CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye revenge against Lucknow Super Giants in reverse fixture

Follow live score from match 39 of TATA IPL 2024 between CSK and LSG here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 11:15 PM IST

CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score
The highly anticipated match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23. CSK currently holds the fourth position on the points table, having won 4 out of 7 matches, despite losing 3 of their last 5 matches.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are positioned at number 5 on the points table, also with 4 wins out of 7 matches. LSG has won 3 out of their last 5 matches, showcasing their strong form leading up to this clash.

In their previous encounters, Chennai and Lucknow have faced off in 4 IPL matches. CSK emerged victorious in 1 match, while LSG secured 2 wins, with 1 match ending in a draw. Chennai's highest total against Lucknow stands at 217, while Lucknow's highest total against CSK is 211.

The upcoming match between these two formidable teams promises to be an exciting showdown, with both sides eager to secure a crucial victory in their quest for IPL glory.

  • 22 Apr 2024, 10:51 PM

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: 

    The two teams competed against each other just three days ago, which will undoubtedly add intensity to Tuesday's match due to the familiarity the players have with each other. It is unlikely that there will be significant changes in the team combinations given the short time between games. In Lucknow, captain KL Rahul had mentioned that he had instructed his team to be ready to face a passionate home crowd supporting the opposition. If they can quiet down those loyal fans on their own turf, it will provide a significant boost to the team in what has been a back-and-forth season.

  • 22 Apr 2024, 10:49 PM

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score:

  • 22 Apr 2024, 10:32 PM

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score:

  • 22 Apr 2024, 10:00 PM

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score:

  • 22 Apr 2024, 09:56 PM

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Pitch report

    The playing conditions at Chepauk have been as anticipated, with both spinners and pacers utilizing their variations to make an impact in the three games played here this season. The hot and humid climate in the city is likely to keep the pitch consistent in its characteristics.

  • 22 Apr 2024, 09:56 PM

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson, Deepak Chahar

    Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

  • 22 Apr 2024, 09:55 PM

    CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants from Chennai. Stay tuned for latest updates.

