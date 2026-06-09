Why the Future of AI Agents Will Depend on Trust, Not Just Intelligence

The artificial intelligence (AI) industry is evolving at a rate faster than most companies and businesses can adapt to. New AI tools are coming almost every week with their capabilities expanded multiple folds. These tools are increasingly able to conduct research, generate content and handle workflows. These latest models can even interact with customers.

According to AI engineer Vikas Reddy Challaram, the challenge is not about building an AI system that performs well during demonstration but for him the real test is whether it can work reliably every day.

"Most AI systems today are easy to demonstrate but difficult to trust at scale," Challaram said. "The real challenge begins when enterprises ask questions around governance, reliability, observability and cost."

The companies are questioning whether these AI systems can be monitored, controlled and trusted to make consistent decisions instead of only focussing on what capabilities these agents possess.

Why companies need more than just a powerful AI model

These AI agents are now handling complex business processes, however, they are also creating another kind of engineering problems.

What companies need is a system that can be monitored, audited, secured and can be rolled back if necessary. They also want safeguard against mistakes and processes which continue to work smoothly even when AI is connected to multiple databases, software tools and workflows.

According to Mr Challaram, this is where many AI tools struggle. He says that the problem is not about the AI model, but are systems built around it.

Much of Challaram's work has been focused on building frameworks that evaluate AI actions during the execution phase than reviewing the outputs after completion of tasks. Because often by the time results are reviewed, mistakes might have already caused financial and operational issues.

Businesses are now adopting real-time evaluation tools that can review outputs, monitor processes and ensure safeguards.

Moving beyond experimental AI

A big change in enterprise AI is that it is entering a new phase. Companies want systems that fit into their existing operational environments and not as standalone AI demos.

That requires a much higher level of engineering.

As a founding engineer at DoubleO.ai, Mr Challaram played a major role in building infrastructure for companies to scale AI workloads. DoubleO.ai was acquired by ZoomInfo, yet another example of established firms buying specialised AI companies than building themselves. This also demonstrates the demand for newer AI systems.

However, advanced AI models themselves are not enough for a reliable performance but they need strong security measures, along with compliance standards, reliability and clear operational controls.

The growing importance of AI orchestration

The next major challenge for companies and engineers will be managing how different AI systems can work together.

Modern AI systems rely on multiple models, layered workflows, external tools, human approvals and contextual memory operating together. Managing these interconnected systems in an efficient way has become one of the toughest challenges for engineers.

Companies also want AI to be easier for their employees to use and are looking for ways to enable staff to use them in simple and conversational language. This can reduce the barriers for companies to adopt AI more efficiently.

A lot of focus is, still, on balancing automation with human oversight with companies prioritising transparency and control, especially in areas that require rule following and decision taking.

"AI space is maturing. Reliable operations are more important than novelty when it comes to success today," Mr Challaram said.

The conversation has shifted from what these systems can do to whether businesses can trust them to operate safely, consistently and efficiently in real-world conditions. This may become the defining challenge of the next phase of enterprise AI adoption.