Multi Infra Unveils 200 MW Solar Plant, Launching in Ghaziabad

Multi Infrastructure & Engineering Pvt. Ltd. is setting up a 200 MW fully automated solar module plant in Sahibabad, launching its solar brand Multi Solar to boost India's clean energy mission.

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, 4th July, 2025: Multi Infrastructure & Engineering Pvt. Ltd. is building a brand-new, 200 MW, fully automated solar module manufacturing facility in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad (Multi Infra). They have also announced the debut of Multi Solar, their specialized solar brand.

The production of high-efficiency Mono PERC and TOPCon solar modules will begin at the new site in November 2025. They would support India's goal of accelerating homegrown solar production and achieving energy independence. Through a local supply chain, this project will support more than 500 indirect job opportunities in addition to directly creating more than 150 green-tech jobs.

“This facility marks a significant step toward our commitment to building India’s clean energy future. Our goal is to empower the renewable ecosystem with world-class technology made in India,” said Anuj Kumar Kajla, Managing Director, Multi Infra.

The Multi-Solar Plant's 200 MW annual capacity (which can be increased to 500 MW in Phase II) is one of its key advantages. This makes use of advanced TOPCon modules and Mono PERC. BIS, IEC, and ALMM compliance are among the certifications that are in effect from day one. In addition, it promises more than 500 indirect jobs and more than 150 skilled direct jobs. By planting more than 10 million trees annually, up to 220,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions can be averted.

Strategic Partnership with Central Electronics Limited (CEL)

Multi Infra has signed a long-term technology partnership with Central Electronics Limited (CEL), a Mini Ratna PSU under the Government of India. Through this partnership, Multi Solar's capabilities in high-performance solar technology are strengthened by utilising CEL's decades of R&D experience.

"Our partnership with CEL strengthens our push into cutting-edge module technologies like TOPCon and bifacial, guaranteeing unparalleled quality and dependability," stated Ashok Kumar Chaudhary, Director of Multi Infra.

The official MoU between Multi Infra and CEL was exchanged on June 26, 2025, in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji. The project aligns with the state’s broader solar vision and India’s national goal of installing 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The Sahibabad facility will also act as a catalyst for developing local talent through Skill India–linked training programmes and promote regional industrial growth in solar frames, junction boxes, and logistics.

About Multi Infrastructure & Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 2016, Multi Infra provides turnkey solutions in Design, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Testing, Commissioning, and O&M across sectors like renewable energy, infrastructure, and digital technology. Its solar manufacturing division, Multi Solar, is dedicated to producing high-efficiency solar PV modules and supporting India’s sustainable energy transformation.