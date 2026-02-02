FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Is Pakistan losing its war in Balochistan? BLA's pitched battles signal dangerous shift

What is Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama? Tibetein leader's album that earned him Grammy, here's where you can hear it

Top 10 hair transplant doctors: Surgeons redefining modern hair restoration

LMIL outlines multi-state investment roadmap following strategic engagements at World Economic Forum Davos-Klosters 2026

Viral video: Kareena Kapoor enjoys ISPL with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; actress gives major hangover of Jab We Met's Geet, fans react

Delhi's Bhalswa landfill to be transformed into major bus terminal, here's all you need to know

Rahul Gandhi slams government on defence allocation, quotes from ex-Army chief's memoir, what triggered uproar in Parliament?

T20 World Cup crisis deepens: BCCI backs ICC, will Pakistan Cricket Board be banned?

Grammy Awards 2026: Kendrick Lamar, SZA's Luther bags Record of the Year, beat Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars

The 50: Rajat Dalal slaps Digvijay Rathee, internet calls him 'Gunda' and demands his removal

Is Pakistan losing its war in Balochistan? BLA's pitched battles signal dangerous shift

Is Pakistan losing its war in Balochistan? BLA's pitched battles signal danger

What is Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama? Tibetein leader's album that earned him Grammy, here's where you can hear it

What is Meditations? Dalai Lama's album that earned him Grammy?

Top 10 hair transplant doctors: Surgeons redefining modern hair restoration

Top 10 hair transplant doctors: Surgeons redefining modern hair restoration

From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army

From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight

Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs

Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan

CONSUMER CONNECT

CONSUMER CONNECT

LMIL outlines multi-state investment roadmap following strategic engagements at World Economic Forum Davos-Klosters 2026

"Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, MD of Lords Mark industries Ltd, signing with CM and other states representatives multiple MOUs at World Economic forum Davos-Klosters,, Switzerland.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

LMIL outlines multi-state investment roadmap following strategic engagements at World Economic Forum Davos-Klosters 2026
Domestic production, healthcare access and clean energy are the national priorities in India that are shifting to an expeditory execution stage, with states actively pursuing investible and future ready-infrastructure. Following this change, the Mark Industries Limited is gearing itself towards becoming a long-term private sector player in facilitating this change.

After being a participant at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos - Klosters, Switzerland, through strategic engagements, with its Managing Director, Mr Sachidanand Upadhyay. The company has a multi-state investment roadmap on clean energy, healthcare, and manufacturing. Such plans in different stages of Expression of Interest (EOI), Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and at an advanced stage are indicators of the Lord Marks desire to play a significant role in the next stage of infrastructure-led development in India.

Lord Marks has signed an MoU with Government of Maharashtra in two projects with approximate investment totaling 225 crore. The former is affordable medical and healthcare infrastructure, which is an investment of 150 crore with Project planned to start in May 2026 and be completed within 3-4 years. The program would bring about and realize Rs 500 crore in yearly revenue.

The second project is connected with manufacturing and medical equipment, which is to be established in Mahape and Nagpur, which is proposed to be invested 75 crore, as well as Project is set to start in September of 2026 and is planned to complete in the next 2 years. The project will yield an estimated 300 crore revenues annually.

The company has entered into MoUs with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in three projects.

• The project of the Green Hydrogen, having the proposed investment of 1000 Crore, will begin in December 2026 and it will conclude in the next 3 years along with having its JU Partner.

• The Solar Rooftop and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) program, which will also require a proposed investment of 1000 Crore, will start in September 2026 and will also involve its JU Partner and will be completed within the next 3 years.The revenue will be estimated later.

Also, it is planned to start an Affordable Healthcare Diagnostics project based on a PPP model, proposed investment is 300 Cr, which is set to start in July 2026 and is planned to close in the next 2 years.

Uttar Pradesh projects are projected to result in large and repetitive revenue streams in the course of their operations with the clean energy and healthcare infrastructure demand being long-term. With the initial nature of these plans and the dynamic nature of project constructions, the firm is likely to bring in 700-800 crores of revenue every year.

Lords Mark has also signed an Expression of Interest with the Government of Kerala which is non-binding to see the possibility of investments of about 100 Cr in the medical and healthcare sector. The proposed project will start in July 2026 and would be completed in the next 2 years and would have estimated annual revenues of 200 Cr.

The company has already been in high talks with the Government of Assam over a medical infrastructure project where a large amount of investment is under discussion and the annual revenues of the project are likely to be around ₹200 Cr.

All these efforts make Lords Mark Industries a diversified infrastructure and manufacturing platform that is built into the priorities of energy transition and healthcare enhancement in India.

The company is developing by collaborating with state governments in areas of the mission:

• Credibility by the institution using the trust of the public-sector.

• Long-term revenue presence pegged on vital services.

• Scalable asset solutions in clean energy and healthcare.

• Growth through employment, strengthening a policy alignment.

Regarding the developments, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lords Mark Industries Limited commented: Scalability of platforms in clean energy and healthcare is what we have been doing at Davos. Such initiatives will enhance our visibility of growth in the long run and have a significant contribution to the creation of employment and development of the infrastructure in the regions. We are proud to be on the road to self-sustainability and as we move on, we have harnessed local talent and resources to create a strong economy in India.

The firm has been pursuing a balanced and gradual capital implementation policy to finance its investment plan. The financing will be done using internal accruals, selective infusion of equity in the form of rights issue, project linked debt, and platform consistent with the Global foreign direct investment (FDI). Such a diversified structure facilitates the timely execution and the balance sheet strength. Each and every project is scheduled to be done within a 23 year delivery window. Lord Marks by sequencing the investments by milestones and ramping revenue aims to gradually depend on operating cash flows and the portfolio of initiatives altogether should create more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in various states.

Note: The revenue here is determined by the completion of the project and government policy on the same.

To get to know more visit: http://www.lordsmark.com/

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

