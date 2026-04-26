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CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK fight with 74, Chennai post 158/7

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and chosen to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their important IPL 2026 match in Chennai on Sunday.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 05:26 PM IST

CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK fight with 74, Chennai post 158/7
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Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni remains on the sidelines as Shubman Gill, the captain of Gujarat Titans, won the toss and chose to bowl against Chennai Super Kings. Both CSK and GT are in need of consistency in their IPL 2026 campaigns. After securing a victory in their last match, CSK is set to face GT in Chennai, aiming to extend their winning streak to two matches. Both teams have struggled with inconsistency during the first half of the season, having played seven matches, winning only three, and losing four. 

All eyes will be on Shubman Gill's leadership, as GT has reached the playoffs three times in four years, clinching the title once and finishing as runners-up on another occasion. They must reset their strategy as time is running out. There are concerns regarding their batting lineup, which features Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler in the top three. Gill has faced criticism for his slow and cautious style of play in IPL matches, while the middle order has also proven to be unreliable.

Ahead of the match, GT's assistant coach Vijay Dahiya commented, "[A strong top order] means they will invariably end up playing most balls. So it's difficult for the middle order, as they don't get enough game time. But we are pretty happy with what we have. They have not clicked in some of the games but it's an advantage to have such a top order."

CSK enters this game with a bit more confidence, having secured a win against MI in their previous match, which has provided them with motivation. They will be pleased to see Sanju Samson finally hitting his stride. Additionally, Noor Ahmad has regained his form after a slow start, taking five wickets in the last three games.

LIVE BLOG

  • 26 Apr 2026, 05:09 PM

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK 143/7 in 19 overs

    Jamie Overton smashes 18 off 6 balls with three fours and a six off Arshad Khan, but his quick cameo ends when he is caught by Shahrukh Khan while attempting another big hit.

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  • 26 Apr 2026, 05:08 PM

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK 122/6 in 18 overs

    Kartik Sharma strikes two quick boundaries off Kagiso Rabada, including a pull and a cheeky lap, but Rabada responds with a short ball as Sharma miscues a pull and is caught by Jason Holder for 15 (9).

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  • 26 Apr 2026, 04:51 PM

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK 113/5 in 17 overs

    Ruturaj Gaikwad brings up his first fifty of the season off 49 balls with a couple against Mohammed Siraj and then celebrates in style by smashing a six over mid-wicket.

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  • 26 Apr 2026, 04:39 PM

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK 96/4 in 15 overs

    Shivam Dube takes on Rashid Khan with a towering six straight down the ground, then follows it with a boundary at deep mid-wicket after a dropped chance by Sai Sudharsan, while five wides add to the damage in a costly over.

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  • 26 Apr 2026, 04:20 PM

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK 66/4 in 13 overs

    Ruturaj Gaikwad fights back with back-to-back sixes off Arshad Khan, launching one over deep mid-wicket and another over deep square leg to shift momentum.

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  • 26 Apr 2026, 04:10 PM

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK 38/4 in 9 overs

    Manav Suthar strikes again as Dewald Brevis miscues a lofted shot and is caught by Shubman Gill at cover for 2 (9), deepening Chennai Super Kings’ troubles.

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  • 26 Apr 2026, 04:03 PM

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK 33/3 in 7 overs

    Ruturaj Gaikwad collects three runs in the over off Manav Suthar with a single and a couple to long-off, while also seeing a wide as the bowler keeps it tight otherwise.

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  • 26 Apr 2026, 03:52 PM

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK 26/3 in 5 overs

    Mohammed Siraj strikes immediately as Impact Player Sarfaraz Khan falls for a golden duck, top-edging a short ball to Jos Buttler. Chennai Super Kings are in trouble after losing three wickets in just eight deliveries.

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  • 26 Apr 2026, 03:46 PM

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK 25/2 in 4 overs

    Kagiso Rabada makes early impact, dismissing Sanju Samson for 11 caught by Jos Buttler. Urvil Patel briefly counters with a boundary but is soon caught by Jason Holder, giving Rabada two quick wickets.

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  • 26 Apr 2026, 03:44 PM

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK 21/0 in 3 overs

    Ruturaj Gaikwad hits back-to-back boundaries off Mohammed Siraj—a classy cover drive off an outswinger followed by a flick to fine leg after Siraj strays onto the pads.

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  • 26 Apr 2026, 03:44 PM

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK 11/0 in 2 overs

    Sanju Samson starts aggressively, smashing two boundaries off Kagiso Rabada—one over point and another over mid-off—to begin the match in style while also reaching 5,000 IPL runs.

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  • 26 Apr 2026, 03:43 PM

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Teams

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

    Impact subs: Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matthew Short

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

    Impact subs: Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu

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  • 26 Apr 2026, 03:42 PM

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

    Shubman Gill: We're gonna bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. On a wicket like this, it's good to have a total on the board. (On the afternoon heat) Actually, not that bad. A good bit of breeze going on, so hopefully it wouldn't be too tough on our bowlers. We're doing a lot of the things right. It's just about winning the small moments and I think in bowling when we're leaking runs, we are leaking too many runs in that period of three to four overs. So it's just about hitting that length ball consistently in the middle overs. And that's what the talk has been about. (More aggressive in the powerplay?) Honestly, if the wicket is nice,that is our talk. If the wicket is well, get 70-80 in the powerplay, get as many actually in the powerplay but it's very important to assess the conditions and if the wicket is a 170-180 wicket, really you got to assess that as well because I think at the end of the day, it's important to play the conditions rather than something that has not happened. One change, Arshad is coming back in the squad.

    Ruturaj Gaikwad: It's a bit on the drier side and more often than not, it will remain the same, so we're batting first really well and wouldn't mind putting on the score again and defend it. The confidence is high looking at the margin of the runs that we won the last game. But again, this game starts fresh, starts from zero. We have to start assessing how the pitch is, bat accordingly, and then try and defend it. But obviously, confidence-wise, we are slightly getting better and better in terms of overall unit. It's just that one or two areas where we need to click, we need to fire, and we'll get better on from that. (On his own form) I've been getting starts and not able to convert it. It's very rare, to be honest, but it doesn't quite happen that often. But as I said, as long as I'm getting starts and as long as someone else is doing the job and we are getting over the line, it's fine. But whenever I feel, I'm there, I'm set, and I feel that today's my day, and I'll have to make sure I'll make it count, and I'm confident with that. We just got one change, Urvil comes in, and we'll play around with the impact player.

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