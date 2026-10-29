Sandesara Family's Sterling Oil Acquires Eni's Stake in Nigeria's Renaissance Joint Venture

The deal will give the privately-owned, debt-free energy firm a 5% stake in the Niger Delta oil and gas project as part of a larger trend towards Nigerian ownership of onshore assets in the country.

LAGOS / MUMBAI, October 28, 2026: Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited, the family-owned company of the Sandesara family, has further enhanced its footprint in the Nigerian oil and gas industry after completing the purchase of Agip Energy and Natural Resources (Nigeria) Limited (AENR), a subsidiary of Italian oil major Eni.

According to Eni, the deal was concluded on October 26, with AENR being taken over by Apex Global Energy Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sterling Oil. AENR is holding a 5% stake in the Renaissance joint venture that operates oil and gas properties in the Niger Delta of Nigeria. While Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has 55%, Renaissance has 30% and acts as the operator of the joint venture, while TotalEnergies has a 10% share. The deal was finalized without revealing the price at which it occurred. TotalEnergies sold its 10% oil stake in the venture on October 27 to Vaaris Energy for around ₹6,700 crore ($800 million).

This acquisition comes against the backdrop of ongoing changes by international oil majors to restructure their portfolio in Nigeria, moving their onshore operations to local and regional players. For Sterling Oil, this acquisition means growth for its ongoing operations in Nigeria and gives exposure to a joint venture managed by Renaissance Africa Energy Company.

Sandasera Group owned by Nitin Sandasera has developed its oil business in Nigeria for over two decades, as per the company. Sterling Oil is a private-owned company managed by the Sandesara family with Nitin Sandesara associated with the family’s broader business interests. The company does not have any debt and no public or institutional shareholders. The company says it entered Nigeria through the 2005 license round and manages Oil Mining Lease 143 in Anambra State, developing the Okwuibome field and producing Okwuibome Blend crude since 2011. The company has exported over 13 million barrels of crude to Indian public sector refineries till date this year.

Eni refers to Sterling Oil as “one of Nigeria’s leading operators in the onshore segment” in its October 26 statement. Eni will keep its deep water offshore facilities in Nigeria and its holding in Nigeria LNG.

The deal underscores the increasing importance of independent operators in Nigeria’s energy industry and is another instance of the Sandesara family’s presence in the country.