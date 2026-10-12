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Retail Trading on the Edge of Commoditisation: Why a Human-centric Approach Still Matters

Can brokers still meet traders’ expectations? Technology, pricing, and execution speed are table stakes in a densely populated marketplace. Here’s why client experience is as important as innovation.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 10:51 AM IST

Retail Trading on the Edge of Commoditisation: Why a Human-centric Approach Still Matters
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Ask any trader about his/her ideal broker. The response would usually be limited to just the following points: asset coverage, cost efficiency, and advanced trading technologies. The consequences of this could not possibly be any more varied. Technology and AI have ensured trading’s accessibility, thus making these points virtually indistinguishable between brokers.

Now that retail trading is on the brink of commoditization, what makes one broker different from another? What does the trader expect from his/her broker? How can one satisfy the customer’s needs?

The answer revolves around innovation, legacy, but most importantly, a broker’s approach to service delivery. According to Oscar Asly, Group CEO at M4Markets, ‘It is no longer a matter of scaling or innovating. It’s a balancing act between delivering execution speed, trade automation, and exercising operational discipline without losing sight of the client experience.’

Quality beyond technology

Perceptions are changing, and the industry is catching up. Differentiation no longer sits with the technology stack alone. It’s qualitative. Brokers like M4Markets take this seriously, framing their offerings around service quality rather than outcome promises.

Typically, this is a combination of fast execution and low-cost trading with additional resources, spanning charting tools, expert advisors and social trading alongside educational content. Podcasts, video courses, eBooks, glossaries and market commentary produced by industry professionals are some of the educational resources available to traders with M4Markets.

Ask any trader about his/her ideal broker. The response would usually be limited to just the following points: asset coverage, cost efficiency, and advanced trading technologies. The consequences of this could not possibly be any more varied. Technology and AI have ensured trading’s accessibility, thus making these points virtually indistinguishable between brokers.

Now that retail trading is on the brink of commoditization, what makes one broker different from another? What does the trader expect from his/her broker? How can one satisfy the customer’s needs?

Human-centricity as an antidote to commoditisation

However, no one can say what will be the next decision by the central bank or a shock to the market. Yet, one thing that is in the hands of brokers is the consistency of their working practices. From order processing to risk and commission disclosure to customer support – everything counts because the power of technology has its limits. The trader experiences what he or she experiences depending on how people use it and how high the company keeps its working standards.

In the case of brokers, longevity is not just about marketing. It is about how much they can add to the trader's profit and losses in certain market situations. And this value cannot be squeezed into one marketing campaign. Speaking about M4Markets as an example, one should pay attention to the high degree of transparency, which includes information about spreads and trading conditions for each account type.

The guides and demo accounts can be especially helpful for beginner traders. In plain English, the guides describe how CFD trading works. Meanwhile, demo account allows the trader to get used to the broker's platform and test different strategies in a simulated trading environment without putting real money at stake.

Such transparency goes far beyond the borders of convenient. It is a systemic characteristic that implies ethical approach. When it comes to growing markets, what is important above all is to have a strong ethos. This is what M4Markets can provide.

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised 

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