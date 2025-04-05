Match No. 17 of the Indian Premier League will be played at the iconic Chepauk on Saturday between the host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Can Axar Patel-led DC clinch this important game against the five-time champions?

CSK vs DC Live Score: It's a double header today again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The first high-voltage game is between the five-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and so far unbeaten Delhi Capitals (DC). So far in IPL 2025, CSK have had a mixed start to their campaign as they have suffered two losses in their last three games. On the other hand, DC has been off to a flying start, winning both of their opening matches. In today's game at the iconic Chepauk, the home side might miss their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and former captain MS Dhoni is expected to fill in the spot. So, will CSK bounce back in today's game and find their rhythm for the upcoming matches or will DC continue their winning spree? Stay tuned to this space for all the latest and live updates from the CSK vs DC game.