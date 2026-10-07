How Oxysure Delivers Advanced Oxygen Concentrators at Competitive Prices: The Business Model Behind It

The price of an oxygen concentrator is affected by many other things apart from just the price of its components. Distribution, international transportation charges, import-related expenses, and even warehouse expenses are some things that can affect the price.

The price of an oxygen concentrator is affected by many other things apart from just the price of its components. Distribution, international transportation charges, import-related expenses, and even warehouse expenses are some things that can affect the price.

However, for Indian producers, some of these costs can be structured in a completely different way. The company called Oxysure, which is a brand name of the respiratory care products of Indian origin, offers an example of how the company can use different cost structure.

This strategy does not essentially involve stripping certain features from the product. Rather, it involves lowering certain costs that arise between production and the final consumer.

1. Direct to Consumer (D2C) Distribution

Distribution is one of the elements that affect the ultimate cost of medical devices.

Typically, a conventional channel of distribution includes manufacturers, importers/national distributors, regional distributors, dealers, and retailers prior to the end product reaching the consumer. Every entity has its costs of operation and a margin is required for the function performed by it.

The Oxysure product uses the direct-to-consumer approach for its sales process. This is because using fewer intermediaries between the business and the consumer enables them to have more control over the price and the consumer interaction.

A shorter distribution chain would also minimize costs incurred as a result of having different levels of inventory management, sales and distribution.

With regard to the medical device, there is another implication of the D2C approach, which is that the manufacturer can get feedback from its customers without having to relay all information through the distribution chain.

2. Manufacture in India

Manufacturing location may also play a role in the economics of the end-product medical device.

In the case that an oxygen concentrator is shipped from its production place to the importing country, then the landed cost may cover costs such as freight, insurance, and import taxes, besides the cost price from the manufacturer.

The manufacturing of goods in India helps to eliminate or reduce some of these costs as the product is not involved in the same supply chain as an exported good.

The emphasis of Oxysure on producing the goods in India thus becomes important not only because of local production, but also for logistics reasons.

However, the real benefit in terms of cost savings will depend on the product, its components, production arrangements, and taxes or duties. Nevertheless, manufacturing in-house gives manufacturers a chance to structure their cost savings differently from brands that import machines.

Local manufacturing may also help to facilitate a closer working relationship between the company and its manufacturing and quality control processes at home.

3. Direct Service from the Company Rather than Traditional Third Party

Post-sale services are additional costs that are often ignored while comparing prices of medical equipment.

Brand names using the services of third parties through service networks usually have to factor in the cost of the margins on the external service providers’ side. The cost may be part of the economics of the product eventually.

Oxysure uses its own service centers, which means that they are operated directly by the firm. The home services business of Oxysure is also run by their own people.

This enables the business to have more control over the delivery of service and how the technicians will deal with customers.

Regarding cost implications, internal service operation can also help save the cost of creating an additional service margin for third parties in the service model itself. While how significant the saving would be depends entirely upon the efficiencies of the internal service structure of the organization, it is one more way in which costs can be controlled within the business model.

4. Concentrating on the Cost Structure Instead of Just Reducing Features

There are two general approaches to competing on the basis of price: either reduce the cost of production, or reduce the cost surrounding the product.

The latter approach could prove particularly useful for businesses dealing with equipment.

While not using the fewer features and lower specifications route to get to the desired price level, the manufacturer may consider distribution and logistics, manufacturing and service costs.

Oxysure’s business model includes the following components: local production, direct selling, and after-sales services managed by the company.

The aim is not always to produce the least expensive item on the market. Rather, this model enables one to cut down on some of the extra expenses that can arise between production and the consumer.

5. Less Middlemen Means More Control

The dealings between a manufacturer of medical devices and their customers do not stop after selling the product. Oxygen concentrators are meant to be used for long periods of time, thus installation, maintenance, and after-sales services become relevant aspects of ownership.

A business model with reduced number of intermediaries can help the company become visible in the whole process.

In the case of Oxysure, the business model can be summarized as:

Manufacturing → Brand → Customer

And for services:

Company → Own Services Team → Customer

It’s unlike an arrangement where manufacturing, distribution, retailing, and services are done by different companies.

This does not just come down to the issue of cost. Having direct control may also permit the business to make its own decisions regarding process services, gather feedback, and identify any repeated issues.

Implications for the Final Cost

These individual factors, alone, do not ensure a reduction in the cost of the oxygen concentrator. Even manufacturing the product in the local market is associated with operational costs such as manufacturing, quality control, parts, labor and others.

The benefit lies in considering the whole cost structure together.

The D2C approach can eliminate layers in distribution. Manufacturing in the local market can cut some import and international logistics costs. Service by the company itself can reduce dependency on external service margins.

By using these components together, there are more possibilities for the manufacturer to influence the costs that exist outside the product proper.

A More General Change in the Indian Respiratory Health Industry

The concept employed by Oxysure represents a general opportunity for Indian medical devices firms.

Since many health care products will be produced locally, firms will be able to create supply chain networks based on the Indian economy as opposed to relying on imports of the final product. Meanwhile, online transactions will enable manufacturers to have direct contact with consumers without having to depend on a physical retail network.

In the case of goods like oxygen concentrators, this may be especially important since the purchasing decision may involve more than just the price; it may include things like services offered, warranties, replacement parts, and maintenance.

Thus, consumers who will be comparing Oxysure oxygen concentrators can take into account these criteria as well.

The example of Oxysure demonstrates how manufacturing, distribution, and service decisions can affect the economics of respiratory care equipment.

However, for the consumers, the key point is still the complete proposition that takes into account all the product’s specifications, quality, warranty, and price.

In essence, the company’s approach provides an example of how competitive pricing may be achieved; this can be accomplished not by just focusing on lowering the cost of producing the product itself, but by examining the entire chain of production and cutting away unnecessary links.

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