AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia vs England abandoned due to rain, check impact on points table

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live updates

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: England and Australia come face to face in the T20 World Cup 2022 with both sides needing a win to boost their chances of reaching the semifinals of the tournament. However, with rain threat looming large over the fixture, it could prove to be a knockout punch for either side.

The defending champs Australia began their World Cup campaign with an underwhelming performance against New Zealand which saw them lose by a massive 89-run margin. Subsequently, Aaron Finch's men did defeat Sri Lanka to pick up their first points on the board, but they need to pick up a result against their arch-rivals.

England on the other hand began their campaign with a win over Afghanistan but endured a five-run defeat at the hands of Ireland which has raised severe question marks on their chances of progression.

The mini-Ashes battle promises to be a mouth-watering game, but rain could take centre stage and may yet have a huge say in the final result of this epic clash.