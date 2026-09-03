Georgia Emerges as the Gateway to High-Yield Real Estate Investment for International Buyers

Alliance Group, Georgia's leading real estate developer with over two decades of market experience, is drawing increasing attention from Indian HNI investors as the country cements its position as one of the world's most investor-friendly real estate destinations.

MUMBAI, India: As global investors begin to seek out fresh opportunities outside of saturated markets such as Dubai and European cities, the country of Georgia has become one of the most attractive real estate investment countries in the world. Placed strategically between Europe and Asia, Georgia offers investors an economy focused on tourism, a very positive taxation regime, and the ability to buy property without any foreign restrictions.

The core of this investment story revolves around Alliance Group , the top hospitality-integrated real estate development firm in Georgia, which has completed over 25 iconic developments over the last 20 years, making investments worth over $2 billion in creating modern infrastructure for Georgia's real estate and tourism industries. Recently, the firm launched its new entity called Alliance Group India with offices located at Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai.

Georgia's Investment Case: A Market Built on Structural Strength

The attractiveness of Georgia for foreign investment is based on macroeconomic characteristics which are distinctive not only among regional economies but also on a global level. For instance, in 2025, the country had GDP growth of 9.4%, which is much higher than that in similar economies, while the IMF predicts that the trend will continue up until 2030. In 2025, international reserves hit a historical high of $6.2 billion and are expected to surpass $7 billion by the end of 2026. The Eurobond issued in 2026 was oversubscribed five times.

This is evident from the real estate market statistics. The total value of primary market transaction rose from $820 million in 2019 to $2.497 billion in 2025. The transaction volumes have increased from 78,500 in 2025 with an annual increase of 6%. In 2026, there are projections of increase in transactions by 14.5% and price rise of 13.2%, according to TBC Capital.

Tourism that constitutes 13% of the GDP of Georgia has been one of the most important factors behind the increasing demand for rental properties and price hikes. Revenue of tourism rose to $4.69 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase to $4.9 billion in 2026. The tourists from India increased by 27.7% in 2025 due to increased MICE tourism and destination weddings.

Why International Investors Are Choosing Georgia Over Competing Markets

The taxation system in Georgia is usually considered as one of the greatest competitive advantages of the country. Georgia does not have capital gain tax for more than two years, purchase tax, and 5% tax on income from rental property. Property tax is minimal or non-existent for the majority of investors. Speaking of yield comparison, Batumi real estate yields were 11% in Q1 2026, while the yield of Dubai was 5.5%, European capitals had 4.8%, and Indian tier-one cities were at 2.8%.

There are no restrictions on foreign ownership whatsoever. Foreign buyers have the same rights as Georgians and can invest in property of any type, from residential and commercial to mixed use without limitation to a share, having 100 percent ownership and not having to take a local partner. Title registration takes only one to four business days and costs less than $100.

Investment in real estate worth $150,000 or more provides the possibility to get a Georgian residence permit as of March 2026, adding another level of value to investments of Indian citizens who intend to diversify their financial and lifestyle interests. Citizens of India with a valid visa of UAE, the USA, or Saudi Arabia are exempt from visas to Georgia.

Alliance Group: Two Decades of Delivering Premium Investment Products

The projects of Alliance Group are located in the most strategically advantageous cities of Georgia, and each project is based on a recurring rental income, brand incorporation, and capital appreciation.

Alliance Highline , Tbilisi is the first branded residence of the Georgian capital, constructed in collaboration with Wyndham Grand. The guaranteed annual ROI of 6% to 10% of Alliance Highline, Tbilisi is calculated using a profit share model based on the property ecosystem, including its spa, restaurant, and conference centers.

Alliance Centropolis, Batumi is a three-tower, Black Sea front-line mixed-use project which houses the first World Trade Center and Hyatt Centric hotel in the region. This project has a development value in excess of $520 million and is projected to have an annual return on investment of 12-15%.

Alliance Privilege , Batumi is a complete luxury development project which gives immediate ownership, immediate rental opportunity, and an annual return on investment of 12-14%. There are limited units left and hence is a time-sensitive investment opportunity for investors in Georgia's most popular coastal tourist market.

Alliance Renaissance , Kobuleti is described as the biggest sports and wellness resort in the region, meant to take advantage of the worldwide trend of wellness travel. Entry cost is estimated at $120,000 and capital gain of up to 50% after project completion is expected. Alliance Highlands is a four-season luxury mountain resort development that targets lifestyle and international investors.

Alliance Highlands is a four-season luxury mountain resort development aimed at lifestyle investors and international buyers seeking unique nature integrated premium property.

Alliance Group India: A Dedicated Gateway for Indian Investors

Taking into consideration the increasing demand amongst Indian HNIs, businessmen and NRIs for high-end global property, the Alliance Group has set up its office in India to give direct access to the Indian customers for investments in Georgia.

Alliance Group India is headquartered at Gate N12, 2nd Floor, Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai and offers end-to-end investor services ranging from project presentations to investment structuring and liaisoning with the group’s team members in Georgia.

"This is exactly what the sophisticated investor from India seeks," stated [Spokesperson Name], [Title], Alliance Group India. "This is a place where you can earn a real annual profit, appreciate your property on a grand scale, have a property marked by international brands, and enjoy an ownership structure which is one of the easiest in the world. Demand from Indian investors is very high."

About Alliance Group

One of the most experienced real estate developers in Georgia, Alliance Group has been in business for more than 20 years and has successfully completed over 25 landmark projects. Alliance Group has committed investments worth over $2 billion to Georgia’s real estate sector, developed over 2.5 million square meters of cityscape, and collaborated with some of the world-renowned hospitality groups such as Wyndham, Marriott, Hyatt, and World Trade Center ecosystem. Alliance Group India acts as the dedicated portal for Indian investors of Alliance Group at Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai.

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