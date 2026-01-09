Landmark offer, advised by Yukon Capital, signals surging institutional appetite for developmental health as Pinnacle evaluates term sheets from multiple global investors.

HYDERABAD / NEW YORK — December 2025 — A major investment fund in healthcare in the world has provided to Pinnacle Blooms Network, the flagship enterprise of Bharath Healthcare Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. pediatric-therapy, 70 million (USD).

The new two-tranche Series A investment, recommended by Yukon Capital would be the largest early-stage investment in child-development infrastructure in Asia anywhere. The proposal is made when Pinnacle considers great demand among various institutional investors across the world to be exposed to the rapidly rising developmental health industry.

Pinnacle has over 70 multi-disciplinary therapy centres in India and is the largest paediatric therapy network in the country and has so far provided more than 20 million one-to-one therapy sessions. The Pinnacle Child Development Operating System (GPT-OS ®) is a multi-patent-filed digital-therapeutic platform which quantifies, predicts and customizes all aspects of the developmental trajectory of a child, in the domain of speech, motor, cognitive, and behavioural areas.

The GPT-OS has architecture modules such as Diagnosis, Prognosis, TherapeuticAI, AbilityScore, Seven Readiness Indexes and TherapySphere- multisensory therapeutic environments that may hasten neurological developmental progress in children with autism, speech delays, ADHD and other disorders.

Investment Structure

The offered financing is in two stages. Phase 1 includes 70 million dollars on quick domestic growth and technology jumpstart. Phase 2 assumes a follow-on tranche where Pinnacle ventures into Southeast Asia and GCC. The expansion would be financed with capital deployment to open 70+ centres to 300+ centres within 24 months, RCD acceleration of home-based TherapeuticAI registration, mass production of TherapySphere mass-produced sensory rooms, and regulatory filing to gain access to the international market.

What Leadership Is Saying

Yukon Capital: Chief Executive Officer: Aneesh Madhav:

We have consulted on healthcare deals in 4 continents and Pinnacle is not what we have heard. They have addressed the main issue in the field of developmental health in how to make therapy measurable and scalable and accessible without compromising the human factor. GPT-OS is not a feature it is infrastructure. It is the childhood development operating system across the world. It is not a question of whether this category will be appealing to institutional capital: who will make a decisive move to head this category.

Bharath Healthcare Laboratories: Dr. Koti Reddy Saripalli, Founder G Chairman:

We had one belief fourteen years ago, which was that nothing should ever happen to a parent when they are told that nothing more can be done to their child. As of today, we have already administered 20 million therapy sessions and each one of them created information to make the following session smarter. What we have created is not a clinic network it is a learning system that has been compounded. The world has now realized that developmental health is not a charity, but it is vital infrastructure. We are not capital raising to expand. We are raising funds so that all children in the world who require quantifiable treatment will be able to receive it- starting at their own house.

Co-Founder, G Clinical Director, Bharath Healthcare Laboratories: Dr. Sreeja Reddy Saripalli:

Parents have long been unjustly provided with hope. They were informed to trust the process and were never shown the progress. We changed that. That is not a piece of data when a mother notices her dashboard change red to yellow and then green when she sees the AbilityScore of her child increase each week. That is the future of her child appearing. GPT-OS has provided the families with clarity which therapy could never provide them with previously. And clarity, it is all of a special-needs parent.

Clinical Infrastructure G Standards.

Pinnacle has 20-million-session data that is organized to the WHO ICD-11, ICF, and ICHI international standards, which makes it one of the largest coded developmental-health datasets in the world. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified as qlty Management Systems of Medical Devices and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified as Information Security Management and its activities are in line with UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health C Well-being) and 4 (qlity Education). The intellectual property owned by the company has several patent applications at the Indian Patent Office and covers the AI-based therapeutic intelligence systems, multi-sensory environment development, and real-time developmental scoring techniques.

Clinical Research Programs

Pinnacle has started 12 clinical research studies to legitimize and develop its GPT-OS 12 clinical research studies. These are the AbilityScore Longitudinal Study that tracks the developmental outcomes over time, TherapeuticAI Effectiveness Study that measures the optimization of AI-based therapy and TherapySphere Sensory Environment Study that looks at the results of multi-sensory interventions. More research is on school preparation and mainstream integration, generalization of parent-led therapy and the SEVA™ Social Equity Index which evaluates access among socioeconomic groups. Such programs are developed to produce real-world evidence that can be used in regulatory submission and publication in peer reviewed journals.

Growth Trajectory

Pinnacle aims at growing its 70+ therapy centres to 300+ and 600+ in 24 and 4 years respectively with annual revenue of projects to be 160+ crore to 6,000 crore. Geographic coverage will be expanded outside of India into southeast Asia and GCC and the home therapy coverage that the company has already in pilot will be made to a pan-India OTT format with the option of parent-led intervention at scale.

In Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the GCC, international pilots are discussed, and the company Everyday Therapy Programmes ™ of the company will be rolled out in the region with OTT modules and parent-as-co-therapist training in the regional language.

Market Context

The transaction estimates the larger Bharath Healthcare group to be valued at the high- trio-digit-million-dollar tier- both in its physical infrastructure and the software multiplies of high-growth health- tech platforms.

The developmental health sector is also greatly under-served in India with a number of 3+ million children with autism and tens of millions of children in need of speech occupational and behavioural therapy. The global market of paediatric therapy is estimated to reach more than 50 billion dollars by 2030, and the fastest-growing area is represented by AI-enabled platforms.

Pinnacle Blooms Network, an affiliate of Bharath Healthcare Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (DIPP:DIPP8651, CIN: U74999TG2016PTC113063, MSME:TS20F000G606 ) is the largest multi-disciplinary paediatric therapy organisation in India and a startup recognised by DIPP.

The company has 70 + centres and provides 15 + integrated therapy services such as speech, occupational, ABA, psychological, and special education with a work force of 1,600 plus certified therapists, of which more than 70% are women and it is said to be built by mothers, to serve families.

Therapy protocols and digital resources have been utilized by Pinnacle with families in 60+ countries where services are offered in 133 languages including 18 regional Indian languages, Arabic, and Southeast Asian languages. The company has the only 24x7 developmental health helpline in India 9100181181 which is supportive to the family 24x7 and in various languages.

Pinnacle has a franchise model that allows high-speed capital-efficient growth- hospitals, wellness centres and qualified therapists are allowed to use the GPT-OS` platform as the Pinnacle brand. The company is based on this asset-light-technology that enables the target of the company to expand by 70+ to 300 centres in 24 months without a corresponding increase in capital intensity.

GPT-OS: GPT-OS is the operating system built by Pinnacle that is the first AI-controlled child development operating system in the world. It was built upon 20 million+ therapy sessions and 150 plus years of worldwide autism research and incorporates eight core modules: AbilityScore (a monthly developmental measure, which serves as CIBIL to child development), Seven Readiness Indexes, Diagnosis, Prognosis, TherapeuticAI (AI-guided parent intervention advice), EverydayTherapyProgramme (6 personalised techniques daily among 40,000+ validated techniques), Fusion Module (human-in-the-loop oversight of therapists), and TherapySphere (patent There are twelve clinical research studies that are active and produce real-world evidence to make global regulatory submissions. All therapy sessions have been digitally documented in the cloud allowing the parents to live stream, track progress in real-time using AbilityScore dashboards, plan therapy based on goals and view the therapy records transparently and auditable to both families and clinicians.

Helpline: 9100181181 (24x7)

Website: www.pinnacleblooms.org

About Yukon Capital

Yukon Capital is an investment and advisory firm dedicated to healthcare, which provides advice to growth-stage cultural innovators in life sciences, medical technology, and digital therapeutics. The company offers strategic, regulatory and capital raising services to firms that are promoting health outcomes globally.