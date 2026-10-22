Vanvasi Ayurveda launches Active Nari in women's wellness segment

Vanvasi Ayurveda - a wellness brand is built on the principles of Ayurveda, and has a focus on formulations that gather inspiration from traditional knowledge while also meeting the expectations of the modern consumers.

Vanvasi Ayurveda has launched its women's wellness product Active Nari which happens to be an ayurvedic formulation in the form of tablets. These tablets can be termed a mix of both traditional herbs as well as modern formulation science. The product was unveiled on October 1, 2026, by Dheeraj Patonda and Arun Joshi, the founders of the company, at an event which went on to mark the consistent expansion by the brand across the health and wellness segment for women.

Dheeraj Patonda, Co-Founder of Vanvasi Ayurveda, speaking at the launch event opined, "Women's wellness has been pretty much underserved for far too long. The fact is that for years, the discussion around hormonal health has either been clinical or it has remained silent. With Active Nari, we wanted to offer something that goes on to respect the complexity as far as the female body is concerned while at the same time staying true to the principles of Ayurveda. Arun Joshi says, “For us, Ayurveda is not business but it is an ownership that we take. If a product goes into someone’s home, that sole thing it has to ensure is to help them. That’s the rule we have followed right from day one.”

Active Nari from Vanvasi Ayurveda happens to be crafted to help support hormonal balance and to also promote regular menstrual cycles. It may enable to ease the discomfort that many women experience at the time of their cycles. It may also help support the natural ability of the body to go ahead and manage underlying hormonal fluctuations, which are pretty common concern for many women in today’s times. These are supportive roles and not claims of guaranteed outcomes, says the company. The company reiterates that every woman's body is indeed unique and individual experiences will always vary.

As per the brand, the best approaches when it comes to women's wellness do not make a choice between tradition or science. Rather they get both together. Active Nari gets its properties from centuries of Ayurvedic wisdom and blending time-tested herbs with modern wellness. The outcome is a formulation that goes on to support the body's natural balance and that too in a much gentle way.

At the heart of Active Nari are those carefully selected herbs known for their role in supporting women's health. Shatavari, Ashoka and Lodhra are all traditionally used to help support hormonal balance. Kanchanar, Gudmar and Fenugreek are all included in order to help support healthy ovarian function. Cinnamon along with Black Pepper help support metabolism with nutrient utilization. Guduchi, Turmeric and Triphala provide a much gentler support when it comes to detoxification and immunity. Guggul helps support metabolism and healthy lipid balance.

The quality as well as traits of Active Nari tablets make them a gentle and of course, a supportive option for women who look to navigate the challenges of hormonal changes at various stages of life. As per the company, they are designed in order to give support to regular menstrual cycle and also help in maintaining hormonal balance. They also help supporting insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, which play a major role when it comes to maintaining overall hormonal health. For those who happen to be dealing with issues such as acne or even excessive facial hair, Active Nari may help to minimize these symptoms as part of a much wider wellness routine. Above all, Active Nari promotes complete wellness and vitality, supporting women so that they feel more balanced, energized and also in sync with their bodies.

Availability

Active Nari from Vanvasi Ayurveda is available on the company’s website – vanvasiayurveda.com. It is a pack of 60 tablets. For more information, usage guidelines or to place an order, customers need to visit the website or contact the company directly.

About Vanvasi Ayurveda

Vanvasi Ayurveda - a wellness brand is built on the principles of Ayurveda, and has a focus on formulations that gather inspiration from traditional knowledge while also meeting the expectations of the modern consumers. The portfolio of the company extends to digestive health, immunity, metabolic wellness and women's wellness. With Active Nari, the brand has widened its reach into a category that has for long lacked thoughtful and natural options.

Media Contact

Website: vanvasiayurveda.com

Phone: +91 7880091133

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vanvasi.ayurveda/

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vanvasi-ayurveda-herbal-wellness

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