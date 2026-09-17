Shaurya Chopra and the art of being a gaffer.

‘Shaw’, a gaffer and cam OP, talks about great lighting and how it’s less about adding light and more about knowing what the image actually needs.

In the realm of movies and entertainment, the role of a gaffer revolves around tools such as cables, fixtures, rigging, power distribution, and control systems, among others. But for Shaw, who is a gaffer based in New York, the process starts well before all that. The process starts with looking, he says.

This method of looking came to Shaw through photography. While not worrying about the kind of fixture he was supposed to bring onto the set, he first learned to look at what light was doing. Shifting the person closer to the window could change how the light would shape the face. Changing their orientation could change the contrast and, at times, even waiting for natural light to change was better than bringing in another fixture. Indeed, it is this instinct that has been central to his whole process. He always begins with looking at what the image wants to convey before thinking about the tools that will be used. Also, he first considers things such as where the light will be coming from, the size of the source, what is to be seen, and what is motivating the light.

One of the questions that have become increasingly important for him is: "Do we really need to see it?" On the surface it seems like a simple question, yet it says much about how his mind has evolved since the days of photography. In the case of Shaurya, the equipment comes second to the process. We do not need to mimic the light set in a photograph, but rather understand the reasons behind its success.

For the creation of a reference of a certain scene, there may have been use of a huge source that was diffused. In fact, the actual shoot may be shot at a different place with reduced power and time and even a totally different camera movement. Hence, the literal recreation of the exact setup may not make sense. In fact, he dissects the image in question. He analyzes the direction of the source, the size, the softness of light, and falloff, as well as the shadow side of the face and separation of the subject from the background. Shaurya also considers how colors can enhance the emotionality of the scene and where exactly the viewer’s attention should be drawn.

It is a methodology that has stayed with him through very varied projects. Some of his work includes commercials for various brands including Gucci, Nespresso, Kiehl’s, Mango, and more, apart from narrative films and music videos. While these projects are very different from each other, the basic question always remains the same – what does the image require? A DP friend once quipped that Chopra appears to be more happy switching off lights than switching them on. It is a revealing joke as in many ways that is how his visual sensibility has been shaped up.

Some of the important transformations during his process of developing into a lighting artist have been getting used to not revealing everything all the time. In photography, there was always the temptation to show more details of whatever you were photographing – faces, backgrounds, and other elements – since it just seemed logical that people had to be able to see it. Yet the transition into film-making taught him to fight that impulse at times. Sometimes darkness speaks louder than light does. A face may lose some of its details and become enigmatic. A background may dissolve and allow the audience to concentrate on the subject itself. A silhouette may be left as such without any attempts at filling it in just because you have the means for doing that. For Shaw, lighting stops being just an attempt at making an image beautiful and becomes an artistic decision about how much the audience should see.

Shaurya Chopra, with all the technicalities of the contemporary world of lighting department, values one thing higher than the size of the lighting package – the direction. The biggest possible lighting setup that will be incorrectly positioned may create an incorrect image. In contrast, the smallest practical light, which is positioned correctly, will be the dominant component of the shot. Despite the recognition of all the contemporary technicalities, he still believes that technology cannot be a substitute for visual thinking.

As the lighting design for any particular scene can be altered depending on factors such as the weather, blocking, timing, and equipment, he concentrates on safeguarding the concept of the image and not being bound to a certain lighting plan. He interprets the references or feelings of a cinematographer in terms of solutions while fostering teamwork. He manages to adapt by changing the amount of diffusion, bounce, negative fill, sources, or positioning, without altering the artistic intention behind the film. Practical problem-solving is a common occurrence in the things he loves about the job. Some of the most enjoyable parts of working on a set begin with a seemingly innocent question: "How the hell are we going to do this?"

According to Shaurya’ Shaw’ Chopra, there is no right way to do things. The technician abilities of a gaffer should be accompanied with communications skills, he says. Finally, he stresses that what makes a good gaffer is the ability to know what the frame requires.