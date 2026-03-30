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Software reliability engineer leads research into trustworthy AI

Enterprise systems are software applications powering mission-critical systems across financial institutions, healthcare networks, and large organizations. Relying heavily on reliability and scale, defects at any level in the software stack can lead to service disruptions that cost companies millions.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 01:28 PM IST

Software reliability engineer leads research into trustworthy AI
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Enterprise systems are software applications powering mission-critical systems across financial institutions, healthcare networks, and large organisations. Relying heavily on reliability and scale, defects at any level in the software stack can lead to service disruptions that cost companies millions.

AI is revolutionising software engineering, but how do you know when you can trust AI?

Software quality engineering specialist Srikanth Kavuri uses machine learning (ML) and research into explainable AI to build more reliable pipelines for testing enterprise-scale systems.

Kavuri’s paper, recently published through IEEE, highlights predictive ML models for identifying bugs before they reach production environments. He also recently delivered a keynote speech at ICAIC 2026 explaining the need for transparent, accountable, and interpretable AI systems in production workflows.

Advocating for trustworthy AI at scale

At a time when enterprise systems have grown from single-threaded applications to complex cloud platforms woven together by microservices and pipelines, small defects in code can balloon into massive failures.

“Traditional enterprise systems were designed and deployed as siloed applications,” said Srikanth Kavuri, a software quality engineer and researcher specialising in explainable AI. “But modern software is built on frameworks that traverse multiple tiers. You need ML models that can analyse components at scale.”

Kavuri’s paper, published through the IEEE, introduces failure prediction models for analysing software defects across large teams and systems. Using predictive ML models, his research describes a system for scoring each component in an enterprise repository according to failure likelihood.

“This is where AI comes into play,” Kavuri continued. “ML models can parse repositories and output failure risk for each service empowering engineers to focus on high-risk components.”

Building Trustworthy AI into Production Systems

Kavuri’s recently accepted keynote at the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing (ICAIC 2026) expands on this concept, advocating for more accountable AI models in software engineering.

In his presentation titled, “From Blackbox AI to Trustworthy Software Systems,” Kavuri shares how ML systems can be leveraged for predicting failures at scale. But he stresses that while predictions are good, explanations are better.

“Predictive models are great until something goes wrong,” Kavuri said. “Explainable AI gives engineers the ability to not only detect risk, but understand its cause.”

His talk covered topics such as:

  • Using AI for predicting failures at scale
  • Building enterprise-grade trust into ML workflows
  • Implementing XAI for software debugging

Improving AI compliance and governance in production systems

Predicting software failures is only half the battle. Kavuri’s research focuses on actionable intelligence and providing insights for engineering teams to give context to AI-driven predictions.

Real-world impact for enterprises

Kavuri’s experience in performance engineering and quality assurance has allowed him to focus on applicable research into the intersection of ML and reliable software.

His work in quality engineering and scalability has helped lead initiatives to:

  • Identify performance roadblocks at scale
  • Increase reliability of cloud-native applications
  • Improve fault tolerance metrics for microservice architectures
  • Detect system defects before they reach production

By helping development teams analyze their systems at scale, organizations can begin to move towards failure prediction and away from reactive debugging.

AI needs a new approach to Quality Engineering

Modern software development emphasizes speed and quick iteration cycles. But as we introduce AI systems into production workflows, traditional quality assurance becomes bottlenecked.

“In an Agile world, teams are always moving fast. But how can you know if you can trust your software?” Kavuri said. “My focus is shifting towards a quality-first approach. Validating AI systems and building tooling for explainable predictions.”

Kavuri says that industries new to AI are looking for ways to validate and understand predictions. By building explainable AI at the core of production workflows, enterprises can begin to trust AI-driven predictions and use them to drive decisions.

Entering the AI age with trust

Predictions are only useful when they can be trusted. Moving forward, Kavuri hopes to see a change in how organizations view AI system production.

“The future of AI starts with trust,” he said. “If we can build AI models that not only make accurate predictions, but can be understood by engineers, AI will thrive in production environments."

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