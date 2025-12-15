Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Leads Global Practitioners Through a Life-Changing 10-Day Retreat

Awaken 2025 in Rishikesh united seekers from 15+ countries for a 10-day Himalayan Siddhaa immersion, offering deep yogic practices, meditation, and conscious living guided by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. Rooted in ancient Himalayan wisdom, the retreat emphasized practical spirituality.

The Awaken 2025 ended with immense spiritual zeal in Rishikesh wherein 15 plus countries sent their seekers to take a transformational 10 days immersion under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Yoga Master, Spiritual Guru, Author, Columnist and Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa. The spiritual retreat united the world practitioners on the shores of the holy Ganges and provided them with the experience of the journey by yoga, Himalayan wisdom, profound meditative practices, and conscious life under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. The incident was such strong fusion of cultures, wills, and self-enlightenment as it was supporting the ancient heritage of Rishikesh as the spiritual capital of the world.

https://www.instagram.com/aksharyoga/

You come from a rare and revered Himalayan Siddhaa lineage. For audiences unfamiliar with this tradition, how does this ancient background shape your approach to yoga and inner sciences, and in what ways does it differ from contemporary yogic teachings seen around the world?

The Himalayan Siddhaa lineage developed over generations of masters who worked with remarkable precision on the human system, in an environment shaped by discipline, silence and direct observation of nature. Over centuries, a dedicated community refined a system that embraced yoga, spirituality, lifestyle, human conduct and inner evolution.

This knowledge includes the entire spectrum of yogic sciences — asana, pranayama, dharana, dhyana, samadhi and mantra japa — and takes each of these to their deepest level. The focus has always been on enhancing human capability and wellbeing in a balanced and integrated manner.

Much of this wisdom remained protected in the mountains for generations, preserved through lived experience rather than theory. Today, as society evolves, this ancient science is re-emerging. As people explore it, they begin to recognise the depth that distinguishes it from many contemporary approaches to yoga seen around the world.

The requirement now is to make this knowledge accessible in a form that people can understand clearly, adopt comfortably and benefit from meaningfully.

One of the defining aspects of this lineage is that the knowledge grows with the seeker. As awareness deepens, guidance deepens. This refined and evolving approach is what differentiates the Himalayan Siddhaa system from modern interpretations of yoga.

This lineage treats yoga as a complete inner science. With time, the practitioner moves from the physical to the subtle, from effort to realisation. That progression defines the essence of the Himalayan Siddhaa tradition.

Rishikesh has long been associated with spiritual pursuit, yet you’ve selected it with clear intentionality for this 10-day immersion. What is it about the elemental forces of the Himalayas and the vibrational presence of the Ganges that makes this region such a potent catalyst for deep inner transformation?

Rishikesh offers conditions that naturally support inner work — the Himalayas, the Ganga, the sattvik environment and the silence that surrounds the region. These forces create stability in the mind, depth in breath and clarity in awareness.

Here, the practitioner aligns with nature rather than resisting it. Practices of self-inquiry and introspection (aatma manthan) unfold effortlessly, allowing one to reflect on identity, purpose and direction. The Ganga’s vibrational field elevates meditation and strengthens transformation, while the Himalayan presence awakens inner intelligence to move beyond survival patterns.

Rishikesh supports the practice and expands its transformative reach. The environment becomes a partner in training, enabling the practitioner to experience yoga in its deeper, more transformative dimension.

In today’s world, spirituality often feels distant or abstract for many people. How do you define the purpose of a spiritual path in a way that is practical, grounded, and relevant to the rising stress, anxiety, and instability of modern life?

Spirituality supports the responsibilities a person holds toward family, work and society. When life is faced with stress or uncertainty, yogic principles create stability, clarity and emotional strength, allowing the individual to grow rather than collapse under pressure.

Human life progresses in layers. When responsibilities at the current level are fulfilled with awareness, a person gains the capacity to move to the next level of evolution. This progression requires both material efficiency and spiritual alignment working together.

Yoga and spiritual training connect the body, mind and energies. As these energies are channelled correctly, awareness expands and the direction of life becomes clear. Techniques used in this training open the internal energy systems just as opening the lid of a container allows the water to flow freely. When these channels are open, growth in both material and spiritual dimensions becomes natural.

In this way, spirituality becomes practical — offering clarity, resilience and purpose in everyday life while preparing the individual for higher stages of their journey.

Many retreats include yoga and meditation, but not all create profound inner shifts. From your perspective, what core elements—beyond physical postures—are essential for an immersive programme to truly transform one’s consciousness rather than simply offer relaxation?

An immersive programme must work beyond relaxation and involve every dimension of the practitioner. The physical body remains significant because it is the foundation through which self-transformation unfolds. When the body becomes disciplined, strong and sattvic, it supports stability of mind and clarity of perception.

Alongside physical training, food holds key importance. The chemistry of food influences energy, clarity and emotional steadiness. When food nurtures the system, it prepares the practitioner for deeper states of awareness.

Equally essential is mental steadiness. A centred and balanced mind supports the maturation of inner understanding. This steadiness allows spiritual insights to integrate, rather than remain temporary experiences.

The environment is another important factor. When the surroundings support inward focus, the practitioner connects more easily to subtler layers of consciousness.

When physical discipline, food chemistry, mental steadiness and a supportive environment come together, the programme creates a space where the practitioner evolves and experiences a genuine shift in consciousness.

This retreat introduces participants to the powerful discipline of Siddha Abhyaas. What distinguishes this practice from other yogic methods, and how does it support deeper healing, self-awareness, and energetic awakening?

Siddha Abhyaas is a refined discipline from the Siddhaa tradition, shared to support human wellbeing, strength and clarity. It provides a structured system through which the body gains resilience, the mind becomes steadier and the internal energy awakens.

Its uniqueness comes from its completeness. It is a scientific method that works simultaneously on physical structure, breath intelligence and subtle energy flow. Each sequence and breathing pattern is designed with precision to shift physiology and activate inner potential.

A central component is the Golden Arch, where the alignment of the spine, breath and posture activates the body’s healing capacities. The spine becomes more energized and stable, supporting the nervous system, organ health and overall vitality. As awareness and energy rise through the spine, the practitioner experiences increased clarity, emotional steadiness and inner strength.

When this system is practised consistently over 3–4 weeks, many experiences visible shifts in health, focus and self-awareness. The practice also opens deeper perception, allowing the practitioner to recognise innate patterns and evolve toward higher functioning.

Siddha Abhyaas awakens dormant energies and supports growth at every level — physical, mental and spiritual — making it one of the most transformative disciplines within the Himalayan tradition.

Participants from more than 15 countries have joined this programme. What universal qualities within the Himalayan teachings enable them to resonate across cultures, belief systems, and personal backgrounds so effortlessly?

Participants come from many cultures — Japanese, Taiwanese, Italian, French and others — yet they align effortlessly because the purpose is the same: to evolve the human mind and discover higher clarity. When the intention is sincere and the heart is ready to learn, barriers of culture, language or background naturally dissolve.

Himalayan teachings resonate globally because they address universal aspects of human life — clarity of mind, refinement of awareness and disciplined growth. These qualities are not limited by caste, colour or belief; they simply require sincerity and participation.

As practitioners train, they begin to experience how universal energies respond to intention. They observe that the same principles governing growth, transformation and awareness apply to everyone, regardless of origin. This creates a sense of unity and belonging.

Participants mindfully undertake the practices, refine their skills and develop their consciousness. When challenges arise, they engage with them and emerge stronger. The Himalayas offer knowledge that meets every individual at their level and supports them to rise toward higher functioning. That is what makes these teachings truly universal.

Yoga today has expanded into countless global interpretations. As a guardian of an ancient Siddhaa lineage, how do you see the essence of yoga evolving in the modern era? And what is your vision for where the global yoga movement must move over the coming decade?

Around the world, yoga appears in many forms. The essence remains steady, just as a diamond retains its value wherever it is placed. Those who understand its depth recognise that yoga is a science of strengthening human potential.

The Himalayan approach respects every sincere effort toward growth. What matters is intention, awareness and a commitment to refine the human system. When practice aligns with these principles, it carries the true spirit of yoga.

India, especially through AYUSH, preserves ancient sciences such as Yoga, Siddha systems, Ayurveda and Naturopathy. These streams connect at the root level and support wellbeing in a holistic manner. This recognition ensures their relevance for future generations.

In the coming decade, yoga will progress toward greater depth. Its role will be to stabilize the mind, awaken inner intelligence and support higher functioning. The global movement will evolve from form to essence, helping individuals grow in strength, clarity and consciousness.

You frequently guide seekers toward experiencing a state of bliss, or Anandohum. For someone who may be skeptical or searching for practical, tangible outcomes, how would you describe this state and its relevance to everyday life?

Anandohum is the truthful state of life that Akshar Yoga Kendraa trains seekers to experience with discipline. In every situation—earning or not earning, working or resting, living in comfort or in simplicity—the real measure of life is the state of one’s mind.

Imagine two people in the rain. One lives in luxury yet feels heavy, restless and closed to the moment. Another sits in a small hut, enjoying the fragrance of the wet earth, the sound of the rain and the freshness in the air. Externally their lives differ, yet the one who remains inwardly joyful has touched the essence of Anandohum.

This state is a prayer, a message and a training. It teaches the human system to stay aligned with inner joy while fulfilling material and social responsibilities. When a person understands Anandohum and allows this experience to permeate daily life, they begin to grasp the true nature of existence, human birth and spirituality.

The Himalayas stand as a symbol of eternal wisdom. If you were to distill your lineage’s teachings into one essential message that the world urgently needs today, what would that message be?

The Himalayas have always been the seat of timeless wisdom. For centuries, they have nurtured seekers, saints, Siddhas and leaders who came to refine themselves and uplift humanity. The knowledge preserved here has guided Vedic sciences, inner healing systems and advanced yogic traditions. It has shaped the evolution of individuals who then strengthened families, societies and nations.

The Himalayas serve as a living university for yoga and spirituality. Its peaks hold knowledge in silence, and its presence refines the mind of the seeker. When a person approaches with sincerity, humility and surrender, the Himalayas respond by awakening insight, clarity and strength.

#IndiaBreatheAgain Campaign:

How does your "India breathe again campaign address India’s air pollution crisis?”

“Yes, polluted air is a reality — but conscious breathing could be helpful in the long run.

With this movement, we teach people how to breathe better in the environment they have, while also raising awareness on the need to improve it.

You can’t fix pollution in a day, but you can fix your breath today.”

Why launch a breathing movement now? What makes this moment urgent?

“Because apart from the air pollution crisis that India is facing, people are also experiencing a mental health emergency — quietly.

Attention spans are shrinking, anxiety is rising, corporate India is facing layoffs and burnout has become normal.

Breath is the fastest, simplest way to regain control.

This moment demands a tool that is accessible, free, and universal.

Conscious breathing is that tool.

The essential message from this lineage is simple:

Respect and preserve the Himalayan sanctity.

When this space remains pure, it continues to nurture humanity with its depth, wisdom and transformative power.

By honouring the Himalayas—as a geographical region and also as a sacred field of intelligence—we allow these treasures of knowledge to guide future generations, uplift societies and support the evolution of human consciousness.