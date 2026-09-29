The Woman Who Paints With Her Hands

Anusree's paintings are not simply intended to be viewed. They are born from a process of sensing, slowing down and surrendering control.

She worked on enterprise software for a global consulting firm. In this time, Anusree Telaprolu is taking a new perspective on a form of creative expression: Finger Painting.

Anusree Telaprolu's work is related to paint, movement and touch. Now, look more closely, and it becomes more complex: a study of what happens when "art" is not just "what you see is what you get", but "what you seen is what you feel"

Now based in Houston, TX, the Bengaluru based Indian artist has created a unique practice that combines tactile art, contemplative practice and an emerging fascination with neuroscience. Her work questions the conventional notion of painting as a purely visual activity, and brings touch to the heart of the creative process.

Anusree uses her fingers and palms to paint directly and commonly lets the pressure, rhythm, movement and instinct take a stroke at the direction of a piece. To her, the brush-cleaning is not a fad. It's a technique of eliminating distance.

“When there is no tool between the hand and the canvas, the experience becomes very immediate,” she says. “You feel the paint, the texture, the movement. It becomes less about controlling the outcome and more about being fully present in the act of creating.”

That idea of presence is central to her work.

Anusree’s artistic journey is particularly striking because it emerged from a life shaped by two seemingly different worlds. Before moving deeper into art and wellness, she worked as a Salesforce architect, immersed in technology, systems and structured problem-solving. Alongside that career, however, she had already spent years studying and practicing meditation, yoga and energy-based wellness disciplines.

Over time, those parallel interests began to converge.

Her paintings became more tactile, intuitive and process-driven. Meditation began to influence the way she approached color and form. Eventually, she began asking a larger question: could tactile art itself become a meditative experience?

That question now sits at the heart of her practice.

Rather than focusing only on the finished image, Anusree is interested in the internal state created during the act of painting. She describes meditative finger painting as a sensory process in which touch, attention and movement come together.

There is also a scientific curiosity behind the work.

Touch is processed through the brain’s somatosensory system, while meditation has been extensively studied in relation to attention, stress regulation and emotional awareness. Anusree is interested in the possible intersection between these areas, particularly in understanding whether combining direct tactile engagement with meditative awareness can influence focus, relaxation and emotional experience.

She does not present the practice as therapy or make clinical claims. Instead, she sees it as an emerging area of inquiry and hopes to eventually collaborate with researchers to study it in a more structured setting.

“I am interested in where art, touch and meditation meet,” she says. “There is something happening in that space that deserves deeper exploration.”

Her workshops extend this philosophy beyond her own studio practice. Participants are often encouraged to abandon the pressure to produce something aesthetically perfect and instead focus on sensation, breath and movement.

The shift is subtle but significant.

The question becomes less “Am I good at painting?” and more “What am I experiencing while I paint?”

That philosophy has resonated with adults, children and wellness audiences, allowing Anusree to position her work in a space that sits between fine art, mindfulness and sensory exploration.

Her broader work also includes meditation coaching, yoga, corporate wellness and contemplative practices, but painting remains one of the most visible expressions of her evolving creative identity.

In 2026, her entrepreneurial and interdisciplinary journey received recognition at the ET NOW Business Conclave Awards 2026 as Visionary Leader in Integrative Wellness and Meditative Arts, adding another milestone to a career that has moved far beyond its beginnings in corporate technology.

Yet Anusree appears less interested in being defined by a single title.

Artist. Meditation practitioner. Former technology professional. Wellness facilitator. Research-minded creative.

Her work exists precisely in the overlap.

At a time when much of contemporary life is becoming increasingly digital, automated and disembodied, there is something almost countercultural about the simplicity of placing a hand directly into paint.

No screen. No intermediary. No perfect line.

Only touch, movement and attention.

For Anusree, that simplicity is powerful.

Her paintings are not simply intended to be viewed. They are born from a process of sensing, slowing down and surrendering control. In doing so, she is attempting to expand the conversation around finger painting itself from something often associated with childhood spontaneity into a more mature language of tactile expression and contemplative art.

Her larger ambition is to continue exploring that language through exhibitions, workshops and research collaborations, while building a body of work that connects creativity with deeper questions around consciousness and human experience.

In Anusree’s world, the canvas is not just a surface.

It is a meeting point between the hand, the mind and the moment.