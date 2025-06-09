With a vast network of 900+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 250+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia’s largest and well-respected education groups with over 46 years of legacy in the field of education.

New Delhi [India], June 7: Out of the over 14 lakh students who participated in the highly competitive JEE Main 2025, Narayanites displayed unparalleled dominance in the All-India Open category by securing the Ranks (AIR) 3, 4, 6, 7, and 10, and claiming 5 out of the top 10 ranks in the open category,

Further solidifying their supremacy, this year’s top performer includes Majid Hussain (AIR 3) from Madhya Pradesh, Parth Mandar Vartak (AIR 4) from Maharashtra, Akshat Chaurasia (AIR 6) from Rajasthan, Sahil Deo (AIR 7) from Maharashtra, and Vadlamudi Lokesh (AIR 10) from Andhra Pradesh.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfIpU4V4_ZU

Our students’ remarkable performance has brought a real sense of pride to everyone across the institution. It wasn’t just about the top few ranks, Narayanites also earned 43 positions in the top 100 and 200 spots in the top 1000, giving them a solid pathway into some of the country’s most respected IITs. Success at this level doesn’t come easily. It’s built over time, through long hours of study, unwavering family support, and the solid academic framework Narayana has developed over its 46 years of dedicated education.



Dr. P. Sindhura and P. Sharani, Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, said they were genuinely proud of the students. They made it a point to acknowledge not just the toppers, but also the families, teachers, and behind-the-scenes staff whose collective commitment helped make these results possible



Speaking to the students' hard work, Dr. Sindhura said, “We’ve always believed that true learning comes from understanding, not memorising. Our aim is to give students a solid grasp of concepts and sharpen their problem-solving skills. With frequent assessments and personal feedback, we guide them to improve every step of the way. Micro-scheduling helps us stay on track with lessons, and our error analysis tools highlight areas that need attention. But none of this works without the grit and determination of our students.”



P. Sharani also congratulated the students and expressed her appreciation for the faculty. “Our learning platform, nLearn, played a big role in this journey,” she noted. “It allowed teachers to respond quickly to students’ doubts and track their progress in real time. With regular mock tests and performance comparisons, students got a clear picture of where they stood. Of course, it’s the people, our dedicated team and teachers, who really make the difference.”



For more than four decades, Narayana has been shaping futures. And with each success story, we move closer to our mission of helping every student realise their full potential, because at Narayana, your dreams truly are our dreams

About Narayana Educational Institutions

With a vast network of 900+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 250+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia’s largest and well-respected education groups with over 46 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000+ highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000+ students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.

