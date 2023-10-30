Afghanistan vs Sri Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023, Follow all latest updates and full scorecard of AFG vs SL WC match from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

In a highly anticipated clash, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are set to face off in Match No. 30 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The resurgent Sri Lankan team enters this contest with a newfound confidence, having secured victories in their previous two matches against the Netherlands and England. Despite a rocky start to their World Cup campaign with three initial defeats, they have shown significant improvement.

Their opponents, Afghanistan, have proven they are no longer considered pushovers in this competition. They've defeated two cricket powerhouses, England and Pakistan, showcasing their remarkable determination. Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan has punched above their weight and is eager to test their skills against Sri Lanka. Unfortunately for Sri Lanka, they have been dealt another injury blow as Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury. In his place, Pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been brought in.

Head-to-Head Record in ODIS (Last five matches):

November 30, 2022: Sri Lanka secured a victory by four wickets in Pallekele.

June 2, 2023: Afghanistan triumphed with a six-wicket win in Hambantota

June 4, 2023: Sri Lanka emerged victorious with a 132-run win in Hambantota. June 7, 2023:

Sri Lanka dominated, winning by 9 wickets in Hambantota. September 5, 2023: Sri Lanka narrowly won by 2 runs in Lahore.