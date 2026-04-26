CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK fight with 74, Chennai post 158/7

26 Apr 2026, 03:42 PM

CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

Shubman Gill: We're gonna bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. On a wicket like this, it's good to have a total on the board. (On the afternoon heat) Actually, not that bad. A good bit of breeze going on, so hopefully it wouldn't be too tough on our bowlers. We're doing a lot of the things right. It's just about winning the small moments and I think in bowling when we're leaking runs, we are leaking too many runs in that period of three to four overs. So it's just about hitting that length ball consistently in the middle overs. And that's what the talk has been about. (More aggressive in the powerplay?) Honestly, if the wicket is nice,that is our talk. If the wicket is well, get 70-80 in the powerplay, get as many actually in the powerplay but it's very important to assess the conditions and if the wicket is a 170-180 wicket, really you got to assess that as well because I think at the end of the day, it's important to play the conditions rather than something that has not happened. One change, Arshad is coming back in the squad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: It's a bit on the drier side and more often than not, it will remain the same, so we're batting first really well and wouldn't mind putting on the score again and defend it. The confidence is high looking at the margin of the runs that we won the last game. But again, this game starts fresh, starts from zero. We have to start assessing how the pitch is, bat accordingly, and then try and defend it. But obviously, confidence-wise, we are slightly getting better and better in terms of overall unit. It's just that one or two areas where we need to click, we need to fire, and we'll get better on from that. (On his own form) I've been getting starts and not able to convert it. It's very rare, to be honest, but it doesn't quite happen that often. But as I said, as long as I'm getting starts and as long as someone else is doing the job and we are getting over the line, it's fine. But whenever I feel, I'm there, I'm set, and I feel that today's my day, and I'll have to make sure I'll make it count, and I'm confident with that. We just got one change, Urvil comes in, and we'll play around with the impact player.