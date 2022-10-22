Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: AUS vs NZ match 14 of T20 World Cup 2022, check out live score and updates here.

T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Australia and New Zealand lock horns in the first match of the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022. The hosts will be looking to defend their crown while Kane Williamson's men will try to pick up their first-ever T20 World Cup title.

Aaron Finch's Australia have had some mixed results in the lead-up to the mega event having lost their bilateral series against India and England, but they did beat West Indies.

Elsewhere, the Black Caps come into the World Cup on the back of a seven-match tri-series, wherein they lost narrowly to Pakistan in the series finale. While Australia lost their only warmup match of the tournament versus India, New Zealand lost to South Africa in their first warmup match, while the second match against India was washed out.

It's going to be a crucial fixture for Australia and the Kiwis and both sides will be looking to kickstart their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a victory.