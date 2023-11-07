AUS vs AFG Highlights, ODI World Cup 2023: Get latest update of Australia vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match from Mumbai.

Australia will look to secure their semi-final berth when they take on giant-slayers Afghanistan in the group-stage match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Both teams had a tough start but then started winning games. Australia initially lost to the host team and South Africa by a big margin. However, they've since won five matches, defeating teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. They also beat England in their last game. Australia's bowlers did a great job in that match, helping them win by 33 runs.

Now, they want to add Afghanistan to their list of victories. Australia and Afghanistan will clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 7. Afghanistan is also making a comeback, winning four of their last five games. They recently beat Netherlands, who returned to the competition after a long time. Afghanistan won that game by seven wickets, and they're aiming for a spot in the semi-finals.

Australia vs Afghanistan: Head-to-Head Records (Past three matches)

Australia won by 7 wickets (with 91 balls remaining) – 2019

Australia won by 275 runs – 2015

Australia won by 66 runs – 2012