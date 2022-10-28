AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia vs England abandoned due to rain, check impact on points table

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: England and Australia come face to face in the T20 World Cup 2022 with both sides needing a win to boost their chances of reaching the semifinals of the tournament. However, with rain threat looming large over the fixture, it could prove to be a knockout punch for either side.
The defending champs Australia began their World Cup campaign with an underwhelming performance against New Zealand which saw them lose by a massive 89-run margin. Subsequently, Aaron Finch's men did defeat Sri Lanka to pick up their first points on the board, but they need to pick up a result against their arch-rivals.
England on the other hand began their campaign with a win over Afghanistan but endured a five-run defeat at the hands of Ireland which has raised severe question marks on their chances of progression.
The mini-Ashes battle promises to be a mouth-watering game, but rain could take centre stage and may yet have a huge say in the final result of this epic clash.
Will England or Australia end the day sitting at the top of the Group 1 standings? #T20WorldCup | #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/F3TvduN7HC — ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Captains speak
Here's what Aaron Finch and Jos Buttler have to say after the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Jos Buttler: Was supposed to be a massive occasion, full house here against Australia, biggest game of your career, very disappointed not to be able to play tonight.
Aaron Finch: The outfield has taken a drenching over the last couple of weeks. That's the wettest I've ever seen in this stadium. The run-ups were a real issue and around the inner circle, it was very wet. It's more about players' safety. We saw one of the Zimbabweans go down the other day. If you are trying to run there, it's going to be a real issue. Everyone was ready to play, there was a great turn-out, disappointing not to get on. The amount of rain that Melbourne has had has been amazing. He (Wade) was going to play tonight. He had few symptoms yesterday but he was good to go.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Road Ahead
The road ahead looks difficult for both Australia and England. While the Three Lions have an advantage as far as their Net Run Rate is concerned, all the remaining matches for both these sides become must-win. A single loss at this stage from now on could very costly.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Match abandoned.
Unfortunately, another match falls prey to the weather as the England vs Australia match has been abandoned.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Rain has started again!
Not the news we all wanted but just when it seemed play could have resumed, it has started raining again at MCG.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Update from ICC
Here's the latest update from ICC.
Toss remains delayed at MCG.— ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022
Umpires will have another look at the playing conditions at 8:50 pm local time (around 20 mins later).#T20WorldCup | #AUSvENG |: https://t.co/2Gp7yag0Y7 pic.twitter.com/sdozgaLMGD
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Another inspection pending
The umpires had another inspection, with Aleem Dar still unsure about many of the damp spots around the ground. Still no rain, but we'll have to wait to see if the ground gets ready on time.
Next inspection at 03:20 PM IST.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: We're all hoping for a positive update
Even if the outfield is wet, hopefully, we can have a reduced match, but even a five-overs-per-side match will do because both sides will hope that they can reach out for those 2 points. A point for each side doesn't help any of the teams.
Unfortunately, this is about as exciting as things have got out there this morning— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 28, 2022
Another inspection is due at 10:15am UK time pic.twitter.com/kh92jYiiox
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Michael Vaughan is fuming!
Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has some tough questions for the organisers.
Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunder storms they cover all the ground & get play back on quickly … Why hasn’t the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days ????? #JustAsking #ICCT20WorldCup2022— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022
Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ??? #JustSaying #ICCT20WorldCup2022— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Update from ICC
Here's the official update from ICC.
Update from Melbourne— ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022
Toss continues to be delayed due to wet outfield. Umpires will carry another round of inspection at 8:15 pm local time (around 30 mins later).#T20WorldCup | #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/B6tjwoHoPm
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Next inspection at 02:45 PM
There appears to be a lot of damp spots inside the circle. Australian players have been checking out an area in the bowlers' run up, and so have the umpires. They've had a long chat with both Finch and Buttler. Next inspection at 20:15 PM Local Time (02:45 PM IST).
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Inspection is happening now and let's see what the umpires have to say. Expect an update in a short while now.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Live images from the MCG:
There'll be a pitch inspection in around 10 minutes time at the MCG pic.twitter.com/24rbJFEP6I— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 28, 2022
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Live update from MCG
The visuals we've all been waiting to see..
Great news coming from #MCG folks!— Adeel Rana (@NoFear_LiveLife) October 28, 2022
Covers are coming off and we are going to witness high intensity clash between England Australia #ENGvsAUS #T20WC2022 pic.twitter.com/OwRYqYPhBG
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Rain has stopped!
Finally some good news folks! Rain has stopped at MCG, the covers are being peeled off. Fingers crossed!
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Ben Stokes talks Ireland loss
Ben Stokes' verdict on the narrow five-run loss against Ireland:
"We were nowhere near our best"— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 28, 2022
Ben Stokes reflects on England's defeat to Ireland and how the result inspired the team's preparation for today's game against Australia pic.twitter.com/axMceefGGv
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: How England or Australia could still qualify
How England or Australia could still qualify for the semi-finals, if today's game is abandoned:
Points— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 28, 2022
Wins
Net run rate
Wardy, Nasser and Eoin Morgan explain how England or Australia could still qualify for the semi-finals, even if today's game is abandoned pic.twitter.com/jM5wHLlBPW
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Cutoff time for 5 over match
Since the match has been delayed due to rain, we must address the elephant in the room. Play must begin by 21:46 Local Time, which means 16:16 IST. That's the cutoff time for a five-over match, after that, the match will be declared abandoned.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Here comes the official confirmation from ICC.
The toss between England and Australia has been delayed due to rain #T20WorldCup #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/6O5DQ81Uho— ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Here's an update-
"The rain is starting to come little bit stronger right now. It's got to stop raining for a little bit of time as well because the ground is very damp and quite moist under foot. Everyone's got their fingers crossed. Right now, it's looking doom and gloom," says Shane Watson.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Inspection at 2 PM
Toss has been delayed between England and Australia and the next inspection will be done at 02:00 PM as the rain continues to pour down.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
England's loss to Ireland by five wickets also came in a rain-curtailed match through the DLS method. That could be a factor today as well at MCG if the match does go through, the side chasing will have to watch that out.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
A slight reminder of how the result of this fixture will impact these two sides. After their loss to New Zealand, Australia's net run rate took a huge hit, and while it recovered slightly, England still have an upper hand over them. If the points are shared because of rain, it will hurt the defending champions a lot more and push them on the brink.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Predicted playing XIs
In case the rain gods are kind enough and we can be treated to the mini-Ashes classic, here's a look at how both teams could lineup, and which players you must include in your fantasy teams.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Toss delay
Since the downpour in rain has continued, the toss could be delayed. Remember, at least five overs must be bowled per side for the contest to go ahead, since there is no reserve day.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Team News
After Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade also tested positive for Covid, and it remains to be seen whether he will be risked against England. Nonetheless, Glenn Maxwell was recently spotted practising wicketkeeper to fill in the shoes of Wade if need be.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Head-to-head
The head-to-head record of Australia and England reads slightly in the favour of Three Lions. In total 24 meetings in T20I format, England have prevailed 11 times, while Australia have won 10 times. Two of their matches produced no result, while one match had to be abandoned.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Did you know?
Aaron Finch is the leading run-getter (619 runs) in T20Is between Australia and England at an average of 47.61. On the other hand, David Warner averages just 21.07 against England.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Weather report
Look away Ashes fans, the latest meeting between England and Australia faces a huge threat of washout. Here's the weather report:
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
The previous contest between Ireland and Afghanistan at this venue had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. Here's how that match has impacted the points table in Group A:
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: All you need to know
Australia and England both need a win. It couldn't have been any better poised.
When: October 28, Friday
Where: Melbourne Cricket Ground
What time: Toss is scheduled for 01:00 PM IST
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022:
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 clash. This mini-Ashes battle promises to be a mouth-watering battle, but the outcome of this game currently looks clouded due to the weather. Follow this space for the latest updates as we will take you through this much-anticipated game.