Intelligence of Matter: Sree Krishna Pillarisetti on Designing and Making

Sree Krishna Pillarisetti combines experimentation in material, product design and brand thinking into one unique practice that amplifies each component. An Indian product designer and bio-fabrication specialist is driven by one fundamental question: how new materials could evolve into tangible, understandable, usable and accessible products?

Sree Krishna Pillarisetti combines experimentation in material, product design and brand thinking into one unique practice that amplifies each component. An Indian product designer and bio-fabrication specialist is driven by one fundamental question: how new materials could evolve into tangible, understandable, usable and accessible products?

The question is at the heart of Soft-pixel, the project that made Pillarisetti a laureate of the 2026 European Product Design Award. A camera was developed based on the research that Pillarisetti conducted while creating Soft-Drive – the biodegradable data-storage device with mycelium enclosure. The project was realized in collaboration with S9XY LLC and Genspace. Soft-pixel is going to be shown for the first time as a part of the Genspace exhibition "Source Materials" during NYC Climate Week. Soft-Drive was shown at International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) in New York and later became the Silver laureate of the 2026 NY Product Design Awards. Soft-Drive received recognition from Dezeen, Yanko Design and MaterialDistrict websites.

Pillarisetti's practice, however, has never been confined to biomaterials alone. Pillarisetti works on branding, packaging, product development and commercial design, thus providing himself with the opportunity to analyze the object not only from the point of view of materiality or form. In his work at Idealoft, Pillarisetti designed consumer-oriented projects for Levi’s India, Unsweetened Beauty and The Conscious Baker brands, while through S9XY LLC he combined independent product development with biofabrication. The commercial experience gives him the ability to approach his experimental projects in the context of the necessity to make their purpose understandable for those encountering the object. The BioArtist residency at Genspace in New York allowed him to continue this approach in the field of sustainable consumer electronics. Collaboration with Circular Economy Manufacturing, Particle Studios, Mushroom Queens and Circular Economy Manufacturing gave him the chance to get closer to fabrication and production in which the ideas about materials are tested against the challenges of making. All these projects show the designer's interest in the whole life of the product – how it is conceptualized, manufactured, communicated and comprehended. The recent recognition of his work on Soft-pixel, as well as his selection as a design critic for LaGuardia's Industrial Design Capstone course, give the unique opportunity to take a closer look at his practice and the interconnection of branding, materials and manufacturing in it.

Q1: The victory of Soft-pixel at the 2026 European Product Design Award is now one of the defining recent achievements of your international reputation. After Soft-Drive has received recognition at the ICFF exhibition and the NY Product Design Awards, what does this European honor mean for the wider context of your design practice?

The recognition of my work on an international level is extremely valuable for me because Soft-pixel is a result of the materials' research that I have been developing during the last few years. At the same time, I have never intended to create work for awards. I care much less about the success of the project than about the possibility of it to become an understandable and functional object that people can actually use.

Q2: The European Product Design Award aims at international product and industrial designers whose works demonstrate creativity, functionality and innovation. As an Indian designer who operates between New York and India, how important is it for you that Soft-pixel will be evaluated on an international platform and not just on one particular design market?

It is very hard to define today's design with the help of geography. The materials that we use and the environmental issues that we are responding to are all interconnected. The international recognition of my project shows me that the ideas behind Soft-pixel can be successfully communicated to a wider audience.

The Indian background also influences my approach to design. I have grown up surrounded by a completely different attitude to the objects and reuse than the one I saw later in New York. The instinct of working within limitations and finding value in the available resources always finds its place in my projects, even in such contemporary objects as camera.

Q3: Your previous project Soft-Drive was a biodegradable personal data storage device made with mycelium and reportedly achieved approximately 29 percent lower embodied energy per terabyte than conventional cloud storage systems. How did this project help you to define yourself as a designer with an approach to sustainability and technology?

Soft-Drive appeared after I started wondering about the reasons why the physical objects associated with digital technologies are still based on materials and manufacturing processes that are impossible to get rid of responsibly. I did not want to create a conventional electronic product and then simply replace the enclosure material. The construction, thermal performance and user experience had to fit each other. This work has taught me that sustainability cannot be just an additional story about the object. If you want people to pay attention to these materials, the object should work.

It is now one of the central aspects of my design practice.

Q4: Soft-Drive received a nomination for SaloneSatellite at the Salone del Mobile in Milan, was showcased at ICFF in New York, and won the Silver award at the 2026 NY Product Design Awards in two nominations. How do these successes change the way people perceive your work?

I think that these moments bring validation from outside of your environment. The fact that the work you have been developing for many years gets showcased internationally and then is recognized by different juries gives you the understanding that the work communicates with people who were not involved in its creation.

These moments have been inspiring for me, but they also increase my criticism towards what I create. Recognition is not the purpose for me. It sets higher standards for myself because more people start paying attention to my work.

Q5: Your practice is unique because it transcends different industries. At Mushroom Queens in New York, you redesigned mycelium grow bags for Lion's Mane mushrooms, increased the yield by nine percent, reduced substrate preparation time and improved the sterilizer capacity. Why does this kind of production system work matter for your identity as a designer?

At the mushroom farm, you are faced with the abundance of materials and production constraints every day. When you change something, you find out right away whether it works. Increasing the Lion's Mane yield by nine percent or reducing the time needed to prepare the substrate might not look like a typical project for an industrial designer, but these decisions directly influence the producers and the capacity of the production system. I really enjoy that because it forces design to prove itself.

Q6: Your experiments with S9XY LLC and Particle Studios included resin-crete systems, bio-resins, lime composites and mycelium growth systems, including work to translate cedar waste from Nebraska into building-scale composite materials. Why do you choose waste streams as design resources?

There is always much more to a waste stream than the material itself. It can tell you a lot about the system from which it came. Working with the cedar waste from Nebraska was not an attempt to disguise the material and give it a false appearance. I wanted to discover its properties and determine which applications would be appropriate for them.

Mycelium is another resource I approach in the same manner – I prefer to start with the existing material and ask myself what it could become rather than forcing the material into a preconceived shape.

Q7: Your experiences at Circular Economy Manufacturing on Governor’s Island involved processes such as shredding of recycled plastics, using a rotational moulder and more. How has hands-on manufacturing informed your design judgment?

Manufacturing has changed my design process dramatically. When you operate a fabrication process yourself, you quickly understand that sometimes a seemingly insignificant decision in a design can create much bigger problems when it comes to manufacturing.

Hands-on manufacturing has taught me to respect the knowledge of the fabricators and technicians, as much as their experience remains outside the CAD models.

Designing something digitally and manufacturing it physically has become one of the strongest aspects of my practice.

Q8: As the technical consultant at Parsons School of Design you provided services in more than 1,500 appointments, experimental fabrication workshops, mycelium workshops, guest critiques and research support. How has being at a major design institution affected your own practice?

Working at Parsons kept me surrounded by people trying to understand making and it is one of the best parts of it.

When helping someone to understand why their prototype failed or how a particular material behaves, you test your own understanding as well.

I work with people from very different disciplines, so I am always open to different approaches to the same material and the same tool. This environment has taught me to question my assumptions and to learn through someone else's process.

Q9: The selection of you as the design critic for LaGuardia’s Industrial Design Capstone Spring 2026 puts you in the position of evaluating and guiding the design projects. What are the key criteria for you as a design critic?

First of all, it is important for me to understand what the intention behind the project is. It is possible to design an excellent object, but if the intentions behind it are not clear, it becomes hard to evaluate if the decisions are correct.

After that, I look at the material choices and form, determining if the form supports the system. But critique should not be about redesigning the project according to your own tastes. The most valuable criticism is the one which helps someone to better understand their own project and provide enough perspective to make decisions independently.

Q10: Your commercial work in India included establishing Merchster within Idealoft, Tic Tac Toe 2.0 design, figurines for the cultural pop-up in Bengaluru, packaging for Unsweetened Beauty mentioned in Vogue India's article, brand systems for The Conscious Baker and campaign assets for Levi's India. How do these projects relate to your work in bio-fabrication and sustainable design?

I do not view my commercial work and material research as two separate areas of activity. Regardless of the type of the project I work on, I still try to determine the whole system behind the object – who it is for, how it is going to be produced and why it deserves to exist.

In India I got great experience of market and cultural communication, as the projects often had to address very diverse audience. This experience is still present in my experimental work now – I want the new materials to move beyond galleries and laboratories, so it is extremely valuable for me to understand how products get to the market. The great example is mushroom rancher jerky where I am producing and branding the yield from mycelium production.

Q11: Tic Tac Toe 2.0 took a classic game and turned it into a modern design object. Why did you choose to revisit something so familiar?

I enjoyed the idea of starting with something familiar to people.

Tic Tac Toe game is very simple, so it provided me with the opportunity to concentrate on the object itself and on the interactions people have with it. I wanted it to be tactile, playful and visually interesting enough to exist as an object on a desk.

While developing Tic Tac Toe 2.0, I thought about how the change in form, materials and interactions can bring freshness to the familiar experience.

This concept appears quite often in my work. I enjoy taking something people already know and trying to make them look at it in a new way.

Q12: Your work has been featured in various global publications such as Dezeen, Yanko Design, MaterialDistrict, Biofuels Digest, Business Standard, Vogue and others. How is the visibility through media important for a sustainable materials designer?

Media visibility is important because it provides an idea with the opportunity to reach people who might never see the actual object.

It becomes particularly important for material research because people first have to see and imagine such a possibility for something like mycelium to be used in electronics.

The media coverage of the project Soft-Drive helped to introduce it to people who would not be able to see it otherwise. But media visibility becomes valuable only if there is substance under it. The material and research still have to work when somebody starts asking the questions.

Q13: Considering Soft-pixel's 2026 European Product Design Award, nomination of Soft-Drive for SaloneSatellite, presentation at ICFF and NY Product Design Awards recognition, your residency at Genspace and your production work in New York and India, what would you say about your practice now?

I would describe my practice as an attempt to make experimental material ideas usable for consumers through product development and branding.

I enjoy the research, but I do not want to stop at the stage of samples in the laboratory. I want to know what happens with this research when it becomes an actual product and somebody has to live with it.

Much of my work sits between research and production. And I find this intersection to be the most interesting source of problems.

I want the designs to be tested, handled and improved because it is in this process that I learn the most from it.

Q14: For the Indian readers who follow your recognition internationally, what message would you have about the place of Indian designers in the global product design today?

I think that Indian designers have a very valuable perspective to contribute to the global design right now.

Many of us grow up surrounded by adaptation and inventive ways to work in certain conditions. We acquire the material intelligence which becomes valuable now when design has to take the resources seriously.

It becomes important for me to see that the work inspired by this environment could feel comfortable in the international design spaces while remaining true to its background.

I think that Indian designers become active participants in the global design discussion.