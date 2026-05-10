CSK vs LSG Match 53 IPL 2026 Live Score: Jamie Overton's 3-wicket haul halts Lucknow's pace

CSK vs LSG Match 53 IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings set to host Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial league game at Chepauk. Catch all the live updates, key moments, and turning points of the highly anticipated clash.

CSK vs LSG Match 53 IPL 2026 Live Score: Match No 53 is between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Chepauk. Both sides won their last games, but it is CSK that will be under more pressure as they look to strengthen their Playoffs chances, as they are now sitting in the 6th spot in the Points Table with 10 points. On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant and Co are in a far tougher position, with their chances of qualifying for the next round hanging in the balance.

On paper, Lucknow has a better record against Chennai as they have won three games out of six, whereas the Yellow Army have emerged victorious on only two occasions. So, catch all the live updates, key moments, and turning points from this high-voltage encounter.

CSK vs LSG Live Updates: