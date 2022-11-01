CRICKET
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Check latest updates of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Group A clash, Brisbane weather report.
Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets as Dhananjaya De Silva played a unbeaten knock of 66 in 42 deliveries to chase down the target of 145 with 9 balls to spare.
Sri Lanka pretty happy to keep this to 144. Afghanistan surely should have got at least 15-20 more for the base set by Gurbaz and Ghani. Gurbaz played some delightful shots, so did Ibrahim. But both got out swinging down the ground to Kumara. Najib struggled to middle the ball for most parts, while Gulbadin and Nabi couldn't give that extra lift towards the end.
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and has opted to bat first in the match 32 of ICC T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka.
As teams in Group 1 of the Super 12s deal with washouts and unexpected results, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have reached the proverbial edge of the cliff. One wrong step and they'll have to pack their bags and return home.
Sri Lanka have one win in three games and Afghanistan's two points are from two washouts, and yet there's very little to separate the two sides. They've had recent tussles against each other in the Asia Cup and each side will take confidence from their respective wins in that tournament.
In the one game they've played, Afghanistan were uncharacteristically timid with the bat. The top-order flamboyance went missing and the tentativeness percolated through to all phases of the game for them.
When: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022, November 1, 02:00 PM Local time, 09:30 AM IST
Where: The Gabba, Brisbane
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka probable XI
Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Clinical from Dhananjaya who fittingly hits the winning runs. Sri Lanka's bowlers bowled really well in the back end of the innings to restrict Afghanistan to a below-par score. In reply, the Asian champions got off to a slow start. They lost both their openers to spin and were 63/2 at the halfway stage. After the drinks break, Dhananjaya decided to up the ante and went about his business in style.
17.6 Mujeeb to Rajapaksa, out Caught by Gurbaz!! Rajapaksa is walking. A wicket off the final ball for Mujeeb but it's too little, too late. It's the in-turner and Rajapaksa tries to late-steer it backward of square on off-side. Hits his glove and lobs up off the keeper's arms. Gurbaz takes a safe catch. Rajapaksa c Gurbaz b Mujeeb 18(14) [4s-3]
Overs - 18 Runs - 142/4
13.3 Rashid Khan to Asalanka, out Caught by Azmatullah!! Holes out! The 54-run stand has been broken. Sees the length on the fuller side and Asalanka decides to loft it over long-on by clearing his front leg. Made good contact but didn't get the required elevation. Azmatullah, at long-on, takes an overhead catch. Asalanka c Azmatullah b Rashid Khan 19(18) [4s-1]
Overs - 13.3 Runs - 100/3
7.5 Rashid Khan to Kusal Mendis, out Caught by Gurbaz!! Rashid Khan strikes in his first over! 90kph, full and on the stumps, Kusal Mendis goes for the premeditated sweep and only manages a top-edge. The ball ballons up towards the square leg region and two Afghanistan players (keeper and 1st slip) run towards it. Gurbaz, the man with the gloves, calls for it and takes a safe catch. Kusal Mendis c Gurbaz b Rashid Khan 25(27) [4s-2 6s-1]
6.6 Fareed Ahmad to Dhananjaya, FOUR, sublime! 135kph, on a length and marginally outside off, Dhananjaya hangs back and punches it superbly beating the mid-off fielder to his left. Exquisite timing and the ball speeds away to the fence. 16 runs off the over!
Overs - 7 Runs - 44/1
1.6 Mujeeb to Nissanka, out Bowled!! Knocked him over. Carrom ball, gripping and turning away, Nissanka playing well inside the line and missed it by a mile. Wears a puzzled face. But this was literally coming. First a leading edge, then found the outer half of the bat and now completely goes past the bat to hit off stump. Mujeeb couldn't read Mujeeb's carrom balls and Afghanistan are pumped. This is home ground in fact, plays for the Heat in the BBL. Nissanka b Mujeeb 10(10) [4s-2]
Overs - 2 Runs - 12/1
19.3 Hasaranga to Rashid Khan, out Bowled!! Smart from Hasaranga. Saw Rashid stepping out and bowled it very short to ensure Rashid can't get to the pitch of the ball. Rashid had no choice but to slog hard, missed the ball completely and the ball hits middle and off. Rashid Khan b Hasaranga 9(8) [4s-1]
Overs - 19.3 Runs - 142/7
18.4 Rajitha to Rashid Khan, 1 run, dropped again. This time the captain is the culprit. Sri Lanka's fielding has been a let down. Slower full delivery outside off stump, Rashid absolutely smashed that flat, one of those in between ones for Shanaka as it came around chest height. Went reserve cup when it wasn't really high enough and he put it down
Overs - 18.4 Runs - 140/5
17.4 M Theekshana to Nabi, 3 runs, brilliant batting. Don't loft and give him a wicket, just knock it around in the gaps and push. This time Nabi flicks wide of long-on and Rashid Khan puts his skates on to push for the third and so does Nabi as the throw came to the bowler's end
M Theekshana to Nabi, THATS OUT!! Run Out!!
17.2 M Theekshana to Nabi, out Gulbadin Run Out!! 1 run completed. Unfortunate end for Gulbadin. Nabi just wanted to play out Theekshana, so he nudged this along the ground to mid-wicket. Gulbadin wanted the second, but Nabi wasn't keen as it was tight. Gulbadin slipped while hitting the brakes and lost the bat too. Then he tries to roll back into the crease but the keeper had enough time to knock the bails off. TV ump wasn't even needed. Gulbadin run out (Nissanka/Kusal Mendis) 12(14)
14.6 Pramod Madushan to Najibullah, 2 runs, swung away in the air, no timing, luckily doesn't carry to long-on. Short of a length delivery, Najibullah swings hard and mistimes. Oh hang on, just as Pramod Madushan was running in to deliver, umpire Ahsan Raza had his arm stretched to the right like they would to signal a no ball. Not sure what that was about. Maybe some confusion about ball count
Overs - 15 Runs - 104/3
12.6 Kumara to Najibullah, 3 runs, short ball, outside off, the batter slaps that past cover and they come back for the third. They took the third one on the throw and a direct hit would have had the batter. The ball went over the sticks and the bowler also wasn't able to gather the throw. A better throw and Najibullah would have been in trouble
Overs - 13 Runs - 96/3
Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, THATS OUT!! Caught!!
12.2 Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, out Caught by Rajapaksa!! And the skipper's decision of bowling out Kumara has worked. That was a back of a length delivery, Ibrahim Zadran wanted to go over mid-off but cue-ended it straight to the fielder at mid-off. The idea was right but the execution was far from being perfect. The length also wasn't there. Kumara gets his second scalp. Ibrahim Zadran c Rajapaksa b Kumara 22(18) [4s-1 6s-1]
10.2 Hasaranga to Usman Ghani, out Caught by Shanaka!! The googly, touch of bounce on it and the pull wasn't controlled. The extra bounce just put the batter off and he couldn't hit it with power. Usman Ghani c Shanaka b Hasaranga 27(27) [4s-2 6s-1]
Hasaranga to Usman Ghani, THATS OUT!! Caught!!
Overs - 10.2 Runs - 68/2
9.6 M Theekshana to Ibrahim Zadran, 2 runs, was a clumsy effort from Rajapaksa and he has allowed only a couple. He chased it down, picked up the ball just before it touched the ropes but then almost went over the ropes with the ball in his hand. But he managed to release it in time to allow only a brace. The Lankan ground fielding at best has been sloppy today
Overs- 10 Runs - 68/1
Maheesh Theekshana [1.0-0-4-0] is back into the attack
9.1 M Theekshana to Usman Ghani, 1 run, slips that on to the pads, the batter dances out and pushes it out into the off-side. There was a collision averted by the batters and the throw from the man at cover also lacked venom
6.1 Kumara to Gurbaz, out Bowled!! The fuller ball decks in, Gurbaz looks to go big down the ground but the ball traverses the gap between bat and pad to shatter the sticks down. Huge breakthrough for the Lankans as Gurbaz was looking good. The fuller length has done the job for the Lankan pacer. He got the ball to curl in a little and Gurbaz didn't account for that. Gurbaz b Kumara 28(24) [4s-2 6s-2]
Kumara to Gurbaz, THATS OUT!! Bowled!!
Overs - 6.1 Runs - 42/1
Speaking during the toss, Afghanistan's skipper said, "We will bat first. It is a used pitch. Best to put runs on the board. Everyone is fine. Only Zazai is missing. Naib is in. The last two games were wash out. The weather should be good in the afternoon. Mujeeb gets us early wicket."
The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane, Australia is a good-scoring ground in T20Is. The average 1st innings total at the stadium in T20Is is 165 while the average 2nd innings total is 145. The stadium has witnessed 7 T20I games in the past. The highest-ever total registered at the stadium is 209.
The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane is considered a good scoring ground. Due to the availability of good bounce, pacers earn a good advantage. Moreover, hard-hitting batsmen also manage to score runs with the bounce.
