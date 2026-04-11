CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel opts to bowl, Auqib Nabi makes debut

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Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Auqib Nabi is set to make his IPL debut with the Delhi Capitals, while Dewald Brevis makes his return to the starting XI for the Chennai Super Kings.
CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The 2026 Indian Premier League is picking up steam with every match, but the Chennai Super Kings just can’t seem to catch a break. They’re still sitting at the bottom of the table, winless after three games, and fans are starting to feel the frustration. With five titles under their belt, nobody expected them to stumble out of the gate like this. MS Dhoni’s absence on the field is impossible to ignore—without his cool head, the team looks lost in the big moments.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has stepped up as captain, but his tactical decisions haven’t always landed well, especially under pressure. The batting lineup’s been out of sync too. Even steady hands like Sanju Samson and Gaikwad himself just haven’t found their groove, leaving CSK without the powerful hitting everyone expects from them.
Right now, Sarfaraz Khan is the lone bright spot in the batting order. He’s looked hungry every time he steps out, clearly out to prove himself this season.
The bowling attack ran into big trouble against RCB. They gave up a staggering 250 runs—an impossible total for the batters to chase down. Khaleel Ahmed tried his best to keep things tight, but the rest of the bowlers leaked runs left and right, with the economy spiraling over 12 an over. It’s a glaring issue for the Super Kings, and it’s got to be fixed fast.
Over at the Delhi Capitals camp, the mood is a mix of disappointment and determination after their gut-wrenching loss to the Gujarat Titans. KL Rahul finally looked like his old self, piecing together an outstanding 92 while chasing a hefty target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He nearly single-handedly kept Delhi in the match with a 52-ball knock packed with 11 boundaries and four towering sixes. For a while, it looked like he might pull it off, but he fell just short of a well-earned century.
Delhi ended at 209 for 8, heartbreakingly close to the 211 they needed. David Miller chipped in with an unbeaten 41, but his call to reject a single on the second-last ball, which would have leveled the scores, won’t be forgotten soon. Still, the focus in the Capitals’ dressing room is on bouncing back and getting their campaign back on track.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Axar Patel: We would like to bowl first because the pitch looks good, and whatever score is set, we would prefer to chase it. The IPL is a long tournament and the dressing room atmosphere is very relaxed. The discussion has been around focusing on what we can control, once we reach a certain point, there’s no need to overthink things. So that’s been the mindset, control what’s in our hands. The mood is good. If you look at the balance of our side, we have almost all bases covered. Obviously, based on the options we had, I think we’ve picked a very good combination. Compared to last year, the team looks more balanced and hopefully, we perform well today. As for the surface, it has been a good batting wicket this season. Over the last couple of years in Chennai, it has played well. It’s a red soil pitch, so there should be good bounce. Our aim will be to restrict them to as low a total as possible and then chase it down. There are two changes. Nabi comes in for Vipraj, and Ashutosh Sharma replaces Nitish Rana.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: The pitch does look a bit on the drier side. We were actually 50-50 about the toss, but it’s good to back ourselves. The aim is to put our best foot forward today, get that first win and get on the points table. That’s what we’ve been trying over the last couple of games as well. Like I mentioned in the press conference, we’ve been improving in all departments. The batting has been doing really well, it’s just a few key moments where we’ve missed out, and those are the areas we need to capitalise on. But overall, everyone is in a good space and really eager to go. When you look at the balance of the side, we are definitely playing to our potential. It’s great to have Brevis back, he’s excited and ready. The middle order looks solid as well. We’ve also brought in Gurjapneet Singh, who has been bowling well recently, in place of Matt Edwards. For those asking about MS Dhoni, he’s at the hotel watching and supporting us. But yes, very soon, you’ll see him out on the ground.