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Mr. Rameshwar Sharma: Blending Legal Insight with Real Estate Growth

In real estate sector, growth is often linked to how quickly a company expands. But on the flip side, the work on the ground looks very different. It comes down to how deals are handled, how issues are resolved and whether people involved in a transaction feel confident enough to move forward. For Mr. Rameshwar Sharma, this has been a constant part of the way he looks at the business.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 02:34 PM IST

Mr. Rameshwar Sharma: Blending Legal Insight with Real Estate Growth
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In real estate sector, growth is often linked to how quickly a company expands. But on the flip side, the work on the ground looks very different. It comes down to how deals are handled, how issues are resolved and whether people involved in a transaction feel confident enough to move forward. For Mr. Rameshwar Sharma, this has been a constant part of the way he looks at the business.

At Star Estate, his involvement has never been limited to a defined role. As Co-Founder, he has remained closely involved with day-to-day operations of the company. This includes working with teams and reviewing transactions while also being part of discussions around expansion of Star Estate, especially in South India. The company’s growth in the region has happened over time and he has been part of that journey since the initial days.

Before moving fully into real estate, Mr. Sharma began his career in law. Much of his early work revolved around property-related matters. That phase actually gave him exposure to the kind of issues that often don’t get talked about upfront during real estate transactions like gaps in documentation, delays or even the conflicting expectations. Even today, his experience shows up in the way he approaches the transactions, particularly when the situations become complicated for the parties.

He has also been involved when the company started looking at opportunities outside India. Interacting with different markets brought a different kind of learning for him. At a global level, the pace, the systems, even the way deals are structured can vary widely. This gave him a broader understanding of how the business operates beyond the Indian context.

Across his career, one constant and tricky area has been dealing with different stakeholders involving developers, investors and homebuyers at the same time. While each comes with a different expectation, not all of them align easily. A large part of his role has been to keep things clear between parties and ensure that documentation does not become a problem later. This is where his legal background continues to be useful in a very practical way.

Sharing his perspective on the need for a seamless experience in real estate transactions, Mr. Rameshwar Sharma, Co-Founder, Star Estate said, “In real estate sector, clarity matters at every step. When things are handled properly from the beginning, it avoids complications in the long run. I have always believed that steady work and long-term relationships help build a more dependable business.”

Within the organisation, he remains involved across different areas, from expansion to partnerships to ongoing operations. The approach, however, has stayed consistent. There is more focus on doing things steadily rather than chasing quick gains.

With experience across both legal and real estate domains, Mr. Sharma continues to be closely involved in the company’s growth, in a way that is steady and hands-on.

 

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