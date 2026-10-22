Who Counts as a Visitor? Aakriti Sachdeva’s Closer Look at a Retailer’s Conversion Rate

Aakriti Sachdeva helped FISH & Tackle identify automated traffic as the cause of declining conversion rates, emphasizing the importance of accurate analytics, customer trust, and turning genuine website visitors into loyal buyers.

A Massachusetts fishing retailer found out how far the marketing dashboard could help him understand a drop in conversion rates.

The figures showed that the common problem in online shopping is that people visit the site of FISH & Tackle, yet buy fewer things from it. It's difficult to ignore the fact that for such a company that sells the fishing equipment in its shops in Plymouth and Green Harbor in Massachusetts and sells its products worldwide through its web store, a low rate of conversion may cause many questions related to the advertising, products or even the website. At first, Aakriti Sachdeva, who was working as a digital marketing manager at the company and now consults it, thought differently.

As Aakriti Sachdeva states, this ratio was getting worse each month. It was a disappointing finding for the company because it implied that its actions were becoming less efficient. However, after examining the traffic that created this problem, she realized that it was automated and not generated by her company’s customers. Such traffic was adding to the total traffic volume from which purchases were counted.

She thought that she should start with the basics and distinguish dubious traffic from the traffic which is indeed legitimate traffic of the company's customers. In this way, the company would see its performance on the Internet differently and thus the management would have more grounds for making a decision to implement some commercial actions towards the issue. The conversion rate is quite an easy metric to calculate. One needs to divide purchases by visits and thus obtain a tool which helps estimate whether one's store is capable of converting interest into sales. Nevertheless, the seemingly precise calculation is largely dependent upon the way visits are calculated: if one takes not only visits which potentially could end up in sales but also visits which didn't have any chances to do so, then the result may be different even if the experience of actual customers remained unchanged.

The approach to the number will be determined by the luxury and hospitality marketing and communication expertise of Sachdeva, which she gained in India. She was involved in the development of media strategies for Chef Manish Mehrotra and the communication of Indian Accent in London and New York with other marketing experts. This made her understand clearly how a company presents itself and e-commerce will involve understanding the results.

In subsequent time, Sachdeva studied at the University of New Haven and learned about digital marketing, moving from a career that was largely based on brand positioning and public relations to one where acquisition, retention, and web performance were taken into account. "I had built my career on creativity and relationships, so I chose to move towards a more analytical path, one where I would be judged by numbers and not just ideas," Sachdeva said in her written answer. This kind of choice required not only a change of place and industry but also combining both skills to analyze an online shop: an advertising report shows a retailer where traffic comes from, and the knowledge about why people purchase, repeat purchases, and trust the specialists in their shop can be gained through analyzing their behavior.

This type of job at FISH & Tackle includes collaboration in terms of paid acquisitions, email, website analytics, and presentations of the company on the Internet. Sachdeva indicates that she is responsible for making decisions related to acquisitions, retention, and conversion analysis, therefore having an influence on the decision concerning the brand voice and other aspects of the process. Still, it is not true when the goal is to bring new visitors to the product page. The main thing she wants is to make sure that these visitors become buyers and keep in touch with them further.

This broader perspective is essential for a specialty retailer that can provide some things that campaigns cannot provide, namely consultations provided by people who understand the equipment and its applications in various situations. "While I appreciate that perspective and that voice of the brand," as Sachdeva writes, "in spite of my requirement to attract customers through the Internet." According to Sachdeva, the development of customer relations with email subscribers and repeat buyers should receive the same focus as the first visits because the development gained by promotion will not be as dependable as the development based on brand trust.

Traffic issues are an example of how cautious both parties should be while working. The lower conversion rate may mean the problems with the offer and/or customer experience, but it can also be the result of a change in the way how the number of visits is counted. Neither of the conclusions can be made due to the very nature of the problem: the first one looks nicer, and the second one looks dramatic. But as Sachdeva states, her contribution in solving this problem was checking the initial assumption, rebuilding the picture of customer experience and providing decision makers with a proper ground.

It can be said that for a marketer who used to work on creation of the story and now works on analysis of what happens when customers visit the page, this lesson is quite unsentimental. The main question here was whether these numbers represented customers at all.