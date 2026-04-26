CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK fight with 74, Chennai post 158/7

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CRICKET
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and chosen to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their important IPL 2026 match in Chennai on Sunday.
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni remains on the sidelines as Shubman Gill, the captain of Gujarat Titans, won the toss and chose to bowl against Chennai Super Kings. Both CSK and GT are in need of consistency in their IPL 2026 campaigns. After securing a victory in their last match, CSK is set to face GT in Chennai, aiming to extend their winning streak to two matches. Both teams have struggled with inconsistency during the first half of the season, having played seven matches, winning only three, and losing four.
All eyes will be on Shubman Gill's leadership, as GT has reached the playoffs three times in four years, clinching the title once and finishing as runners-up on another occasion. They must reset their strategy as time is running out. There are concerns regarding their batting lineup, which features Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler in the top three. Gill has faced criticism for his slow and cautious style of play in IPL matches, while the middle order has also proven to be unreliable.
Ahead of the match, GT's assistant coach Vijay Dahiya commented, "[A strong top order] means they will invariably end up playing most balls. So it's difficult for the middle order, as they don't get enough game time. But we are pretty happy with what we have. They have not clicked in some of the games but it's an advantage to have such a top order."
CSK enters this game with a bit more confidence, having secured a win against MI in their previous match, which has provided them with motivation. They will be pleased to see Sanju Samson finally hitting his stride. Additionally, Noor Ahmad has regained his form after a slow start, taking five wickets in the last three games.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh
Impact subs: Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matthew Short
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
Impact subs: Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu
Shubman Gill: We're gonna bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. On a wicket like this, it's good to have a total on the board. (On the afternoon heat) Actually, not that bad. A good bit of breeze going on, so hopefully it wouldn't be too tough on our bowlers. We're doing a lot of the things right. It's just about winning the small moments and I think in bowling when we're leaking runs, we are leaking too many runs in that period of three to four overs. So it's just about hitting that length ball consistently in the middle overs. And that's what the talk has been about. (More aggressive in the powerplay?) Honestly, if the wicket is nice,that is our talk. If the wicket is well, get 70-80 in the powerplay, get as many actually in the powerplay but it's very important to assess the conditions and if the wicket is a 170-180 wicket, really you got to assess that as well because I think at the end of the day, it's important to play the conditions rather than something that has not happened. One change, Arshad is coming back in the squad.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: It's a bit on the drier side and more often than not, it will remain the same, so we're batting first really well and wouldn't mind putting on the score again and defend it. The confidence is high looking at the margin of the runs that we won the last game. But again, this game starts fresh, starts from zero. We have to start assessing how the pitch is, bat accordingly, and then try and defend it. But obviously, confidence-wise, we are slightly getting better and better in terms of overall unit. It's just that one or two areas where we need to click, we need to fire, and we'll get better on from that. (On his own form) I've been getting starts and not able to convert it. It's very rare, to be honest, but it doesn't quite happen that often. But as I said, as long as I'm getting starts and as long as someone else is doing the job and we are getting over the line, it's fine. But whenever I feel, I'm there, I'm set, and I feel that today's my day, and I'll have to make sure I'll make it count, and I'm confident with that. We just got one change, Urvil comes in, and we'll play around with the impact player.