark with Inglis and Marsh at the crease.

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 03:32 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: After 2 overs

    After 16 runs in the first over and 8 in the second, LSG are 24/0 after 2 overs.

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 03:13 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: New opening pair for Lucknow

    Lucknow Super Giants opened with a new pair of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis.

     

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  • 10 May 2026, 03:05 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: Playing XI

    CSK - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noora Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, and Mukesh Choudhary.

    Impact Players (CSK) - Gurjapneet Singh, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, and Akash Madhwal.

    LSG - Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nichoas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, Mohammad Shami, Prince Yadav, and Digvesh Singh.

    Impact Players (LSG) - Avesh Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, and Mayank Yadav.

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  • 10 May 2026, 03:04 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: Toss

    Chennai Super Kings skipper flicked the Toss coin and it landed in his favour as well. CSK chose to field first against LSG.

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  • 10 May 2026, 03:03 PM

    CSK vs LSG Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of Match 53 of the IPL 2026 between CSK and LSG.

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