CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye revenge against Lucknow Super Giants in reverse fixture

Follow live score from match 39 of TATA IPL 2024 between CSK and LSG here.

The highly anticipated match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23. CSK currently holds the fourth position on the points table, having won 4 out of 7 matches, despite losing 3 of their last 5 matches.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are positioned at number 5 on the points table, also with 4 wins out of 7 matches. LSG has won 3 out of their last 5 matches, showcasing their strong form leading up to this clash.

In their previous encounters, Chennai and Lucknow have faced off in 4 IPL matches. CSK emerged victorious in 1 match, while LSG secured 2 wins, with 1 match ending in a draw. Chennai's highest total against Lucknow stands at 217, while Lucknow's highest total against CSK is 211.

The upcoming match between these two formidable teams promises to be an exciting showdown, with both sides eager to secure a crucial victory in their quest for IPL glory.