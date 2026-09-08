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Lakbima News begins a new chapter as an independent digital publication

Lakbima News is entering the uncharted waters of Sri Lanka's digital media landscape, announcing plans for a new independently run online publication powered by what has come to be known as Lakbima News and the long-associated lakbimanews.lk.

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Prakash Chand\

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 11:51 AM IST

Lakbima News begins a new chapter as an independent digital publication
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Lakbima News is entering the uncharted waters of Sri Lanka's digital media landscape, announcing plans for a new independently run online publication powered by what has come to be known as Lakbima News and the long-associated lakbimanews.lk.

Lakbima News is named for an English language weekly newspaper starting in 2007, the first owned by Sumathi Newspapers (Pvt) Ltd.

The Sri Lankan Department of Government Information in its Guide to Media 2017 lists Lakbima Newspaper (Pvt) Ltd. and records www.lakbimanews.lk as its website.

This includes an account of the history of Lakbima Newspapers, and the launch in 2007 of its English-language publication, LakbimaNews [en], from independent investigations conducted for Media Ownership Monitor by Verité Research and Global Media Registry.

Ravidu Mario Weerakoon is the Editor-in-Chief & Owner for the current digital operation. With experience in logistics, e-commerce, tourism and entrepreneurship, Weerakoon has previously built businesses specifically targeted at a more international and digitally connected audience.

Prior to entering media, Weerakoon was the founder of Surf2Ship, a cross-border shopping and shipping platform. Business and technology publications like YourStory have featured his work as an entrepreneur

Weerakoon has further diversified into Sri Lanka's tourism market through Ceylon Lodge, which serves as a hostel and social accommodation property in Negombo & hostel near the airport.

Indian media have widely covered the Ceylon Lodge venture, for example doing a February 2026 story that looks at Weerakoon's shift from technology and digital business to tourism and developing the property as an international traveller social hub.

This acquisition marks Weerakoon's latest digital play, focusing this time on journalism and news.

Lakbima News is being developed as a digital first publication with a coverage on Sri Lankan affairs, business, technology, science, sports, entertainment, lifestyle and international developments.

The editorial policy delineates standards such as accuracy, verifiability, citation, correction and r differences between news and opinion.

The new operation is run separately and is different than the historical corporate-controlled arm of Lakbima News, which published a weekly. The aim is to create a new digital newsroom but still keep the identity from Lakbima News.

Weerakoon says, “We want Lakbima News to be a modern digital newsroom that understands how news is being consumed today. It is aimed at taking their recognition associated with the Lakbima News brand and to harmonise it with innovation”

While expanding its digital operation, the publication has created targeted editorial and media contacts as well as a contributor network.

The relaunch comes at a time when the media environment is still moving into digital consumption in Sri Lanka, with more readers accessing aggregate news sources through websites, search engines and social platforms.

Lakbima News aims to further broaden its editorial footprint and contributor network as the publication matures — with a long-term goal of creating an established digital news outlet that appeals to local audiences in Sri Lanka, abroad among diaspora communities, and to international consumers of content about Sri Lanka.

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