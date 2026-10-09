From RO plants to water ionisers: What ATROS Water is building in India

ATROS & its products are an Indian water technology company with one line of products for treatment of water source and another one for its ionisation after adequate filtration.

While ATROS Water may be renowned for their water ionisers, its company’s activities started with water purification. ATROS Water is a brand owned by Aqua Tech RO Systems Pvt Ltd which offers both household and commercial solutions including water ionisers for households and industrial RO systems and ionisers for industries. Its manufacturing center and development center are located in Pune, Maharashtra. ATROS works on two main questions concerning the treatment process of unsuitable source water and capabilities of an ioniser after the water became drinkable.

This is why one may speak of such an unusual variety of products offered by ATROS which was founded by Dr Sachin Deshmukh. According to the company's information, water treatment business started in Parbhani in 2004, but its limited liability company was officially registered only in 2010. Alkaline-water and ionization technologies were introduced by company in 2013. Under his leadership, the company switched from traditional water treatment systems to those which change water characteristics after purification.

As per the firm, through their early efforts with RO systems, they noticed that the concept of “purification” was perceived to be a constant process by many of their consumers, despite the variations in the requirements depending on the water sources. They also noticed that there was a need for ionisers that could be both developed and serviced locally, as opposed to just being imported ready-made products.

The initial problem facing the consumers and the businesses is not unique to any place in India but is known to almost everyone. This is because of the variation in the sources of water supply. While some buildings receive water from the local municipality, some receive water through borewells or water tankers. As reported by Central Groundwater Board in 2025, groundwater in the country is mostly potable, but some areas have water with arsenic, fluoride, and nitrate contamination.

Two jobs, different technologies

The job ATROS does with its purification offering is the first one. The online product catalogue provides a list of RO purifiers designed for home and commercial use, in different volumes. Reverse Osmosis is the technology that passes water through a membrane to decrease the concentration of salts and other pollutants; other stages of treatment deal with impurities and microbes. The correct configuration depends on the analysis of the water, not on a ready-made recipe. Plants with large capacities are appropriate for places with the need for a constant flow of pure water, from commercial facilities to industrial ones.

Ionizers address the other task. Ionizer passes water through an electrochemical chamber creating two flows with different pH levels. Depending on the specifications and mode of operation, drinking water flow may contain dissolved hydrogen as well. From the perspective of the customers interested in these properties, the attractiveness of this option is that water is produced right at the point of consumption, not purchased bottled. The process modifies water, it does not purify water in the case if there are pollutants in the source. The customer process described by the company includes analyzing the source water, current purification, and needs.

Domestic product line includes the models Gen-α, Elite-α+, Elite-β+, Privilege AI, and under-sink version. Commercial products include CP-series ionizers designed for high volumes. The difference is obvious – the home device is based on the assumption of a limited capacity of household usage, while commercial use implies taking care of the flow rate, installation, and service. In addition to ionizers, the company produces domestic and large volume RO purifiers such as Aqua R1.

Engineering an Indian ioniser

According to ATROS, the reason for developing its ionization machine in India was to avoid dependency on machines imported from outside. In an email dated 14 November 2022 provided by the company and written by a scientist of CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, the company’s ATROS alkaline-water ionizer has been described to have been developed through technical collaboration with the Hyderabad-based research facility. The letter describes the use of an indigenous cation transfer membrane and inert electrodes that are coated with precious elements like platinum. The CSIR technology compendium further describes the work being done by the institute on membranes and corrosion-resistant electrodes in the class of the ionizer.

The significance of such information lies in the facts that membranes and electrodes are key components in an ionizer’s performance. Water is passed through the chambers of electrodes that are separated by a membrane, and therefore there should be proper management of mineral migration and electrical performance among others. The information above does not prove that the output of the ionizer cures diseases.

Service is suggested as a possible solution to the other typical issue of a household appliance working poorly due to changes in feed water, lack of filtration and maintenance. According to ATROS, their process begins with demonstration and water evaluation, followed by model selection, installation and training, as well as after-sales support. According to ATROS, the process involves evaluation of total dissolved solids, water hardness, presence of the previous filtration system, flow rate and expected consumption, as well as the need for lab testing or pretreatment. The offices/branches of the company are located in Pune, Parbhani, Delhi and Aurangabad. The geographic location of the partner network is the claim of the company; the important question to be answered by an individual consumer is if there is any possibility of obtaining a local technical support and replacement parts.

Another category of claims is related to separation of the tangible result of the product from a subjective effect on the body. There are some objective measurements such as pH, oxidation-reduction potential and content of hydrogen that could be made in relation to water. However, none of these measurements guarantees a positive effect on health in general. According to the review of human researches, no additional health benefits of alkaline water could be shown in comparison with mineral water among healthy individuals, although there were certain limitations in evidence. Moreover, the disclaimer of the company states that their ioniser is not intended to treat, diagnose or prevent disease.

Thus, there is a more reasonable description of the ATROS company and its products. It is an Indian water technology company with one line of products for treatment of water source and another one for its ionisation after adequate filtration