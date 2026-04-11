CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel opts to bowl, Auqib Nabi makes debut

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Auqib Nabi is set to make his IPL debut with the Delhi Capitals, while Dewald Brevis makes his return to the starting XI for the Chennai Super Kings.

CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The 2026 Indian Premier League is picking up steam with every match, but the Chennai Super Kings just can’t seem to catch a break. They’re still sitting at the bottom of the table, winless after three games, and fans are starting to feel the frustration. With five titles under their belt, nobody expected them to stumble out of the gate like this. MS Dhoni’s absence on the field is impossible to ignore—without his cool head, the team looks lost in the big moments.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has stepped up as captain, but his tactical decisions haven’t always landed well, especially under pressure. The batting lineup’s been out of sync too. Even steady hands like Sanju Samson and Gaikwad himself just haven’t found their groove, leaving CSK without the powerful hitting everyone expects from them.

Right now, Sarfaraz Khan is the lone bright spot in the batting order. He’s looked hungry every time he steps out, clearly out to prove himself this season.

The bowling attack ran into big trouble against RCB. They gave up a staggering 250 runs—an impossible total for the batters to chase down. Khaleel Ahmed tried his best to keep things tight, but the rest of the bowlers leaked runs left and right, with the economy spiraling over 12 an over. It’s a glaring issue for the Super Kings, and it’s got to be fixed fast.

Over at the Delhi Capitals camp, the mood is a mix of disappointment and determination after their gut-wrenching loss to the Gujarat Titans. KL Rahul finally looked like his old self, piecing together an outstanding 92 while chasing a hefty target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He nearly single-handedly kept Delhi in the match with a 52-ball knock packed with 11 boundaries and four towering sixes. For a while, it looked like he might pull it off, but he fell just short of a well-earned century.

Delhi ended at 209 for 8, heartbreakingly close to the 211 they needed. David Miller chipped in with an unbeaten 41, but his call to reject a single on the second-last ball, which would have leveled the scores, won’t be forgotten soon. Still, the focus in the Capitals’ dressing room is on bouncing back and getting their campaign back on track.