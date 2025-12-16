FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CSK Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: How far will Chennai Super Kings go for Cameron Green?

CSK Auction IPL 2026 Today Live Updates: The major focus of Chennai Super Kings will be to get an all-rounder and a couple of spinners in the squad. Stay tuned to this for all the live and latest updates.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management will enter the IPL 2026 Auction with a remaining purse of Rs 43.40 crore with nine slots to fill, including four overseas slots. The major focus of CSK will be to buy all-rounders for the squad as their top order is already strong with the presence of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ayush Mhatre.

Apart from this, CSK will also look to buy bowlers who can bowl under pressure in crucial situations. In the bowling department, CSK will aim to sign an overseas bowler as they released Matheesha Pathirana earlier, and with the departure of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravchandran Ashwin, a couple of spinners will also be in demand. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from IPL 2026 Auction and the list of the complete squad of Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich tournament.

 

LIVE BLOG

