India's IP Opportunity: Why Utility Patents Could Help MSMEs Protect And Commercialise Innovation

Alternate headline option: Why India's Innovation Push May Need A New Approach To Intellectual Property: Roshan Agarwal Advocates Utility Patents

India's innovation story is increasingly measured through patent filings, but Roshan Agarwal, founder and IP expert at Siddhast, believes the bigger question is what happens after an innovation is protected. At the First IP Capital Symposium in New Delhi, he called for a utility patent framework to help MSMEs and grassroots innovators protect incremental innovations and take them towards commercialisation.

At a conference in New Delhi focused on intellectual property financing, one question stood out - what happens to India's grass root innovation and Jugaads?

For Roshan Agarwal, founder and IP expert at Siddhast, this is an important part of India's innovation challenge. Speaking at the First IP Capital Symposium at Constitution Club, New Delhi, Mr Agarwal called for the mission-mode adoption of a utility patent framework in India, particularly to make IP protection more accessible to MSMEs and grassroots innovators working on technological improvements.

Not every innovation is a breakthrough invention. A business may improve an existing machine, develop a more efficient process, modify a technical product or find a practical solution to an existing problem. Such improvements may not represent a major technological leap, but can still have commercial value.

This is where utility patents could have a role to play. Countries including China, Japan, Germany and France have mechanisms to protect certain forms of incremental technical innovation. Mr Agarwal believes India could consider a similar framework, particularly for innovators for whom the conventional patent route may be expensive or time-consuming.

The objective is not simply to increase patent numbers. It is to reduce the distance between innovation, protection and commercialisation.

Beyond Patent Counts

India's growing patent activity is often seen as a sign of its expanding innovation ecosystem. But filing numbers alone do not indicate whether an Intellectual property eventually got financed, mortgaged, valued and licensed. That was another key theme at the symposium.

S. B. Dangayach founder Innovative Thought Forum emphasised the importance of moving beyond patent numbers towards know-how transfer, process standardisation and licensing.

A patent, in this sense, is only one stage of the innovation journey. Its economic value emerges when the underlying technology is used, transferred, licensed or commercialised. The issue is particularly relevant for MSMEs, which frequently develop practical improvements but may have fewer resources than larger companies to navigate complex IP systems.

A shorter-term, lower-cost utility patent mechanism, proponents argue, could give such businesses another route to protect innovations and explore their commercial potential.

When IP Becomes A Business Asset

The symposium also focused on a broader shift taking place in the business world, the growing importance of intangible assets.

For many modern businesses, value is no longer represented only by factories, machinery, land or other physical assets. Patents, trademarks, proprietary processes, trade secrets, brand equity and internally developed know-how can also form an important part of a company's value. This raises the possibility of treating intellectual property not merely as a legal protection mechanism, but as a business asset that can be identified, valued and potentially used to support financing.

The discussions at the symposium explored mechanisms through which IP and other intangible assets could potentially be leveraged in areas such as venture funding and private equity.

Linking IP With India's Innovation Ambitions

The conversation also took on a wider economic dimension during Mr Agarwal's address.

Marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, he called for greater focus on innovation, technology creation, research and development and intellectual property, rather than relying primarily on traditional physical assets such as gold.

The argument connects with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat, where economic strength is supported not only by physical infrastructure but also by domestic technology, knowledge and intellectual capital.

For India's innovation ecosystem, the question is therefore not only how many patents the country produces, but how effectively those innovations reach the market and contribute to economic activity.

A Push To Improve India's Innovation Position

The utility patent proposal has received support from organisations involved in science, intellectual property and innovation advocacy, including the Swadeshi Science Movement of India, NIPO, The Indian IPR Foundation, Innovative Thought Forum and IPReporter.

The discussion is also connected to India's position on the Global Innovation Index (GII). Strengthening that position could involve not only increasing innovation activity, but creating stronger mechanisms for protecting, financing and commercialising intellectual property.

The next chapter has already been scheduled. Organisers have announced that the Second IP Capital Symposium will be held on September 17, 2027, continuing discussions around intellectual property, financing and commercialisation.

For Mr Agarwal, the challenge is ultimately about moving beyond the patent document itself.

India has entrepreneurs, researchers, engineers and millions of MSMEs developing practical solutions every day. The challenge is building an IP ecosystem that helps more of those ideas become products, businesses and commercially valuable assets.

In that sense, the patent may not be the finish line. It could be where the commercial journey begins.

About Roshan Agarwal

Roshan Agarwal is the founder and an IP expert at Siddhast. His work focuses on intellectual property and the role of IP strategy in helping businesses identify, protect and commercialise intangible assets.

At the First IP Capital Symposium, Mr Agarwal advocated greater attention towards utility patents and incremental innovation, particularly as a potential mechanism to support MSMEs and grassroots innovators.