CSK vs KKR, Match 22 IPL 2026 Live Score: Ruturaj, Mhatre depart in Powerplay, Chennai 72/2 after 6 overs

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Catch all the live updates, latest scores from Match No 22 of the Indian Premier League 2026.

The spotlight is all on the iconic Chepauk tonight as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With both teams getting not-so-impressive starts to the IPL 2026, this contest could prove pivotal in shaping their campaign further. On one hand, CSK have won just a single match out of four and are sitting at the 9th spot in the Points Table, on the other hand, KKR are still looking for its first win in the tournament and are at the bottom of the Standings with just one point, which also came after the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) was called off due to rain. So, the match holds much importance for both sides as one win from here will certainly help either side take a big jump in the Points Table.

Catch all the live updates, latest scores, and key moments from the crucial Match No 22 of the IPL 2026.