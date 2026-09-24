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From India to Atlanta: Chai Garam brings the Indian chai experience to the USA

Chai Garam is an excellent opportunity to present India’s tea culture to the global market and local community and build stronger relationships between Indian and non-Indian cultures through food and hospitality.

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Priyanka Gupta

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

From India to Atlanta: Chai Garam brings the Indian chai experience to the USA
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A cup of chai in India rarely means only a cup of tea, as it is a symbol of a break in the fast everyday rhythm, a way to gather with loved ones, and a manifestation of a distinct culture. Now, this cultural pillar has been brought to the US market, in particular, the Atlanta/Suwanee region, in the first Chai Garam specialty store. Chai Garam is an Indian specialty store that was established in 2008. Its mission from the beginning was to enable people to experience India’s love for chai and street food through high-quality products and services and unique flavors. In particular, Chai Garam aimed to make the authentic Indian experience accessible to more people beyond their homes and familiar surroundings. Chai culture has become an essential part of India’s social and cultural history. It brings people together, whether it is a discussion over business or a casual catch-up with friends. Chai Garam takes this cultural experience to the global market while staying true to the essence of tea culture in India.

A Little Taste of India, Now in Atlanta

For Chai Garam, it is vital to build bridges between Indian and non-Indian cultures through food and hospitality. Hence, the company is excited to announce the opening of its first store in the Atlanta/Suwanee region that will present Indian street food and chai to the local community. Chai Garam aims for a unique blend of Indian street flavors and food products that cater to a wide audience of tea lovers while providing a new and unique experience for those who are curious about Indian cuisine.

Chai Garam specializes in Indian-style chai and Indian street food. It seeks to combine the most authentic flavors of India and present them to the customers in a familiar and approachable way. The menu at the Atlanta/Suwanee cafe will feature classic Indian flavors that evoke sensations and memories of India. This is an opportunity to experience authentic Indian flavors in a unique concept that fits the local environment. The culture and colors of Indian street food come together on a plate to create a unique and unforgettable experience for every customer. In addition, opening a restaurant in the United States represents the next step for Chai Garam in its franchise and multi-concept strategy.

Chai, Culture & Conversations

The company looks forward to expanding its network of multi-concept restaurants in the US and beyond. Chai Garam aims for a global footprint that still recognizes and appreciates the uniqueness of its concept and local market. Therefore, Chai Garam’s entry into the US market and the opening of its first store in Suwanee represent a significant milestone for the company. An Indian homegrown brand has entered the US market, offering a unique experience of Indian culture and flavors. This is an excellent opportunity to present India’s tea culture to the global market and local community and build stronger relationships between Indian and non-Indian cultures through food and hospitality.

 

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