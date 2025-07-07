Indian AI engineer’s solution for small businesses gains repute On US uptake demonstration

AI engineer Aby Abraham from Bangalore created QuickresponderAI to help small businesses respond to leads instantly, solving a major global inefficiency. His solution, now supporting thousands of businesses worldwide, showcases India's rising impact in global digital transformation. Ask Cha

A wonderful solution to the gaps in small business operations is transforming thousands of businesses across several markets, thus emphasizing the budding Indian ability of solving business problems at an international level.

Aby Abraham, an AI engineer from Bangalore India, found a mark of brilliance in the pages of Harvard Business Review - a study aptly titled “The Short Life of Online Sales Leads.” The study indicated that businesses all over the world could be losing millions of dollars because of delays in responding to online sales leads. A response to an online lead within 5 minutes amplifies the chances of conversion 100 times; most, however, respond after 42 hours, and really, a quarter of them never respond at all!

"The numbers were staggering across all markets we studied," said Abraham. "Small businesses globally were haemorrhaging opportunities simply because they couldn't respond fast enough."

After this revelation, Abraham developed an AI application to respond swiftly to customers for the small business. Launched as a pilot test in the US, QuickresponderAI now services thousands of mom-and-pop shops from local-hire restaurants to service providers in various regions and thus are given a fighting chance against the big guys through instant intelligent customer engagement assistance.

While it is huge for the small-scale ones, it matters too little when considered at the macro levels. From small industries contributing trillions to the global economy every year, late responses to customers from their end have been one big inefficiency plaguing markets across the world.

"So this is the growing trend of Indian technical talent fixing very critical gaps in international markets. Unlike the classical path powered by venture capitalists, his hath actually gone organic, driven by word of mouth on referrals from happy business owners, many of whom have recorded revenue increase in some cases as high as double," says Abraham.

"This isn't just about technology—it's about economic empowerment globally," Abraham explains. "Small businesses are the backbone of every economy, but they've been left behind in the digital revolution."

His stretch target is to reach one million businesses worldwide to create what he calls an "AI-powered foundation" where no customer inquiry will go unanswered-a great testament of India's growing presence in driving global digital transformation.