CRICKET
Heavy rain and subsequent impact on pitch has hampered the game. The match has been declared abandoned. Both teams are at par DLS score.
The 3rd T20 between India and New Zealand has been declared abandoned by the umpires. Both teams were at par DLS score. India was 75/4 when the rain interrupted the play.
India and New Zealand are two formidable T20 teams in the world, and both of them were looking forward to this series as it would give them a sneak peek into the other team's preparations for the 50 over World Cup scheduled to take place later this year. In this three match series, the first game was washed away due to rain. India won the second match quite comprehensively. Now, New zealand would look to level the series. Both the teams were the semifinalists in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, and looked in good touch. India have some good things in its favour. For example, its lead batsman Suryakumar Yadav is in sublime form and has been scoring runs on every ground. He scored a fantastic century in the last game against New Zealand.
The Indian bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh have also been proving their worth, and they can be lethal if there is any assistance from the pitch. Usually in New Zealand, the team bowling first gets some swing in the beginning and the pitch starts playing flat as the game progresses. The Indian bowling unit is well equipped to exploit even slightly favourable conditions.
On the other hand, New Zealand would like to have some early advantages and if their bowlers can get through the Indian openers they may stop India well before the 170-run mark.
This game is also going to be a test for the Indian middle order which is heavily dependent on Suryakumar Yadav.
It's a disappointing end to an exciting series. The third T20 has been declared abandoned. Interestingly both teams were at the same DLS score when rain stopped the game. However, India win the series 1-0. The first match of the series was also washed out. India won the second game.
Bad weather has once again interrupted the game, but DLS says both teams are at par score.
UPDATE - Play has been interrupted due to rain.#TeamIndia 75/4, are at par score on DLS.— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2022
Scorecard - https://t.co/rUlivZ308H #NZvIND
India have retained the same tam except Harshal Patel who has replaced Shardul Thakur.
Playing XI update— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2022
One change for #TeamIndia as Harshal Patel comes in place of Washington Sundar
Follow the match https://t.co/rUlivZ2sj9 pic.twitter.com/CneSI2LLK5
Though it's debatable how much time professional cricketers would get to visit the picturesque locations they travel to, but still it's a blessing.
Of scenic routes, mountains and meadows and some fun along the way as #TeamIndia touchdown Napier ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/zobGI3V0ml— BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2022
Suryakumar Yadav has slowly replaced Virat Kohli as the most dependable match-winner for India. He can hit big shots from the word go and that changes the entire flavour of the game. His aggression is very calculated and his understanding of proper cricketing shots add a lot of depth to the team's batting. So far, off side off stump balls haven't been causing him much difficulties, but will New Zealand bowlers not be coming with fresh feet and approach in the series decider?
Given the kind of form Suryakumar Yadav is in, the prime task of the New Zealand bowlers would be to stop him from going all guns. If he stays on the crease for more than 15 balls, he can totally change the colour of the game. Even in the last match, he took only 19 balls to score 62 after completing his half century. His fearless batting and 360-degree approach must be giving Kiwi bowlers a lot to think about.
Made it to McLean! Follow the final match of the Sterling Reserve T20 series LIVE on @sparknzsport or @TodayFM_nz in NZ and with @PrimeVideoIN in India #NZvIND #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/ofXbaZWoQi— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 22, 2022
Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav/Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Mohammad Siraj
Shubman Gill was expected to play the second game, however he was not selected. Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan opened the innings for the Men in Blue. Will Shubman Gill get a chance to play today? We'll just have to wait and see.
With all of the attention on Suryakumar Yadav, India might yet surprise New Zealand by resting him and playing Sanju Samson in the series finale.
With little context for the format at the moment and an unassailable lead, India could look to give the youthful and lanky Umran Malik a chance in place of Arshdeep Singh or Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who played throughout the T20 World Cup.
Squads
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner
India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Umran Malik
