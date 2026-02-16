Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I World Cup 2026 Live: Dasun Shanaka wins Toss, elects to field first in Pallekele

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I World Cup 2026 Live Score: Match No 30 of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is between Australia and Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20I World Cup 2026 Live Score: Match No 30 of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium between Australia and Sri Lanka. Currently, the co-hosts are sitting at the top of the Points Table with four points, tied with Zimbabwe, but have a better Net Run Rate (NRR) of above three. Meanwhile, Australia is in the third position with just two points and one win. It is because Australia lost to Zimbabwe earlier in a group stage match, which made the rest of the fixtures important for the side.

After Sri Lanka, Australia will face Oman on Friday, February 20. For the Aussies to qualify for the Super 8 round, the Green Baggies will be dependent on other match results.

Interestingly, Australia would not be eliminated if it loses to Sri Lanka on Monday. Group B is currently quite open, and each team has at least a chance to qualify for the next round.

