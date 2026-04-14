CSK vs KKR, Match 22 IPL 2026 Live Score: Ruturaj, Mhatre depart in Powerplay, Chennai 72/2 after 6 overs

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bhooth Bangla song O Sundari: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in 'season’s biggest wedding song' - Watch video

Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on wedding rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, here's what she said

Samay Raina reveals his 'girlfriend' after Ranveer Allahbadia confirms relationship with Juhi Bhatt, fans are shocked

Who is Nida Khan? Woman HR manager arrested, alleged mastermind in TCS conversion and sexual harassment case

Samrat Chaudhary Net Worth: Massive gold, agricultural land; How rich is new Bihar CM? know about his wife, and family's wealth

9 killed, dozens injured in blast at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh

Bihar before and after Nitish Kumar: Law and order, infrastructure, economy - what changed in 20 years?

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal breaks the internet with intense gym workout at 70

Pat Cummins set to join SRH before CSK clash on April 18? Return date of skipper revealed

'Truth of developed India': Rahul Gandhi voices support for Noida workers' protest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bhooth Bangla song O Sundari: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in 'season’s biggest wedding song' - Watch video

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in latest track O Sundari

Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on wedding rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, here's what she said

Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on wedding rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra

Samay Raina reveals his 'girlfriend' after Ranveer Allahbadia confirms relationship with Juhi Bhatt, fans are shocked

Samay Raina reveals his 'girlfriend' after Ranveer Allahbadia confirms

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most

Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where

HomeCricket

CRICKET

CSK vs KKR, Match 22 IPL 2026 Live Score: Ruturaj, Mhatre depart in Powerplay, Chennai 72/2 after 6 overs

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Catch all the live updates, latest scores from Match No 22 of the Indian Premier League 2026.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 08:00 PM IST

CSK vs KKR, Match 22 IPL 2026 Live Score: Ruturaj, Mhatre depart in Powerplay, Chennai 72/2 after 6 overs
CSK vs KKR Live Scorecard
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The spotlight is all on the iconic Chepauk tonight as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With both teams getting not-so-impressive starts to the IPL 2026, this contest could prove pivotal in shaping their campaign further. On one hand, CSK have won just a single match out of four and are sitting at the 9th spot in the Points Table, on the other hand, KKR are still looking for its first win in the tournament and are at the bottom of the Standings with just one point, which also came after the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) was called off due to rain. So, the match holds much importance for both sides as one win from here will certainly help either side take a big jump in the Points Table.

Catch all the live updates, latest scores, and key moments from the crucial Match No 22 of the IPL 2026. 

LIVE BLOG

  • 14 Apr 2026, 07:52 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Mhatre GONE

    After hitting three back-to-back boundaries to Vaibhav in the last over of the Powerplay, Ayush Mhatre's scintillating innings came to an end. He scored 38 off just 17 balls. CSK 72/2 after 6 overs.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Apr 2026, 07:43 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: 24 runs in Green over

    With two boundaries and two maximums to Cameron Green's over, CSK added 21 runs in the 4th over. Chennai 52/1 after 4 overs.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Apr 2026, 07:41 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Wicket!!!

    Anukul Roy, who replaced Vaibhav Arora, picked up the wicket of CSK skipper Gaikwad at 7.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Apr 2026, 07:33 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: After 2 overs

    After the end of 2 overs, CSK are 24/0 with Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the crease.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Apr 2026, 07:11 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: 3 boundaries in first 3 balls

    CSK opener Sanju Samson slammed three boundaries on the first three balls of the match to Vaibhav Arora.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Apr 2026, 07:02 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Playing XI

    Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, and Khaleel Ahmed.

    Impact Players (CSK) - Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, and Matt Henry.

    Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, and Kartik Tyagi.

    Impact Players (KKR) - Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Singh, Navdeep Saini, and Tim Seifert.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Apr 2026, 06:52 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Toss

    CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad flicked the Toss coin, and KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane called for Tails. Kolkata won the Toss and elected to bowl first against the home side. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Apr 2026, 06:51 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of Match No 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Chepauk.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bhooth Bangla song O Sundari: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in 'season’s biggest wedding song' - Watch video
Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in latest track O Sundari
Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on wedding rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, here's what she said
Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on wedding rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra
Samay Raina reveals his 'girlfriend' after Ranveer Allahbadia confirms relationship with Juhi Bhatt, fans are shocked
Samay Raina reveals his 'girlfriend' after Ranveer Allahbadia confirms
Who is Nida Khan? Woman HR manager arrested, alleged mastermind in TCS conversion and sexual harassment case
Who is Nida Khan? Woman HR manager arrested, alleged mastermind in TCS case
Samrat Chaudhary Net Worth: Massive gold, agricultural land; How rich is new Bihar CM? know about his wife, and family's wealth
Samrat Chaudhary Net Worth: How rich is new Bihar CM? Know his family's wealth
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go
In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collection, trophies, and more
In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collect
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement