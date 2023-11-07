CRICKET
AUS vs AFG Highlights, ODI World Cup 2023: Get latest update of Australia vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match from Mumbai.
Australia will look to secure their semi-final berth when they take on giant-slayers Afghanistan in the group-stage match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Both teams had a tough start but then started winning games. Australia initially lost to the host team and South Africa by a big margin. However, they've since won five matches, defeating teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. They also beat England in their last game. Australia's bowlers did a great job in that match, helping them win by 33 runs.
Now, they want to add Afghanistan to their list of victories. Australia and Afghanistan will clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 7. Afghanistan is also making a comeback, winning four of their last five games. They recently beat Netherlands, who returned to the competition after a long time. Afghanistan won that game by seven wickets, and they're aiming for a spot in the semi-finals.
Australia vs Afghanistan: Head-to-Head Records (Past three matches)
Australia won by 7 wickets (with 91 balls remaining) – 2019
Australia won by 275 runs – 2015
Australia won by 66 runs – 2012
Last six overs are left and Australia needs 32 runs to win. Maxwell despite being in intense pain has managed to smash a six and two fours in the over. Australia's required rate is 5.33 now.
AUS 260-7(44)
Glenn Maxwell 170(113)
Pat Cummins 11(66)
During the 41st over, Maxwell was in too much pain. The physio and couple of substitutes are out to help him. Meanwhile, Afghanistan take this break to regroup and are having a huddle. Zampa has walked down the stairs and is waiting near the boundary rope. Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan's coach, is asking one of the match officials how long can this go on for. Eventually Maxwell decides to carry on and Zampa walks back up the stairs.
AUS 237-7(41)
Pat Cummins 11(60)
Glenn Maxwell 147(101)
The game has entered the 40th over and Naveen-ul-Haq has come back into attack. Maxwell on strike is playing his best innings with score of 142 runs so far. On Naveen's second and third ball, Maxwell smashes two fours, nearing his 150 run individual score as well.
AUS 232-7(40)
Pat Cummins 11(56)
Glenn Maxwell 142(99)
The game has entered the 36th over and Nabi comes back into attack. Maxwell on strike hits a four on the second ball at short fine. He dosen't stop there and smashes a six on the very next ball.
AUS 211-7(36)
Pat Cummins 10(42)
Glenn Maxwell 123(89)
The game has entered the 33rd over and Maxwell has smashed a scintillating hundred. With the loss of seven wickets, Maxwell's hundred have embraced the game of Australia now. Alongside Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, Australia are having a required rate of 6.06 runs.
AUS 186-7(33)
Pat Cummins 8(37)
Glenn Maxwell 100(76)
The game has reached it's exciting stage. Australia have lost seven wickets so far. Noor Ahmad is bowling the 22nd over and on his second delivery to Maxwell, he goes for huge appeal for LBW. Umpire gives it out, but Maxwell dosen't look convinced and goes for a review. DRS reveals ball bouncing over the stumps and Maxwell gets saved. On the fourth ball, Maxwell hits a reverse sweeps and the ball races to four runs.
AUS 113-7(22)
Glenn Maxwell 34(40)
Pat Cummins 5(7)
The game has entered its 19th over and Afghanistan are displaying a fantastic second innings so far. Rashid bowling the 19th over grabs his second wicket by bowling out Starc for 3. Pat Cummins, right handed bat, comes to the crease and hits a four on the last delivery.
AUS 95-7(19)
Pat Cummins 4(3)
Glenn Maxwell 22(26)
Rashid Khan, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack for bowling the 15th over. On the very first ball, A direct hit from Rahmat at the striker's end get Labuschagne(14) run out. Marcus Stoinis, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
AUS 73-5 (15)
Marcus Stoinis 1(4)
Glenn Maxwell 12(15)
The game has entered the ninth over and Azmatullah gets a crucial wicket of Warner gone for 18. However on the very next ball, Azmatullah strikes back and bowls out Josh Inglis for duck. Glenn Maxwell, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
AUS 51-4(9)
Glenn Maxwell 2(4)
Marnus Labuschagne 5(7)
The second inning has started and Australia needs 292 runs to win. In the second over, they find themselves in a difficult place as they lost their big wicket of Travis head gone for a duck. Naveen-ul-Haq does the honour of taking the big wicket. Mitchell Marsh, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
AUS 9-1(2)
David Warner 8(9)
Mitchell Marsh 1(1)
The game has entered it's 46th over and Hazlewood comes back into attack. With his exceptional bowling, he gains a valuble wicket by departing Nabi for 12 runs. Rashid Khan, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
AFG 236-5(46)
Rashid Khan 2(2)
Ibrahim Zadran 109(134)
Maxwell continues his spell. The angle from around the wicket and with a little pace is making it a little difficult here for the batters to get their shots going here. Just the three runs coming in the over here.
Maxwell continues. And he provides the vital breakthrough! gets ridf of Rahmat ! Maxwell went towards the legside, Rahmat went across the line and lofted it but can only manage to find Hazlewood at long off. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi is in at four
Adam Zampa is back for the second over in his spell. Starts off with the fuller deliveries against Ibrahim Zadran. Mixes in the odd delivery which is quicker and finishes off with tossed-up delivery. Four runs coming in the over here.
Lovely ramp shot from Ibrahim Zadran — Pat Cummins hits the deck hard but Zadran is unfazed and just about parries the back-of-length delivery over the wicketkeeper’s head. FOUR! Gets an outside edge two balls later and a terrific effort in the deep by Maxwell to save a certain boundary. 7 runs off the over.
Fine-leg inside the circle for Gurbaz as Starc comes in to bowl his third. Couple of singles from the first three balls. Starc goes short this time, with fine leg inside the circle, Gurbaz helps the ball fine past that fielder for a FOUR. Gurbaz finishes the over with a dangerous quick single
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq
Afghanistan wins toss and Hashmatullah Shahidi has decided to bat first One change for Afghanistan: Naveen Ul Haq replaces Fazalhaq Farooqi , two changes for the Aussies: Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh are in for Steve Smith and Cameron Green. Forced on that for Smith as he continues to suffer from Vertigo problems
AUS: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
AFG: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad
