BAN vs SL Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: Here are the highlights of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match from Delhi.

In the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, Bangladesh, already eliminated from the semi-finals race, looks to conclude their campaign positively as they face Sri Lanka in one of their last two fixtures. Similarly, Sri Lanka, although not yet officially out of the semi-final contention, must win both of their remaining matches and rely on other results going their way.

Having suffered six consecutive defeats, Bangladesh aims to halt their unfortunate streak. Sri Lanka, struggling with injuries to key players and inconsistency, seeks to overcome their challenges. In their 53 ODIs, Sri Lanka has emerged victorious against Bangladesh 42 times. Despite this, Bangladesh draws inspiration from their previous triumph over the Islanders in the World Cup warm-up game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-head Records (Past 5 Results)

May 23, 2021: Bangladesh won by 33 runs in Mirpur

May 25, 2021: Bangladesh won by 103 runs in Mirpur

May 28, 2021: Sri Lanka won by 97 runs in Mirpur

August 31, 2023: Sri Lanka won by 5 Wickets in Pallekele

September 9, 2023: Sri Lanka won by 21 Runs in Colombo