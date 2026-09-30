Meet Mrinalini Agarwal, The San Francisco-based Engineer Teaching AI Agents To Remember

Agarwal believes the layer she works in will only grow more consequential as agents take on more of the work of daily life, for engineers in India as much as in Silicon Valley. The models will keep improving, she suggests, but the products that endure will be the ones that remember.

Indian-origin engineer Mrinalini Agarwal, based in San Francisco, USA, creates the memory and context systems that determine whether those agents can be trusted to handle real work, as AI evolves from chatbots to agents that act.

Update: Mrinalini Agarwal is no longer with Resolve AI.

AI agents read data, trigger workflows and act on a person's behalf, not just answer questions. It's going to come down to the plain and simple question of what does the agent actually know? as companies race to give them real work. Software developer Indian-origin, San Francisco-based Mrinalini Agarwal, who has been designing layer-level technology for the past 10 years, believes that it is memory, rather than intelligence, that will help determine the agent era's success.

This career focuses on the top level in the OSI model.

Agarwal received his education from the University of Pennsylvania where he majored in computer science and engineering entrepreneurship, after which he worked for nearly six years at Uber Eats. There she shipped consumer features that were used by customers, couriers and restaurants in more than 70 countries and some 10,000 cities, in a culture where everything new was researched, tested and measured before it was released to the public.

The lessons she learned from Uber were about rigour at the consumer scale," she says. “Everything I heard was backed up by research, and nothing was made up.”

A career built at the application layer

Agarwal studied at the University of Pennsylvania, combining computer science with engineering entrepreneurship, before spending close to six years on Uber Eats. There she shipped consumer features used by customers, couriers and restaurants in over 70 countries and some 10,000 cities, in a culture where every change was researched, tested and measured before it reached the public.

"Uber taught me what rigour looks like at consumer scale," she says. "When a change reaches millions of people the same afternoon, you do not get to guess. Every decision had research behind it, and every voice in the room could defend its case with evidence."

In 2025 she joined Resolve AI, a San Francisco company building AI agents for one of the least forgiving jobs in technology: working out, under pressure, why a live production system has failed, when the relevant clues are spread across logs, dashboards, source code and the recollections of whoever handled the last incident. She came aboard at seed stage among the company's earliest technical staff, working on its core product, and left as Resolve reached a $1.5 billion valuation. The product itself went from prototype to general availability barely three months in.

Her mandate there was Resolve's central knowledge challenge: constructing the layer through which its agents understand the systems they are asked to reason about. Several of the company's enterprise pilots were unlocked by that work.

Why bigger models did not fix agents

Agarwal's expertise sits in a discipline that barely had a name three years ago: the engineering of context and memory for AI systems, and the evaluation infrastructure that proves an agent's answer was actually right.

The need is easiest to see where agents already carry real responsibility. Zscaler, the security firm and a Resolve customer, sees upwards of 150,000 alerts every month; at that volume, an AI that offers a dozen plausible theories has solved nothing, because the job demands the one explanation that is actually true. Resolve's response was architectural: teams of specialised agents, each chasing a different hypothesis and cross-checking the others' conclusions, a design the company credits with more than doubling how often the true root cause is identified. None of it functions without the knowledge layer underneath, the part Agarwal built, which determines what each agent knows about the systems it is reasoning over.

"A model with no context is a brilliant new hire on their first day, forever," Agarwal says. "It can reason impressively, but it does not know your systems, your history, or what was decided last week. Memory is what turns intelligence into usefulness."

The other half of the discipline, in her telling, is measurement. "An agent you cannot measure is an agent you cannot trust," she says. "The teams that treat evaluation as the core of the engineering are the ones whose products survive scrutiny from real users."

From prompt engineering to memory engineering

That shift is colliding with another one, Agarwal says, as agents move out of enterprise back-ends and towards ordinary consumers. The industry's early obsession was prompt engineering, the craft of asking a model the right question. The harder and more durable work, in her view, is deciding what a system should know, what it should carry forward from one interaction to the next, and how it should behave when the underlying model changes beneath it.

"Every few months a new model arrives and silently rewrites your assumptions," she says. "The discipline is designing systems that absorb that change gracefully, and asking what people will do with the capability that is coming, not only the one that exists."

For consumers, she believes, memory is the difference between a novelty and a habit: an assistant that starts from zero every session is a toy, while one that accumulates context, about a person's work, their history, their preferences, becomes infrastructure. The consumer version of the problem is also the harder one, she notes, because the environment is uncontrolled and the tolerance for error is lower.

Recognition and ties back to India

Agarwal is an IEEE Senior Member and a Charter Member of TiE, the senior tier of The Indus Entrepreneurs network. She has spoken at women-in-technology gatherings, among them the Grace Hopper Celebration, one of the largest such events in the world, and judges AI startup competitions, evaluating emerging companies and the teams behind them. She also mentors young students and engineers in India, bringing the consumer product discipline and AI systems experience she developed in Silicon Valley to the next generation building from India.

The decade ahead

Agarwal believes the layer she works in will only grow more consequential as agents take on more of the work of daily life, for engineers in India as much as in Silicon Valley. The models will keep improving, she suggests, but the products that endure will be the ones that remember.

"Intelligence is becoming a commodity. Trust is not," she says. "The systems people will actually hand their work to are the ones that know them, remember for them, and can prove they got it right. That is the layer I want to spend the next decade building."