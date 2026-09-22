Simplilearn Updates PMP® Training as New AI-Focused Exam Takes Effect

Simplilearn is a leading online skilling platform offering training across project management, technology, and digital skills. As a Premier Authorized Training Partner of PMI, it has helped professionals worldwide grow their careers through live, instructor-led, and blended learning programs.

The new PMP® exam from the Project Management Institute (PMI) has been in use worldwide since July 2026. The updated exam puts more focus on how project managers make decisions and handle real project situations. It gives less importance to simply remembering technical information.

The change comes at a time when AI is taking over many routine tasks in project management. Project managers are now expected to spend more time making decisions, working with people and looking at the bigger picture.

India is also seeing strong growth in the number of certified project professionals. The country has recorded around 48% growth in certified project professionals, the highest in South Asia. PMI also estimates that India could need up to 8.5 million more project professionals by 2035 as the country's economy moves towards the $8 trillion mark.

Simplilearn has also changed its PMP Certification training to reflect the new exam. The training is based on the PMBOK® 8th Edition and now covers areas such as generative AI, sustainability, governance and stakeholder engagement.

The changes are aimed at keeping the course in line with the topics and skills covered in the latest PMP® exam. This also gives learners a clearer idea of what they need to prepare for as the certification moves towards a greater focus on practical project management skills.

That same shift runs through Simplilearn's wider Project Management Courses lineup as well, covering PMP, PMP Plus, PRINCE2®, and Certified ScrumMaster® tracks. PMI's own numbers back up why this matters. Globally, the institute expects organizations will need close to 30 million new project professionals by 2035. That's a huge number, and honestly, it's one most training providers are still scrambling to keep pace with.

Why the Exam Changed

PMI has said the refresh reflects just how fast the project manager's role is shifting. Nearly half of today's technical skills could be outdated within five years, according to PMI's own research, a sobering number for anyone who has spent years mastering one particular toolset or process. CEOs increasingly point to the gap between strategy and execution as one of the biggest barriers to getting projects done well, and the updated exam responds to that gap head-on. It puts more weight on business alignment, leadership, and delivery in AI-enabled environments, areas that used to sit on the edges of PMP prep and now sit much closer to the center of the exam.

That is the shift Simplilearn says its training is built to track. A PMP certification used to signal that someone knew a framework well enough to apply it correctly. What employers seem to want now is different. They want people who can make sound calls when AI is doing the routine work. They want project leaders who can tie delivery back to business strategy, not just track tasks on a schedule. And they want people who can keep a team steady when plans change midstream, which happens more often as AI tools reshape how work gets assigned and tracked.

What This Means for India

India's growth in certified professionals is outpacing the rest of South Asia. Analysts tie this to a few forces working together. Heavy infrastructure investment is one. A fast-growing IT sector is another. There is also a wave of mid-career professionals seeking credentials that hold up across borders, since many now work with global teams or clients. PMI's most recent salary survey found that PMP-certified professionals in the United States earn a median of $135,000 a year. That is about 24% more than non-certified peers doing similar work. Similar pay premiums show up across more than 40 countries the institute tracks each year, which helps explain why demand for the certification keeps climbing even in markets where the profession is well established.

Simplilearn's training is built around that demand curve. The program carries Premier Authorized Training Partner status with PMI, a designation PMI grants to a limited number of providers worldwide. It has trained more than 116,000 learners to date, through live instructor-led cohorts, simulations, and PMI-authorized trainers with backgrounds in enterprise delivery and PMO leadership. Several of those trainers have worked across industries including IT, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, which the company says helps the training stay grounded in how different sectors actually apply project management principles day to day.

As India and the rest of South Asia work to close their project management talent gap, the question PMI's refresh raises is not really about passing an exam. It is a bigger question about whether training providers can keep pace with how fast the job itself is changing. It also raises a question for individual professionals: can they show, not just claim, that they have kept up with a role that looks noticeably different than it did even two or three years ago? For now, PMI's data suggests the answer, at least in India, is trending in the right direction. Growth in certified professionals is outpacing the region, even as the bar for what certification actually proves keeps rising.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn is a leading online skilling platform offering training across project management, technology, and digital skills. As a Premier Authorized Training Partner of PMI, it has helped professionals worldwide grow their careers through live, instructor-led, and blended learning programs.