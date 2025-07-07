Pepe Coin Price Prediction: 3 meme coins with more upside than PEPE in 2025

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) emerges as a next-gen meme coin combining Ethereum Layer 2 utility, zero-tax trading, staking rewards, and a launchpad, setting it apart from Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

The rise of meme coins has ushered in a reassessment of an investor's stance on top tokens like PEPE. 2025 has put the focus on three strong candidates--namely, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and the new kid on the block, Little Pepe. While Dogecoin stands as the pioneer, with Shiba Inu potentially having some upgrades toward utility, a new entrant appears to be stealing attention. The newly promoted Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), on Layer 2 blockchain is putting together meme culture and actual use cases. Indeed, with an upside potential, Little Pepe is classed as the most utility-oriented option among the three.

1.Dogecoin (DOGE)

With a market cap of over $20 billion, Dogecoin is trading at roughly $0.16. In an inflationary tokenomics structure with an unlimited token supply, it stands apart from capped supply models. The coin functions on its own blockchain. Its community actively supports it, notably from developments that include increasing favored merchant adoption and payment gateway integration. Dogecoin is accepted by Tesla for payments concerning merchandise to a degree. Other than that, it remains the most widely recognized cryptocurrency for tipping and microtransactions. Its simplicity, liquidity, and brand recognition keep it at the forefront of meme coins with more upside ahead.

2.Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB, with a market capitalization of over $6 billion and a current price of nearly $0.00001, is still evolving into a multi-token ecosystem. Even though its total supply stands at 589 trillion tokens, its deflationary burn strategy applied over time is drawing attention of investors.

Tokens in the Shiba Inu ecosystem include BONE and LEASH, together with Shibarium, a Layer 2 blockchain engineered to enhance scalability and reduce Ethereum gas fees. ShibaSwap, the DEX of the project, allows for the staking and swapping of tokens within the SHIB ecosystem. The Shiba Inu team will provide utility with NFT functionalities and continues to develop a metaverse experience this year. The schedule of updates, combined with a solid community base and ongoing deployment of technology, has SHIB poised as a meme coin with a growth prospects comparable to PEPE.

3.Little Pepe ($LILPEPE)

Instead of just relying on meme culture hype, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is a utility meme coin built on Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. This network is designed for ultra-low fees, increased security, and fast transactions concerning LILPEPE tokens. The total token supply is 100 billion, and since its launch on June 10, a live presale has generated strong traction.

Currently, Stage 4 of a presale is underway, with tokens priced at $0.0013 each. More than $3 million have been raised so far, out of a $4,475,000 target. To date, 2,674,020,504 tokens have been sold, which indicates a huge level of interest from investors. The next stage will price tokens at $0.0014, a substantial climb from the earlier $0.001 price set during Stage 1, followed by $0.0011 and $0.0012 in Stages 2 and 3, respectively.

Unlike the majority of meme coins, Little Pepe integrates advanced blockchain features, including sniper bot protection during trading, the zero-tax policy on all transactions, and staking rewards for long-term holders. Further, it boasts a meme coin launchpad for launching new projects on the same Layer 2 chain.

Core Features That Distinguish Little Pepe From Competitors

Little Pepe's Layer 2 will support Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, guaranteeing interoperability with existing Ethereum-based applications. Cross-chain compatibility and NFTs are on the roadmap, allowing for seamless asset transfer and engagement across several ecosystems. Next on the agenda is a DAO voting mechanism wherein token holders will enjoy governance rights over network decisions, injecting decentralized control into fostering community participation at the same time.

Tokenomics are constructed in a way to foster liquidity, marketing, and long-term growth. 30 billion LILPEPE, or 30% of the entire supply, will be assigned to the chain, while 13.5 billion, or 13.5%, will go to staking and rewards. Liquidity is assigned 10 billion, and a further 10 billion are set aside for centralized exchange reserves. Marketing is assigned 10 billion. LILPEPE transactions are free from tax.

Little Pepe is also hosting a presale giveaway worth $777,000, through which the top 10 winners will each receive LILPEPE tokens $777,000 giveaway. Winners will be able to qualify just for contributing to the presale, and there is no minimum contribution amount required.

Conclusion: In The Meme Coin Market, Little Pepe Presents Real Upside

Of these three memecoins, therefore, Little Pepe finds itself both meme-centered and functional on a blockchain consumption. Dogecoin and the Shiba Inu remain the old established assets, and Little Pepe stands as the only one able to offer zero trading tax, bot protection, staking, and a launchpad. Another future feature is NFT integration, DAO voting, and cross-chain interoperability. All of this, coupled with its base on Ethereum Layer 2, makes Little Pepe a serious contender. With their presale gaining momentum and project roadmap starting to take traction, the strength of the gains is set to play a much stronger role in 2025 as compared to the typical meme coins of yesteryear. Strategic tokenomics, heavy utility, and an expanding ecosystem make it possible that Little Pepes is the most utility-driven meme coin of the year.

